From Scorers to Defenders, Oregon's Top High School Lacrosse Players Are Set for the 2026 Season

The spring sports season in Oregon has just begun, and with spring break in full swing, High School On SI wants to take a look at some of the top returning players around the state.

Here are some of the best lacrosse players around the state who are back this spring.

Olive Aiguier, Jr., Midfield/Attack, Grant

Aiguier was an up-and-coming midfielder for the Generals last year as they reached the OGLA championship match, making the all-league second team while scoring 41 goals with 10 assists, 43 draw controls, 10 forced turnovers and 38 ground balls. She has drawn interest from several Division III programs and hopes to have a commitment by the end of the summer.

Viggo Anderson, Sr., LSM, West Linn

Anderson was a key player the last two seasons for the Lions on the football team, but he’s also a solid long-stick midfielder who earned first-team all-state honors for the state semifinalists. He scored seven goals to go with 83 ground balls won and 42 caused turnovers.

Jack Andres, Sr., Faceoff, Oregon Episcopal

The Colorado College commit was a first-team all-state selection for the Aardvarks and is one of two returning All-Americans in the state following a junior season that saw him win 80% of his faceoffs (220 of 275) while scoring five goals and winning 125 ground balls. “Jack begins this year as the top returning faceoff man in the state,” said coach Dennis Sullivan. “Jack is dominant at the faceoff X, allowing us to control possession, and he is skilled technically. His athleticism allows him to win 50-50 ground balls and create transition opportunities for us.”

Jonathan Ayers, Sr., LSM, Tualatin

Ayers, a three-year starter for the Timberwolves, made the all-state honorable mention list last season, forcing 20 turnovers while winning 56 ground balls. “Jonathan is an integral part of the team,” said coach Jon Stevens. “A tireless defender who rarely leaves the field, Jonathan is often assigned to cover our opponent’s best midfielder and plays an important role in both our man-down and faceoff units.”

Anna Boyer, Sr., Midfield, Mountainside

Boyer finished last season as one of the top goal scorers in the state, finding the back of the net 56 times with a 61.5% shot rate, assisting on 17 goals and winning 87 draws and 49 ground balls to earn first-team all-Metro League honors. “She has always been a leader of the team through her skill, and this year as a senior captain, she has found her voice also,” said Mavericks coach Shawn Hetrick. “I rely on her heavily as a player-coach on the field. We have several new players this year, and she has been instrumental in getting them up to speed and game-ready.”

Piper Beall, Jr., Midfield, West Linn

Beall led the Lions to the state quarterfinals last year, scoring a team-high 57 goals with an 80.3% shot rate, 40 draw controls and 27 ground balls to make the all-state second team.

Dillon Brink, Sr., LSM, Beaverton

Brink is not only an ironman for the Beavers football team , but he also is a lacrosse stalwart, playing every minute the past two seasons and earning all-state honorable mention, scoring 18 goals with 27 assists, 84 caused turnovers and 112 ground balls to lead Beaverton to the Cascade Cup final. “Dillon dominates the middle of the field as well as matching up with the opponent’s best offensive player,” said coach Justin Cox. “He takes some faceoffs for us, is on every wing, plays man up, man down, and is a vital piece to our ride-and-clear.”

Tripton Ciupryk, Sr., Goalie, Lake Oswego-Riverdale

The Lakers rode their honorable mention all-state netminder to the Cascade Cup semifinals last year, when he made a program-record 334 saves (.644 save percentage), won 38 ground balls and also scored a goal. The four-year starter and three-time all-conference pick is nearing 1,000 career saves and has offers from several D-III schools, although is leaning toward attending the University of Oregon. “Tripton is perhaps the best goalie to ever play at Lake Oswego,” said coach Ryder Cochrane. “I fully believe Trip is one of the best, if not the best, shot stopper in Oregon. To break 1,000 career saves is an incredibly rare feat for any goalie, which speaks to both his skill and his consistency across his career, and he has been elected by his peers to be our speaking captain for the last two years.”

