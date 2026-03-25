Elite Arms, Big Bats and Breakout Stars Abound in the Top 60 Returning Oregon High School Baseball Players

The spring sports season in Oregon has just begun, and with spring break in full swing, High School On SI wants to take a look at some of the top returning players around the state.

Here are 60 of the best returning baseball players to watch.

Chase Austin, Jr., OF/P, Beaverton

Austin, who’ll be a three-year starter this spring, earned Class 6A all-state honorable mention as a sophomore playing primarily center field, although Beavers coach Albino Vazquez said the Oregon State commit has the athleticism and versatility to play any outfield position. On the mound, the left-hander sits in the mid- to upper-80s, exhibiting strong command presence. “Chase is expected to anchor the team in center field while also serving as a key starting pitcher, making him a true two-way difference-maker,” Vazquez said.

Caleb Babcock, Sr., P, Philomath

Babcock first drew attention with his play in the outfield as a sophomore, making the 4A all-state third team, but last year, the lefty started making his mark on the mound, going 9-0 with a save, an 0.81 ERA and 115 strikeouts to just 30 walks over 60 innings to make the all-state first team. The Linn-Benton commit also hit .354 with nine doubles and 34 RBIs. “Caleb is one of the best players returning at the 4A level this year,” coach Levi Webber said. “He is a strong team leader, hard worker and great teammate.”

Kellen Bowman, Jr., OF/P, South Salem

Bowman took a huge step in his development between his freshman and sophomore seasons, becoming an integral part of the Saxons rotation (7-0 with a save, 2.48 ERA, 43 strikeouts in 45 innings) while also hitting .300 with an .849 OPS. Coach Max Price called the University of Portland commit “a true two-way player. From his freshman to sophomore year, he truly became a pitcher you can depend on in any situation against any team. He has phenomenal command, and with his latest uptick in velocity, he’s even more dangerous. But he’s also becoming a great hitter, and I think he’ll surprise some people with how productive he is at the plate.”

Luke Brady, Jr., IF/P, Clackamas

Brady plans to join Bowman on The Bluff in two years, with the shortstop making the all-Mt. Hood Conference second team as an infielder, hitting .354, four doubles, a home run, 17 RBIs and a .955 fielding percentage, and a first-team relief pitcher.

Jack Brauckmiller, Jr., OF/P, Canby

Brauckmiller hit .373 (.545 OBP) with 24 runs scored last year, but it’s his contributions on the mound, where he made his third all-state team last year — moving up from 6A honorable mention as a freshman to the 5A second team two years ago and the first team last spring for the 5A runner-up — that really shined. He was 9-1 with a save, an 0.72 ERA and a .133 batting average against, and 67 strikeouts in 71 innings. “Jack is an unbelievable player and leader, and his impact goes far beyond the numbers he produces,” said Cougars coach JJ Stolsig. “He makes other people around him better. When Jack speaks, his teammates listen. He has worked extremely hard to prepare for this season. We’re excited to see him and his teammates compete.”

Landon Brown, Sr., 3B/P, Sherwood

Brown, a Lower Columbia commit, made the 6A all-state second team as an infielder last year, when he hit .430 (1.105 OPS) with a home run and 26 RBIs. He also went 4-1 on the mound, striking out 58 and compiling a 3.10 ERA while allowing opponents to hit just .201. “Landon played a big role in a lot of different ways for us last year,” said Bowmen coach Ed Kunz. “Not only hitting in the leadoff spot but also being our Monday starter and facing off against some of the best pitchers in the state. He is a leader on and off the field, and we expect big things this year from him.”

Harrison Buckingham, Jr., P, South Salem

Buckingham became the co-ace of the Saxons staff alongside lefty Luke Erwin (now at NWAC champion Linn-Benton) as a sophomore last year, going 8-0 with a 2.93 ERA, 84 strikeouts and just 34 hits allowed in 57.1 innings. The right-hander has committed to Oregon State. “He can throw multiple pitches for outs and consistently performs on the biggest of stages,” said coach Max Price. “We’re excited to see him out there again this spring.”

