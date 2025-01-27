Henley star Mark Carpenter voted Oregon's 'Mr. Football' for 2024 season
Oregon high school football fans picked Henley senior Mark Carpenter as their choice for the state's "Mr. Football" for the 2024 season.
The two-way 4A first-team all-state receiver (16 touchdown catches) and cornerback also cameoed at quarterback in the state semifinals to help the Hornets get back to the championship game.
Carpenter received 64.24% of the votes in an online poll conducted by SBLive Oregon. Wilsonville senior Mark Wiepert was second with 28.59%.
Wiepert was our choice for offensive player of the year as part of our all-state awards. See the complete SBLive Oregon all-state teams here.