Alex Cravenho, Sr., Attack, West Salem-McNary

Cravenho received all-state honorable mention after a junior season in which he scored 24 goals with seven assists, won 74 ground balls and caused 10 turnovers to help the Titans reach the second round of the state playoffs. “Time and again, he flipped the field with hustle plays, extending offensive opportunities and setting the tone with his effort and toughness,” coach Dan Hochspeier said. “This year, the expectation is that he builds on that foundation—continuing to pressure defenses on rides, win ground balls and create extra chances—while also elevating his overall offensive production and leadership.”

Rowan De Lee, Sr., Attack, Marist Catholic

De Lee is a three-sport standout for the Spartans, playing on the state championship volleyball team in the fall and starting for the basketball team this winter. However, it’s on the lacrosse field where she truly shines, winning South League player of the year as a junior when she scored 54 goals (183 for her career) to go with 29 assists, 70 draw controls, 24 forced turnovers and 70 ground balls to lead Marist Catholic to the state tournament. “Rowan has impressive stick-handling skills around the goal circle and is a lethal goal scorer,” said her coach and father, Ryan. “However, her greatest skill is unselfish play and her ability to set up her teammates for success. She has played every position on the field, including a memorable half at goalie last season. Although a natural attacker, her draw skills put her in the circle at middle last year, and she will likely be there again this year.”

Davis Dolp, Sr., Midfield, Jesuit

Crusaders coach Marc Torrey has watched Dolp develop into “one of the most dominant two-way midfielders on the West Coast,” committing to Le Moyne College over the summer and earning second-team all-state honors for last year’s state runner-up, scoring 38 goals with 15 assists. “His determination and work ethic has only increased after committing to play Division I lacrosse, and we expect big things from him both on and off the field as a captain and leader,” Torrey added. “He’s a versatile shooter with crafty inside finishing and an ability to shoot from distance and slice through defenses.”

Josie Faaborg, Soph., Midfield, Hood River Valley

Faaborg was the only freshman to make the all-state team last year, earning second-team honors for the Eagles while stuffing the stat sheet — 53 goals with a 71.6% shot rate, 10 assists, 73 draw controls, 36 forced turnovers and 48 ground balls. Last month, she skied at the state nordic skiing championships, finishing 49th in the overall standings.

Athena Fairchild-Bennett, Sr., Midfield, Bend United

Last year’s Central Oregon League player of the year led the Lava Bears in goals (30) and draw controls (28) to go with 33 ground balls and 14 forced turnovers last season. The four-year player looks to play for the University of Oregon club team after graduating with honors in June.

Cameron Fasold, Jr., SSDM, Oregon Episcopal

Fasold has developed into one of the state’s top defensive players over the past two seasons, making the all-state second team while winning 64 ground balls, causing 10 turnovers and scoring three goals. “He is a short-stick midfielder that you do not need to slide to,” said Aardvarks coach Dennis Sullivan. “We hope to expand his role to include more offense since he is such a dynamic athlete.”

Owen Feinblatt, Sr., Faceoff, Wilsonville

Feinblatt made the all-state second team last season, winning over 74% of his faceoffs (282 of 379) while scoring 26 goals with nine assists, 214 ground balls and 19 caused turnovers to help the Wildcats qualify for the state tournament. “Owen is a leader on the field and an extremely talented player, especially at the faceoff X,” said coach Chris Miller. “Players look up to him on the field, and he is definitely a guy that opposing teams look at and try to prepare for.”

Kate Gabrielson, Sr., Midfield, Jesuit

Gabrielson played behind a pair of All-Americans in the midfield for the five-time defending state champions, but with Gigi Abernethy and Quinny Handley having graduated, the University of California commit will take on a bigger role for the Crusaders this year after scoring 16 goals with 15 assists, 29 draw controls, 15 forced turnovers and 39 ground balls as a junior.

Ronan Gleeson, Sr., LSM, South Eugene

Gleeson was an all-state honorable mention selection last season as the Axe reached the second round of the state playoffs, finishing with 41 takeaways and 73 ground balls won while scoring two goals. “Our defense was the backbone of our team last year,” coach Brian Naghski said. “We graduated some key players but return the core of our defense.”

