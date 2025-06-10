Brady Gilman Keeps Family Legacy Alive As Sunset Wins First Oregon Baseball State Title Since 1994
Sunset Captures First State Title in 31 Years
KEIZER, OREGON – When Sunset High School first baseman Parker Raubuch caught the ball on a throw from shortstop Luke Sullivan for the final out in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Apollos began celebrating like no other Sunset baseball team had done for a long time.
The Apollos, on Saturday, edged Grant 6-5 in the Class 6A state title game, held at Roto-Rooter Park. The victory marked the first Sunset baseball state championship since the 1994 Apollos squad defeated North Medford 8-2 in the Class 4A (large school) title contest, played at Miles Field in Medford.
Of course, you wouldn’t expect the current Sunset team of state champions to know much, if anything, about the previous Apollos champs.
However, one Sunset player, junior catcher/outfielder Brady Gilman, probably knows all there is to know about the 1994 team – and then some.
After all, his father, Matt Gilman, was the starting pitcher for the Apollos in the 1994 championship game, while his uncle, Brian Gilman, also played for the title-winning team.
Now, 31 years later, son/nephew is also wearing a championship medal around his neck.
Gilman Family Legacy Reborn in 2025
“It means a lot,” Brady Gilman said Saturday after the Apollos’ victory celebration on the sun-scorched Roto-Rooter Park turf field. “My dad and my uncle were both on the last Sunset state championship team.”
For the younger Gilman, in addition to following in his father’s and uncle’s footsteps, like them, it came down to helping the team claim the championship.
“Sometimes, it gets rough, because I’m a bullpen catcher on this team, and my dad started that game, so sometimes I feel like I have some high expectations for myself,” Brady Gilman said. “But, ultimately, for me it’s been about doing whatever I can do to help the team win.”
And, after the team’s biggest win, Brady Gilman, after celebrating with his fellow Apollos, had something else he wanted to do.
“This means everything,” he said. “I went up to hug my dad after the dogpile, and that was so special.”
So was the Apollos’ season.
A Championship Season Built on Chemistry
“It was really special, specially after we started the season so rough in Arizona (going 1-4). This means so much to me, just to see everybody just come together at the end and win it,” Brady Gilman said. “It was all about our chemistry, all the time we spend together, in and out of practice, bonding and working hard together. It builds brotherships.”
Now, like his father and uncle, Brady Gilman has a state championship, and some special memories, that can never be taken away.
“This was awesome,” Brady Gilman said with a smile. “It’s amazing. It’s been one of the best parts of my life.”
Flashback: 1994 Sunset Championship Team
Other members of the 1994 Sunset baseball team include Steve Anderson, Lee Beckley, Andrew Bentley, Jon Ellerbrook, Jordan Fell, Kyle Gallagher, Bryan Hageman, Jared Hepper, Jonathan Honnold, Erik Jorgensen, Dave Kopacz, James Little, Keith Moomaw, Chris Nelson, Jeff Rippee, Brian Turnbull and Brad Woodyard.
Mike Sanderson was the Apollos’ head coach, with assistants Floyd Halvorsen and Jeff Smith.