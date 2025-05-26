High School

Brayden Sievertsen of Sandy voted High School On SI Oregon Baseball Player of the Week (5/26/2025)

Sievertsen received 54.27% of the vote, beating out Milwaukie's CJ La Plante, who finished second with 30.83%

Dan Brood

High School On SI

Congratulations to Sandy’s Brayden Sievertsen for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Baseball Athlete of the Week for the week of May 12-18.

Sievertsen, a senior right-handed pitcher on the Sandy team, spun a one-hit shutout, striking out five and walking four in the Pioneers’ 1-0 win over Clackamas in a Mt. Hood Conference game at Sandy High School.

Sievertsen received 54.27% of the vote, beating out CJ La Plante, a sophomore on the Milwaukie team, who finished second with 30.83%. Riley DuBois, a senior on the Scappoose team, was third with 8.91%, and Zach Edwards, a senior on the St. Helens team, was fourth with 4.23%. There were more than 2,000 votes tallied last week.

We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com. 

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Dan Brood
DAN BROOD

Dan Brood, who might be the very last of the straight-on place-kickers, has been covering high school sports in Oregon for more than 30 years, winning multiple awards for writing and photography. He started working with SBLive Sports in 2021.

Home/Oregon