Archie Gold, Jr., Midfield, Sunset

Gold led the Apollos in goals (46) and assists (14) while winning 26 ground balls to earn first-team all-state honors and lead the Apollos to the state quarterfinals. Sunset coach Chad Stelling called the Rutgers University commit “an explosive offensive midfielder who can consistently create his own shot. We expect he will again lead a talented offensive group this spring.”

Grayson Gooden, Sr., LSM, Forest Grove

The Vikings won their first hardware in program history last year, capturing the Cascade Cup, with Gooden earning all-state honorable mention after winning 105 ground balls, forcing 42 turnovers and scoring 12 goals with five assists in 18 games.

Rohin Gupta, Jr., Defense, Sunset

Apollos coach Chad Stelling called Gupta “a tough, technical player with strong fundamentals who executes with a quiet confidence and just simply doesn’t make mistakes.” He won 31 ground balls and caused 18 turnovers while earning all-state honorable mention last year. “Rohin leads our veteran close defense group and is able to lock down the most skilled opposing attackmen.”

Marcus Hahm, Sr., LSM, Sunset

Hahm returns to anchor the Apollos defense after being named a US Lacrosse All-American and repeating as a first-team all-state selection as a junior, winning 99 ground balls and causing 62 turnovers while scoring eight goals with eight assists. Coach Chad Stelling calls the Marquette University commit “the heartbeat of the Sunset program” and raves about his “elite takeaway ability and ball skills. He is extremely versatile and able to adapt and excel in multiple defensive schemes and roles.”

Ruby Halpin, Jr., Midfield, Oregon Episcopal

Halpin was one of two sophomores to make the all-state first team last year, leading the Aardvarks with 68 goals (tied for second-most in the state) to go with 21 assists and 46 ground balls. She has committed to play at Northwestern after graduation. Just as important, though, was that “Ruby became a vocal leader during her sophomore season and was effective in rallying the team in critical moments,” said coach Shawn Patrick. “She also moved to midfield, where she applied her defensive skills in addition to her offensive firepower. Every year, she has amazed me with how she has grown in talent, maturity and confidence. I expect nothing less this year.”

Daniel Heninger, Sr., Midfield, Glencoe

Heninger received all-state honorable mention as a junior, when he led the Crimson Tide with 220 ground balls, 45 goals, 30 assists, and 198 faceoff wins with a .739 success rate. Coming off a senior year on the gridiron where he ran for over 2,500 yards, he’ll now look to lead the lacrosse team back to the state playoffs after they made the second round a year ago. “Daniel’s impact on our club has been tremendous,” said coach David Yabu. “His dedication to his craft, his teammates, and his family has paved the way to his success and shown young players in our program the way Glencoe lacrosse operates. He routinely talks about the success of the team and the importance of being able to hang lacrosse championship banners in the Glencoe gym. This is the perfect representation of who he is and who he has been during his time playing in the Glencoe lacrosse program.”

Elliott Hire, Sr., Midfield, Jesuit

The Crusaders return a bevy of players hungry to reclaim the state title it relinquished last year to Lakeridge after winning three in a row, and Hire — a second-team all-Metro League selection who had 12 goals and 26 assists as a junior — will step into the void left by the graduation of All-American midfielder Ryan Jack. “Elliott is a fierce competitor with a high lacrosse IQ,” coach Marc Torrey said. “He’s a gritty two-way midfielder who distributes the ball well and does all the little things that help make a lacrosse team successful.”

Isla Hoffelt, Jr., Midfield, Grant

Hoffelt played a significant role in helping the Generals reach their first state final, scoring 43 goals with 11 assists, 90 draw controls (she was the team’s draw specialist last year), 29 forced turnovers and 71 ground balls to make the all-state second team. She has committed to Cornell University.

Lucy Kapranos, Sr., Defender, Grant

Kapranos is better known for her play stopping goals for the Generals soccer team, signing with Division II University of Colorado Colorado Springs, but she made the all-Portland League second team last year, finishing with 16 ground balls won and 12 forced turnovers.

Rowan Kelly, Sr., Goalie, West Linn

Kelly backstopped the Lions to an appearance in the state semifinals, making 168 saves (.575 save percentage) in his first season as the varsity starter despite playing through an injury that nagged him during the second half of the season. “Rowan was a consistent ball stopper all season long,” said coach Erick Lopez.