Paxton Burke, Sr., IF, Roseburg

Burke is a legacy standout, the son of former Roseburg all-state infielder Jamie Burke, who like dad can play shortstop and second base, with the Lewis-Clark State commit earning 6A first-team all-state recognition last year.

Kevin Carrieri, Jr., 1B/P, Forest Grove

Carrieri began to emerge as a recruit last season for the Vikings, when he earned 6A all-state honorable mention as a first baseman. However, he’s also being looked at as a left-hander on the mound.

Finn Chambers, Jr., P/OF, Ridgeview

Chambers has been a 5A all-state honorable mention selection each of his first two seasons with the Ravens, going 4-2 in eight starts last year with a 3.85 ERA and 38 strikeouts. He also hit .316 (.384 OBP) with four doubles and 19 RBIs while starting in the outfield when he’s not on the mound. “Finn pitches with great efficiency and just a plethora of knowledge on the mound,” said coach Shane Nakamura. “Finn also plays the outfield with heart and determination. We enjoy watching him make diving catches and running balls down at the wall. I feel that Finn will have a lot of growth at the plate this year; he has been working relentlessly on his game.”

Mason Christian, Jr., P, Willamette

The right-hander sits in the upper 80s with his fastball, touching 91 in early February, and impressed during the summer showcases, shooting to No. 5 in Baseball Northwest’s Class of 2027 prospect rankings and No. 3 among right-handers according to Prep Baseball Oregon.

James Collier, Jr., P/1B, Silverton

Collier made the 5A all-state honorable mention list as a first baseman last year, hitting .320 (.887 OPS) with three triples, a home run and 21 RBIs. The University of Portland commit also should see more time on the mound after the righty pitched sparingly his first two seasons for the Foxes. “James has put in a tremendous amount of work in the offseason and is reaping the benefits during all of his preseason showcases,” said coach Colton Meyer. “We are very lucky to have a player like James in our program not only because of his talent, but the type of person that he is. We cannot wait to see what the future has in store for him.”

Arlo Copony, Sr., P/SS, Cleveland

Copony has been among the team leaders since his freshman season, being selected a team captain “not just because of his ability to play the game but his natural leadership ability,” said Warriors coach Brad Blocker. Last year, the Lower Columbia College commit earned 6A all-state honorable mention, batting .404 (1.102 OPS) while amassing a 2.28 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 46 innings. “Arlo served as our ace on the mound and leading offensive producer,” Blocker said. “He is also the best shortstop I have ever coached at the high school level. He is a five-tool player with the emphasis on character.”

Hank Curdy, Sr., IF, West Linn

The 6A all-state honorable mention selection was a first-team all-Three Rivers League second baseman who hit .426 (.505 OBP) and posted a .951 fielding percentage. “A great leader and competitor,” said Lions coach Joe Monahan. “He has a bright future and will be even better this year.”

Carson Doblie, sr., P/1B, West Linn

Doblie made the all-Three Rivers League first team as a designated hitter last spring, hitting .326 with a .455 on-base percentage, and Lions coach Joe Monahan expects the 6-foot-4, 220-pound right-hander to slot into the rotation this season. “He has added a couple of inches in height and put on 20 pounds of muscle,” Monahan said. “He is going to hit for a lot of power and average this year.”

Manny Ehinger, Jr., SS, Sherwood

Ehinger has flashed boatloads of potential during his first two seasons with Lakeridge. The University of Oregon commit, who is the state’s No. 2 prospect according to Prep Baseball Report and No. 4 on Baseball Northwest’s list, transferred to Sherwood over the summer and should team with all-state third baseman to form one of the best left sides of the infield in the state.

Ben Foglio, Jr., P/1B, Clackamas

Foglio is one of four members of the Cavaliers’ junior class who has committed to a Division I program, with the University of Washington-bound right-hander earning 6A all-state honorable mention after going 8-2 with a 0.93 ERA and 52 strikeouts over 52 innings. He also was a first-team all-Mt. Hood Conference selection at first base, hitting .323 with six doubles and 14 RBIs.

