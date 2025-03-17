Emma Burlison of South Salem voted High School on SI Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week (3/17/2025)
Congratulations to South Salem’s Emma Burlison for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of March 3-9.
Burlison, a junior wing on the South Salem team, stepped up for the Saxons with 29 points and eight rebounds in their 66-46 win over Grant in a Class 6A state playoff first-round game at South Salem High School.
Burlison received 70.73% of the vote, beating out Isabel McCauley, a senior on the Cascade Christian team, who finished second with 14.63%. Brynn Smith, a senior on the Willamette team, was third with 4.88%, and Mayenabasi Akpan, a junior on the South Medford team, Reagan Heiken, a sophomore on the Philomath team, Kaitlyn Siegner, a sophomore on the Crane team, and Nylah Vanthom, a sophomore on the Banks team, tied for fourth, each with 2.44%.
