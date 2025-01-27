Dallas girls wrestling voted the SBLive/SI Oregon High School Team of the Week (1/27/2025)
Congratulations to the Dallas girls wrestling team for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Team of the Week for the week of Jan. 13-19.
The Dragons took first place in the Championship Division at the Oregon Wresting Classic, a dual match tournament at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond. Dallas bested La Grande 46-36 in the title bout. Marissa McGinnis (100 pounds), Sinae Fast (105), Ah Pymm McDaniel (110), Polly Olliff (115), Gabriella Dyer (155) and Mahala Collins (235) won by fall for the Dragons in the win over the Tigers.
The Dragons received 34.38% of the vote, beating out the Grant girls skiing team, which finished second with 15.63%. The Amity girls basketball team and the Willamette girls basketball team tied for third, each with 12.5%.