Nolan Foglio, Sr., C, Clackamas

Ben’s younger brother will play at Lower Columbia next season after making the 6A all-state second team last year, when he hit .393 with eight doubles and 21 RBIs. While the Cavaliers’ have a highly touted junior class, Nolan is part of a senior group “that has been very successful throughout their youth career and into high school,” said coach JJ Winkle. “They are the backbone and key to our success this year.”

JT Girod, Jr., P/IF, Central

Girod has started at quarterback for two-plus seasons for the football team, but his future lies on the diamond, where the University of Oregon commit made the 5A all-state first team as a sophomore, when he hit .494 with 12 doubles, five home runs, 45 RBIs and seven stolen bases. Panthers coach Ben Kramer said he expects Girod to play a larger role on the mound this spring. “We have discussed how to improve consistency and expand his role as a leader for our group,” Kramer said.

Kyle Goodwin, Jr., OF, Jesuit

Goodwin is expected to play a bigger role for the Crusaders this season after making the all-Metro League second team last year, hitting .342 (.811 OPS) with 22 RBIs, 22 runs scored and nine stolen bases, walking nine times and striking out just eight in 89 plate appearances.

Andrew Ha, Sr., OF, Lakeridge

Ha made the 6A all-state second team as a center fielder last season, when the Bushnell University commit hit .350 (1.196 OPS) with four triples, three home runs, 13 RBIs and 18 runs scored. “Andrew is an excellent student, high-character kid and will be a leader for our team this year,” said Pacers coach Ray Pearson.

Zack Hankins, Sr., P/1B, Taft

The reigning 3A pitcher of the year and two-time first-team all-state selection averages 87 mph on his fastball and dominated opposing batters as the University of Oregon-bound lefty set the state single-season record for earned run average (0.09), allowing just one earned run over 72 innings and finishing 11-2, striking out 160, walking 23 and giving up just 15 hits. He also hit .412 (1.150 OPS) with eight triples, a home run, 33 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. “Zack was a tremendous player for us last year, both on the mound and at the plate,” said his father and coach, Dustin. “We are happy to get him back this season and are excited to see him continue to grow as a player and leader for this program.”

Ryan Hemsley, Sr., P/SS, West Linn

The University of Portland commit is a top-of-the-order threat for the Lions, hitting .270 with a .405 on-base percentage and .960 fielding percentage last season. He also figures to slot into the rotation as a No. 3 or 4 starter. “He’s much stronger and healthy this year, and he will have a huge impact on the mound,” said coach Joe Monahan. “Being healthy this year, he will be great at the plate as well.”

Trenton Hertzog, Sr., 3B/C/P, Tualatin

Hertzog is a versatile player for the Timberwolves, making the 6A all-state first team as a pitcher (7-1, 0.83 ERA, 80 strikeouts over 59.1 innings) but signing with the University of Oregon as a catcher after hitting .300 (.426 OBP) with seven doubles, two home runs, 16 runs, 20 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. “His versatility allows him to impact the game in multiple ways,” said coach Jake Austin. “He can dominate on the mound and control the game behind the plate. His work ethic is exceptional and contagious, consistently raising the standard for everyone around him. With his experience, competitive drive, and leadership, we anticipate him being a huge part in helping our team reach our goals.”

Aiden Hibler, Jr., C, North Eugene

Hibler can play all over the diamond for the Highlanders but shines brightest behind the plate, where he was a first-team 5A all-state selection, hitting .427 (.550 OBP), stole 20 bases and struck out just seven times in 90 plate appearances while also controlling opponents’ running games. “His versatility on the baseball field is second to none — he can truly play any position,” said coach Kenny Niles. “Aiden has shown tremendous leadership on and off the field and continues to raise our program to higher levels. High school baseball in the Northwest has had several elite caliber athletes in recent years, and I would put him amongst the very best."

