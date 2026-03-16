Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (3/16/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for March 9-15. Voting closes on Sunday, March 22 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Kinley Asp of Air Academy (Colorado) basketball for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Asp had 37 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 58-53 Class 5A playoff victory over Thompson Valley. The Boston College signee then recorded 36 points in a 61-54 loss to Montrose.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees

1. LeeLee Bell, sr., Minot (North Dakota) basketball

Bell, an Oklahoma signee, dominated with 34 points and 12 rebounds as Minot captured the Division AA state title with a 72-61 win over Fargo Davies.

2. Kennadie Blackmer, jr., Box Elder (Utah) softball

Blackmer went 3 for 3 with two home runs and five RBIs in a 15-0 shutout of Bonneville.

3. Milania Farrow, so., William Floyd (New York) basketball

Farrow scored 30 points as William Floyd advanced to the Class AAA final four with a 61-30 win over Corning-Painted Post.

4. Janiyah Hargrave, so., Kettering Fairmont (Ohio) basketball

Hargrave had 23 points and nine rebounds as Kettering Fairmont downed Princeton for the Division I title in overtime, 61-55.

5. Kennedy Kaiser, sr., McAllen Memorial (Texas) soccer

Kaiser, an Oklahoma signee, netted all three of her team’s goals in a 3-0 shutout of McAllen.

6. Mia Kiskurno, jr., Council Rock North (Pennsylvania) softball

Kiskurno fanned six in six no-hit innings as Council Rock North blanked Conwell-Egan, 10-0.

7. Missy Odom, sr., Montverde Academy (Florida) softball

Odom tossed a 17-strikeout no-hitter and also hit a grand slam in a 7-0 victory over Phillips Academy.

8. Kadyn Sanchez, sr., Santa Clara (California) softball

Sanchez, a Bowling Green signee, whirled a 15-strikeout no-hitter in a 7-0 shutout of Fillmore.

9. Payton Starwalt, jr., West Albany (Oregon) basketball

Starwalt led the way with 26 points and three assists as West Albany captured the first state title in program history with a 51-48 victory over Springfield in the Class 5A championship game.

10. Ryleigh Thiebaud, so., Midland (Texas) softball

Thiebaud went 4 for 4 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 25-1 win over Presidio.

11. Courtney Wahlbrink, jr., Coral Springs Charter (Florida) softball

Wahlbrink struck out 14 in six perfect innings as Coral Springs Charter blanked Coral Reed, 7-0. Alyson Vinze threw a 1-2-3 seventh inning to finish off the perfect game.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

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