Timothy Kishpaugh, Sr., Midfield, Nelson-Clackamas

The Benedictine College commit helped the program notch its first playoff win since 2022, making the all-state honorable mention list after scoring 49 goals with 13 assists, eight caused turnovers and 12 ground balls. “Tim’s junior year established him as a smooth and confident scorer whose shot consistently found the back of the net against some of the top goalies in the state,” said coach Joel Quintana. “Reliable and composed, Tim is a constant offensive threat who makes his teammates better. This season, I expect him to build on last year’s success and make a major impact across the state.”

Jojo Kobos, Sr., Defense, Oregon Episcopal

Kobos made the all-Portland League first team for the third time and the all-state second team last year, leading a defense that allowed just 10.1 goals per game in reaching the state semifinals. “She will be challenged with rebuilding a defense that lost a few pieces to graduation,” said Aardvarks coach Shawn Patrick. “However, she did that last year as well and has become a champion of the rebuild. She does all of the dirty work that doesn’t go into the stats book but absolutely thrills a coach. She is ruthlessly efficient on defense and always makes the correct slide to help a teammate and is essential for making our entire defensive scheme work. When it comes to stopping a player one-on-one, she is easily one of the very best in the state.”

Tyler Krebbs, Sr., Goalie, South Eugene

Krebbs is undecided upon playing lacrosse when he enrolls at BYU, but the all-state honorable mention selection makes all the right decisions in net for the Axe, finishing with 83 saves in his second year as the starter last year as the last line of a defense that keyed their run to the second round of the state playoffs. “Our senior class as a whole is a core group of guys who have been playing together for all of high school,” said coach Brian Naghski. “I am really excited to see what they write for the final chapter of their high school careers.”

Hazel Mackey, Jr., Attack, Jesuit

Mackey made the all-state second team in helping the Crusaders win a fifth consecutive state title, scoring 30 goals with 17 assists, 17 draw controls, 12 forced turnovers and 29 ground balls. She has committed to UC Davis.



George Malkiel, Soph., Attack, Jesuit

Malkiel had a solid freshman season for the Crusaders, scoring 37 goals with 17 assists to rank among the team’s top scorers. Coach Marc Torrey expects the second-team all-Metro selection to carry a bigger load this spring. “As he’s matured, his game has continued to develop, and he is playing with increased confidence,” Torrey said. “George poses a difficult challenge to opposing defenses with his 6-foot-3 frame, slippery moves and ability to both score and feed in an increasing multitude of ways.”

Mackie Malkiel, Sr., Attack, Jesuit

George’s older brother looked to be following their All-American brother, Porter (a 2024 graduate), in becoming the next stalwart in the attack until an injury ended his season just four games in. The University of Utah commit attacked his rehab with fervor, and Crusaders coach Marc Torrey said that “he returns with even more strength and blazing speed. He has a change of direction we have not seen since Tucker Dordevic or his older brother, combined with a blistering shot on the run and a very high lacrosse IQ.”

Soraya Merida, Jr., Defense, Cleveland

Warriors coach Amy Einstein described her second-team all-state defender as “a modern two-way defender in women’s lacrosse, a versatile powerhouse, equally confident locking down attackers as she is pushing the pace in transition.” The University of Cincinnati commit scored 19 goals as a sophomore along with 15 draw controls, 22 forced turnovers and 14 ground balls. “Defensively, she uses her footwork, stick positioning and lacrosse IQ to anticipate dodges and force turnovers without relying solely on her physicality,” Einstein said. “She often leads the fast break, showcasing elite stick skills and sharp passing. We expect Soraya to be a major impact player for us this spring, anchoring our defense while continuing to ignite our transition game.”

Eileen Miller, Sr., Midfield, Roseburg

Miller has been a shining light for the Roseburg program, finishing among the state leaders with 51 goals last year while earning first-team all-South League honors. The Grand Canyon University commit also won 41 ground balls and 36 draws. “Eileen is such a phenomenal role model,” said coach Felicia Mellor. “She has such an instinct for the field and is instrumental in guiding new girls in such a positive way. She will be so missed next year.”

