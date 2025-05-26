Brayden Sievertsen of Sandy voted High School On SI Oregon Baseball Player of the Week (5/26/2025)
Congratulations to Sandy’s Brayden Sievertsen for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Baseball Athlete of the Week for the week of May 12-18.
Sievertsen, a senior right-handed pitcher on the Sandy team, spun a one-hit shutout, striking out five and walking four in the Pioneers’ 1-0 win over Clackamas in a Mt. Hood Conference game at Sandy High School.
Sievertsen received 54.27% of the vote, beating out CJ La Plante, a sophomore on the Milwaukie team, who finished second with 30.83%. Riley DuBois, a senior on the Scappoose team, was third with 8.91%, and Zach Edwards, a senior on the St. Helens team, was fourth with 4.23%. There were more than 2,000 votes tallied last week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