Gino Humphrey, Jr., OF, South Eugene

Humphrey parlayed a strong sophomore season and solid play at several showcase events to move into Prep Baseball Oregon’s top 10 list for Class of 2027 prospects (No. 2 among outfielders), hitting .455 (1.191 OPS) with seven doubles, 17 RBIs and 14 runs scored in 21 games. “Offensively, Gino had one of the best seasons in the Southwest Conference last spring,” said Axe coach Bryan Dearinger. “As a team captain this spring, I expect Gino to help lead this new program not only with his elite bat and consistent high-level play but also his attitude, effort and positivity.”

Cam Hyder, Sr., 1B/P, McMinnville

Last year’s Pacific Conference player of the year and first-team 6A all-state first baseman will head to Lower Columbia next year, but in the meantime, he’ll look to build upon his numbers from last spring — .443 (43 of 97) with 10 doubles, three triples, a home run, 31 RBIs and 37 runs scored at the plate and 6-3 with a 2.72 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 54 innings on the mound. “Cam was a major catalyst in our team’s success last season, leading us in nearly every offensive category while also making a significant impact on the mound,” said Grizzlies coach Todd Peterson. “He is primed for another standout year and poised to elevate his game even further this spring.”

Brock Johnson, Sr., IF, Thurston

Johnson will stay close to home for college after committing to Bushnell University following a junior season that saw the first-team 5A all-state shortstop hit .490 (1.156 OPS) with 26 RBIs, 38 runs scored and 27 stolen bases while going 8-for-8 in save opportunities. “We expect Brock to lead our team by example,” said Colts coach Dennis Minium. “We will be fairly young and will lean on him and Grady (Saunders) to be leaders.”

Chase Kelly, Jr., P/OF, Jesuit

The left-hander made the all-Metro League second team last season but impressed scouts over the summer, moving to No. 8 on the Class of 2027 prospects list for Baseball Northwest and Prep Baseball Oregon and committing to the University of Washington. He’ll look to build upon a sophomore campaign that saw him go 6-2 with a 2.32 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 65 strikeouts over 51.1 innings.

Cade King, Jr., P, Clackamas

The right-hander touches the mid-80s with his fastball and hopes to build upon a sophomore season that saw him earn second-team all-Mt. Hood Conference honors, going 5-4 with a 1.77 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 55 innings, and making a verbal commitment to the University of Washington.

Caden Klouda, Sr., P/OF, West Linn

The right-hander was a two-way 6A all-state selection last spring, when the Seattle University commit made the first team as a relief pitcher and the second team as an outfielder, hitting .369 (.575 OBP) with seven home runs and 28 RBIs. Lions coach Joe Monahan noted that “Caden has made huge strides this year, on the mount especially. He should be our No. 1.”

Jonah Lam, Jr., OF, Clackamas

Lam hasn’t shot up the recruiting lists like some of his fellow juniors on the Cavaliers, but he has experienced the most success early in his career, making the 6A all-state second team last season, when he hit .361 with three triples, 26 runs scored and 25 stolen bases.

Ryder Listy, Sr., C/1B, Jesuit

Listy committed to Feather River Community College in California following a junior season that saw him earn first-team all-Metro League honors behind the plate, hitting .318 (.814 OPS) with seven doubles and 10 RBIs.

Jace Litten, Sr., SS/P, Churchill

Litten signed with Bushnell University during the early period after hitting .288 with six doubles and 16 RBIs as a junior to make the 5A all-state honorable mention list in the outfield, but Lancers coach Mitchell Bousquet will move him to shortstop this spring while also seeing him as a potential staff ace. “We are looking forward to him having a big year for us,” Bousquet said.

Alex Lopez, Sr., P/1B, Sherwood

Bowmen coach Ed Kunz called Lopez “our most reliable starter last year, consistently throwing strikes and going deep into games” as the Everett Community College commit made the 6A all-state honorable mention list, going 6-1 with a 1.18 ERA, striking out 67 while limiting opponents to a .191 average. “His competitiveness is unmatched, and we needed the strikeout or groundball, he found a way. His baseball knowledge and mental toughness are unmatched, and we will need him to battle every outing to help us reach that title. He was a bulldog on the mound, and we're looking for him to continue that this year.”