Eamon Mooney, Sr., SSDM, Lake Oswego-Riverdale

Mooney was an all-state honorable mention selection for the Lakers last year, taking over for another all-state short-stick defensive midfielder (Jack Isackson) and winning 40 ground balls and causing 19 turnovers for the Cascade Cup semifinalists. He is deciding between Colorado and San Diego State, where he could play for their club team next year. “Eamon’s 1-on-1 coverage ability allows us to hand him the top dodging threat out of the midfield, a job usually reserved for long poles,” said coach Ryder Cochrane. “He was also vital to the success of our zone defense, playing a role no one else could have.”

Njenga Mungai, Sr., Midfield, Beaverton

Mungai will play basketball at Linfield next year, but in the meantime, he’ll look to build off a junior season on the lacrosse field where he earned all-state honorable mention, scoring 50 goals (second-most among midfielders in the state) with 24 assists. “Njenga is the most athletic player on the field,” said Beavers coach Justin Cox. “He is a one-man clear that once he gets in the open field, more often than not, it leads to a fast-break goal. He is dominant against SSDMs and handles being guarded by poles extremely well.”

Sam Naghski, Sr., Defense, South Eugene

Naghski was one of two underclassmen to crack the top two all-state teams, making the second team after forcing 68 turnovers and winning 127 ground balls for the Axe. He’ll play for the University of Lynchburg next year after anchoring a unit that his coach and father, Brian, called “the backbone of our team last year. Our senior class as a whole is a core group of guys who have been playing together for all of high school, and I’m really excited to see what they write for the final chapter of their high school careers.”

Avery Nelson, Sr., Attack, Westview

Nelson terrorized opposing defenses all season, having a hand in over half of the Wildcats’ 192 goals — scoring a state-best 81 goals and assisting on 18 more — to earn all-state first-team honors and lead the team to a playoff berth. “She is an absolute rock star of a player,” said coach Paje Stelling. “She’s a prominent finisher and has an all-around impact on our team. We count on her to put points on the board and rounds out our team so well.”

Colby Owen, Jr., SSDM, Lakeridge

Owen played a big role in the Pacers’ first state championship since 2013, making the all-state first team after winning 79 ground balls to go with eight goals, four assists and eight caused turnovers. He already has committed to Division I Jacksonville University to play close defense. “Colby has the athletic ability and talent to play any position on the field,” coach Curt Sheinin said. “This season, he will anchor our close defense.”

Oliver Peay, Sr., Defense, Nelson-Clackamas

Peay earned all-state honorable mention as a junior, emerging as a leader of the defensive unit while causing 41 turnovers and winning 40 ground balls. He has committed to Brigham Young University. “His command on the field is undeniable,” said coach Joel Quintana. “He directs teammates with confidence, communicates clearly and anchors our unit with poise. His sharp instincts and high lacrosse IQ allow him to read offense and anticipate plays before they develop, giving him a decisive edge in critical moments.”

Connor Peters, Sr., Attack, West Linn

Peters is the lone first- or second-team all-state attacker returning this fall, making the second team after a season during which the Colorado Mesa commit scored 53 goals (60% shot rate) with four assists and 32 ground balls. “Connor is an example of what it means to be a team player,” said coach Erick Lopez. “He displays all the characteristics of a selfless leader and someone you can rely on to give you everything he has to help his team find success.”

Keegan Puntney, Sr., Goalie, Sunset

Puntney was a repeat all-state first team selection last year, leading the Apollos to a quarterfinal appearance while stopping nearly two-thirds of the shots he faced. Coach Chad Stelling called the Westminster University commit and four-year starter “an elite ball-stopper (who) has total command of defensive systems. He continues to prove he is one of the best goalie prospects on the West Coast.”

Drew Reinke, Sr., Attack, West Linn

Reinke recently committed to Division II Rollins College in Florida after making the all-Three Rivers League second team last year, when he scored 22 goals with 18 assists and 42 ground balls. “Anyone who has seen Drew play knows he has all the skill and talent in the world, with an uncanny ability to catch and finish nearly any ball thrown his way,” said Lions coach Erick Lopez.

