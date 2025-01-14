Danika Richardson of South Umpqua voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/13/2025)
Congratulations to South Umpqua’s Danika Richardson for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 30-Jan. 5.
Richardson, a junior on the South Umpqua team, scored a game-high 27 points and had 10 rebounds for the Lancers in a 63-48 loss against Santiam Christian at the Bandon Dunes Tournament at Bandon High School.
Richardson received 50.07% of the vote, beating out Kendall Dawkins, a freshman on the Tualatin team, who finished second with 24.55%. Brooklyn Cyr, a senior on the North Douglas team, was third with 24.19%, and Sara Barhoum, a senior on the Clackamas team, was fourth with 0.32%. There were nearly 5,000 votes tallied this week.