Diego Lopez, Jr., P/SS, Ridgeview

Lopez started in the middle infield for the Ravens last year, hitting .341 (.447 OBP) with seven doubles, four triples, two home runs, 14 RBIs and nine stolen bases in the leadoff spot to earn second-team all-Intermountain Conference honors. He figures to be the primary shortstop this year, “and we are excited to see what he has in store for us,” said coach Shane Nakamura. “Diego will be tasked with leading a young, up-and-coming infield this year. He has great hands and gap-to-gap power; he is electric at the plate.”

Joe Mendazona, Jr., C, Central

Mendazona is one of the nation’s top catching prospects in the class of 2027, ranked No. 14 at the position by Prep Baseball Report and committing to Texas Christian University over the summer after hitting .494 with nine doubles, four home runs, 28 RBIs and five stolen bases to make the 5A all-state first team as a sophomore. Panthers coach Ben Kramer sees him as an anchor in the middle of the batting order and having an expanded role as a pitcher this spring.

Ryden Nakamura, Sr., OF/P, Ridgeview

Nakamura enters his fourth season as a starter in the outfield for the Ravens after earning first-team 5A all-state honors, hitting .387 (.461 OBP) with eight doubles, three home runs and 21 RBIs while throwing out 11 baserunners. The Iowa Western Community College commit also went 8-2 on the mound with a 3.04 ERA and 59 strikeouts as he took on a bigger role on the staff. “Ryden is an outstanding hitter who is relentless at the plate,” said his coach and father, Shane. “We expect big things from him this year.”

Sawyer Nelson, Sr., IF, South Salem

Nelson was a first-team selection on Oregon Live’s all-state team after the Loyola Marymount commit put together what Saxons coach Max Price called “one of the most impressive offensive seasons that 6A baseball has ever witnessed” — hitting .515 (1.040 OPS) with 13 doubles, 13 home runs, 64 RBIs, 47 runs scored and 16 stolen bases, walking 22 times and striking out just 10 in over 120 plate appearances. “He has this profound sense of calmness in even the most stressful moments,” Price said. “It doesn’t matter the pressure involved — when he comes to the plate, every person in the dugout is completely confident that Sawyer will come through. He’s also a fantastic defender at shortstop, a great teammate, and a true embodiment of what it means to compete.”

Griffin Nichols, Sr., IF, Jesuit

The Pomona College commit figures to take on a bigger role with the Crusaders in the middle infield this spring after hitting .320 and driving in eight runs in limited at-bats as a junio.

Declan O’Brien, Sr., P, La Salle Prep

O’Brien pitched the Falcons into the 5A quarterfinals, making the all-state first team after going 4-2 with a save, a 1.50 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and a .158 batting average against, striking out 55 over 46.2 innings. He also hit .325 (.862 OPS) with 16 RBIs and 20 runs scored as a second-team all-NWOC infielder. O’Brien also was a captain and first-team all-state selection for the two-time 5A state champion soccer team. “There are no expectations that I could place on Dec that he doesn’t already place on himself,” said coach Trey Norton. “He has high expectations of himself in everything he pursues. My hope for him this year is to continue expanding his influence as a leader and to enjoy one final season as a Falcon.”

Keegan Painter, Sr., IF, South Medford

Painter was a sparkplug at the top of the order for the Panthers last season, with the second baseman making the 6A all-state honorable mention while helping South Medford advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2010. He hit .342 with six doubles, 11 RBIs, 19 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.

Jackson Parker, Sr., OF, Summit

Parker played alongside first-round MLB supplemental draft pick Slater de Brun in the Storm outfield last season and earned first-team 5A all-state recognition, hitting .488 (1.272 OPS) with eight doubles, three triples, two home runs, 33 RBIs and 26 runs scored in 98 plate appearances. He is the only returning all-state player off last year’s 5A state champion .