Braeden Robbins, Sr., Midfield, Summit

Robbins is the only returning all-state player for the Storm, with the Colorado Mesa commit making the second team as a junior with 24 goals —including an overtime game-winner against Nelson-Clackamas in the playoffs — 15 assists and 34 ground balls. Coach Luke Hansen called him “a well-rounded midfielder with exceptional IQ, toughness, and outside shooting skills.”

Jake Sinclair, Sr., Defense, West Linn

The Concordia University Irvine commit and two-year starter received all-state honorable mention as a junior, finishing with three goals, 34 ground balls and 25 caused turnovers for the state semifinalists. “He is like a second defensive coach on the field,” said Lions coach Erick Lopez.

Carter Stock, Jr., Attack, Forest Grove

Stock made the all-state honorable mention list for the Cascade Cup champion Vikings, scoring 70 goals with 72 assists, 50 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers.

Quinn Sullivan, Jr., Attack, Oregon Episcopal

Sullivan joined Stock on the all-state honorable mention list, leading the Aardvarks in scoring for the second consecutive season with 55 goals, 18 assists and 24 ground balls to help them reach the state semifinals. “He understands how to impact the game with and without the ball in his stick,” said coach Dennis Sullivan. “He will be the focal point of opposing defenses.”

Kain Tierney, Jr., Goalie, Forest Grove

Tierney backstopped the Vikings to the Cascade Cup championship, winning 51 ground balls and earning all-state honorable mention. In four postseason games, he allowed just 33 goals.

Owen Vance, Sr., Defense, Jesuit

Vance stepped into the void created by the graduation of three all-state defenders and anchored the Crusaders back line last spring, earning first-team all-state honors while forcing 22 turnovers and winning 32 ground balls. “Owen puts relentless pressure on opponents with great footwork and team play, often leading to caused turnovers and ground balls,” said coach Marc Torrey. “He’s also a threat on the clear and offensively with the ball in his stick.”

Katherine Warner-Frey, Sr., Attack, Lincoln

Warner-Frey led the Cardinals to the state quarterfinals as a second-team all-state selection, scoring 49 goals with 30 assists, 98 draw controls, 14 forced turnovers and 19 ground balls. The Swarthmore College commit is Lincoln’s all-time assist leader and surpassed 100 career goals and 200 career points last season. “The 2025 season was my first opportunity to coach Katherine, and I knew from the moment I saw her play that she was going to do great things,” said coach Lauren Hill. “She is a natural leader, her lacrosse IQ is insanely high, and her teammates look to her because of these things. I don’t have any doubts that she will bring the same energy and force this season.”

Jacen Wilber, Sr., Attack, Lakeridge

Wilber teamed with first-team all-state attacker Davis Reardon to lead the Pacers to their first state championship since 2013, receiving all-state honorable mention himself after scoring 42 goals with 11 assists, 43 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers. “Jacen was one of our most productive offensive players,” said coach Curt Sheinin. “With his skill and athleticism, he is very difficult to cover, and we expect him again to be one of our top offensive threats.”

Finn Wilson, Jr., Midfield, West Salem-McNary

Wilson earned second-team all-North Valley League honors last season, scoring 13 goals with 12 assists and 42 ground balls as “he proved to be our most balanced midfielder,” said Titans coach Dan Hochspeier. “He impacted the game on both ends of the field and consistently made the right play. With much of last year’s offensive production graduating and/or transferring, we expect Finn to pick up the slack and take on a larger role this season.”

Taylor Young, Sr., Defense, Jesuit

Young was a steady hand in the back for the five-time state champion Crusaders, earning second-team all-state recognition while finishing with 19 ground balls, eight forced turnovers and two goals.

Myla Zawadzki, Soph., Midfield, Grant

The Generals graduated state player of the year Kate Ratanaproeksa off a team that reached its first state final a year ago, but coach Helen McDevitt believes Zawadzki — who had 19 goals, 12 assists, 15 draw controls, 15 ground balls and 10 forced turnovers as a freshman — has the potential to reach that level by the time her career is over. “She promises to be one of the best players in the state over the next couple of years and will likely be a very highly recruited D-I lacrosse player,” McDevitt said.