Hadley Foster of Regis voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/27/2025)
Congratulations to Regis’ Hadley Foster for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 13-19.
Foster, a junior post on the Regis team, tallied a game-high 22 points for the Rams in a 53-45 loss to Santiam in a Tri-River Conference game at Regis High School.
Foster received 68% of the vote, beating out Payton Starwalt, a sophomore on the West Albany team, who finished second with 27.33%. Emma Burlison, a junior on the South Salem team, was third with 2.77%, and Rachel Jones, a senior on the Barlow team, was fourth with 0.68%. There were more than 2,000 votes tallied last week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App