Ramsey Prentice, Jr., C, Ida B. Wells

Prentice was a unanimous first-team all-PIL and 6A all-state honorable mention selection after taking over catching duties midway through his sophomore season. He reached base 55 times while hitting .427 (1.062 OPS) with 19 RBIs, 26 runs scored and 15 stolen bases. “He has put in the work in the offseason, including playing football for the first time as a defensive back,” said Guardians coach Jeremy Shetler. “He will lead the Guardians, potentially batting in the leadoff spot.”

Elliot Raiton, Sr., OF/P, Grant

Raiton is a two-time 6A all-state selection, moving up from honorable mention as a sophomore to the second team as a designated hitter last spring for the 6A finalists, when he hit .411 (.505 OBP) with six home runs, 27 RBIs, 34 runs scored and eight stolen bases. He will head to San Diego Mesa College next year. “He had a great offensive season last year for us,” said Generals coach Matt Kabza. “He’s a great two-way player, and this year, we expect him to be a starter on the mound and make an impact there as well.”

Parker Raubuch, Sr., P, Sunset

Raubuch might only have received all-Metro League honorable mention last season after making the all-state second team as a sophomore, but when the Apollos needed him most, the right-hander delivered a solid performance in the 6A state championship game , allowing just one earned run over 5.2 innings to lift his team to its first state title since 1994. The Mt. Hood Community College commit finished the season 6-2 with a 2.64 ERA, striking out 42 and walking just 17 over 58.1 innings.

Aaron Rolfe, Sr., OF, McMinnville

Rolfe received 6A all-state honorable mention last year, when he hit .355 with 20 RBIs and 17 runs scored for the state semifinalists. He has applied to the U.S. Air Force Academy. “Aaron has been a steady and reliable presence in our program over the past three years,” said Grizzlies coach Todd Peterson. “This season, he’ll be asked to take on an expanded role on the mound after finding great success as a reliever last spring.”

Jake Rolling, Sr., IF, Jesuit

The Gonzaga University commit was a second-team 6A all-state selection at shortstop for last year’s state semifinalists , hitting .308 (.894 OPS) with six doubles, 17 RBIs, 36 runs scored and 12 stolen bases, walking 23 times and striking out just 11 in 105 plate appearances.

Grady Saunders, Sr., P, Thurston

The state’s consensus top recruit has committed to Oregon State , but with a fastball that already tops out at 95 mph and solid secondary pitches (curveball, changeup), he could find his name called in the first couple of rounds of this summer’s MLB draft. In the meantime, last year’s co-5A player of the year looks to build upon a junior season that saw him go 9-1 with a save, an 0.89 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 96 strikeouts in 63 innings while hitting .500 (1.446 OPS) with eight doubles, five triples, five home runs, 36 RBIs, 26 runs scored and eight stolen bases. “He and Brock (Johnson) are both great baseball players and put in the time,” said Colts coach Dennis Minium. “We look forward to watching them grow as baseball players and leaders and expect both to have great years.”

Teagan Scott, Sr., C, South Salem

If Oregon State coach Mitch Canham has his way, Scott will be catching Saunders this time next year in the reconstituted Pac-12 Conference after signing the state’s top position player recruit in November. Scott joined teammate Sawyer Nelson on Oregon Live’s all-state first team last season, when he hit .447 (1.501 OPS) with 14 doubles, seven home runs, 31 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and 55 runs scored. In 118 plate appearances, he walked 33 times while striking out just nine times. Saxons coach Max Price compares Scott to previous Salem-area catching giants like Rocky Gale, Cole Hamilton and Aaron Zavala, then adds, “Teagan’s prowess behind the plate is unmatched. He’s unequivocally the best catcher the state has ever seen and among the best high school catchers in the nation. He’s going to leave some huge shoes to fill when he graduates.”

Sam Smith, Soph., P/OF, Central Catholic

Smith dazzled as a freshman for the Rams, with the left-hander making the 6A all-state second team while going 6-1 with a 1.54 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 45.1 innings. The top prospect in the Class of 2028 according to Prep Baseball Report also hit .378 with eight doubles, a home run, 17 RBIs, 23 runs scored and nine stolen bases. “Sam had a breakout year in the field and on the mound,” said coach Justin Barchus. “He’ll take on a different role as one of the more experienced players this spring. He will move to center field and resume his role in a rotation surrounded by a few other extremely talented arms. We look for Sam to make an even bigger jump on offense this year, as he’s added strength and speed in the offseason.”

Jacoby Tacchini, Soph., C, Henley

The Class of 2028 has several standout catchers throughout the state, but none had a better first season than Tacchini, who was a first-team 4A all-state selection (the only freshman to make an all-state first team at any classification) after hitting .407 with five doubles, a home run and 29 RBIs for the state semifinalist Hornets.

Cam Thomas, Jr., P/IF, Sheldon

Thomas pitched the Irish into the second round of the 6A playoffs, earning second-team all-state honors after going 5-1 with a 1.90 ERA, .209 BAA and 48 strikeouts while also hitting .330, leading the team with 32 hits and second in runs scored with 23.

Zeke Thomas, Soph., P, Willamette

Thomas has a promising future on either the gridiron, where was a 6A all-state honorable mention selection at quarterback for the Wolverines in the fall, or on the bump, where he already tops out in the high 80s with his fastball and has moved to the top of Baseball Northwest’s Class of 2028 prospect list.

Jinki Tomita, Sr., P, Grant

Tomita emerged as the Generals’ No. 2 starter last season, with the Feather River College commit starting two playoff games (including the semifinal win over Jesuit) and earning 6A all-state honorable mention to spark their run to the state final. He finished with a 1.40 ERA and 1.02 WHIP, striking out 61 and allowing just 27 hits over 45 innings.

Abino Villalobos Vazquez, Jr., P/IF, Beaverton

Vazquez was a true utility player for the Beavers last year, filling in at shortstop, second and third base, and in the bullpen. Coach Albino Vazquez expects him to have a breakout season as he develops into a closer and valuable middle infielder. “He proved his value with his consistency and composure,” Coach Vazquez said. “He is a team-first competitor, highly coachable, and committed to continuing his development both defensively and on the bump.”

August Ware, Sr., P/1B, Glencoe

The 6A second-team all-state selection signed with Oregon State during the fall period after striking out 101 batters in 50.2 innings as a junior, with the lefty compiling a 1.93 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and .144 batting average against. He also hit .300 with 13 RBIs as a middle-of-the-order threat. “He’s gotten stronger and more explosive, and he’s matured this year,” said Crimson Tide coach Jim Roofener. “If you enjoy high school baseball, his starts are definitely going to be must-see.”

Graeme Warner-McGee, Sr., OF, Lincoln

Warner-McGee was a first-team all-PIL center fielder last year, when he hit .322 (.846 OPS) with 31 RBIs and five stolen bases for the Cardinals. He emerged over the summer on the showcase circuit and has climbed to No. 2 among outfield prospects in the state according to Prep Baseball Report.

Jaxon Wetzler, Jr., P, Clackamas

Wetzler should have a breakout season for the Cavaliers after committing to the University of Oregon. The lefty received all-Mt. Hood Conference honorable mention as a sophomore, when he went 6-2 with a 2.03 ERA and 50 strikeouts over 38 innings.

Bennett Wyatt, Soph., 1B/OF/P, Ridgeview

Wyatt was a utility standout for the Ravens as a freshman, with coach Shane Nakamura able to plug him into several roles. He hit .328 (.387 OBP) with 14 RBIs and seven stolen bases while posting a 0.00 ERA over 8.1 innings of relief, picking up a win and a save in limited action as he dealt with an injury. He earned second-team all-Intermountain Conference as a first baseman, but he projects as an outfielder after a strong summer that saw him shoot up to No. 3 on Prep Baseball Report and Baseball Northwest’s rankings of Class of 2028 recruits. “Bennett was a great addition to our program last year,” Nakamura said. “He has a smooth and natural way to his movement and is very athletic. He was a big part of a very experienced infield, and you would have never known he was just as a freshman.”