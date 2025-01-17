2024 Oregon all-state football team
Here are SBLive Oregon/High School on SI's selections for Oregon's best players regardless of classification for the 2024 high school football season.
First team
Offense
QB Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior
Six months ago, Wiepert was set to join the Oregon State baseball program in 2025. After moving from receiver to quarterback, he had a season to remember — 3,811 passing yards (No. 7 in state history) and 51 touchdown passes (No. 5) — that led him to sign with the University of Oregon’s football program in December.
RB LaMarcus Bell, Lake Oswego, junior
The 6A offensive player of the year led the Lakers to the state championship game, rushing for 1,658 yards and 28 touchdowns. How soon before the region’s top programs start rushing to his home to net a commitment from the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder who’s vaulted to No. 2 among the state’s class of 2026 recruits?
RB Wilson Medina, Sherwood, senior
Medina exploded into prominence this season for the Bowmen, breaking the school’s single-season rushing record in their 6A Open quarterfinal loss to West Linn to finish with 2,095 yards and 33 touchdowns. The Eastern Washington signee finished his career with 3,779 yards.
WR Landon Kelsey, Central Catholic, senior
Kelsey followed a solid regular season (33 catches for 576 yards and eight touchdowns) by exploding in the Rams’ three playoff games, catching 20 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns as they reached the 6A Open semifinals.
WR Danny Wideman, West Linn, senior
Wideman, like Wiepert, entered the season as one of the state’s top baseball prospects — he will play at the University of Oregon in 2026. Unlike the Wildcats star, Wideman would not be dissuaded from his chosen path despite a fabulous senior season (77 catches for 1,193 yards and 19 touchdowns) capped by a 6A Open title.
TE Baron Naone, West Linn, senior
Naone didn’t put up the prolific numbers of teammate Wideman, but the University of Washington signee was a safety blanket up the seam for quarterback Baird Gilroy, catching 33 passes from 417 yards and eight touchdowns.
Flex Nick Crowley, Wilsonville, senior
For Wiepert to put up such prolific numbers, he needed a No. 1 receiver to target — and Crowley, his former receiving mate, fit that bill. Crowley caught 80 passes for a school-record 1,513 yards and 26 touchdowns, tied for the fourth-most scoring receptions in state history.
C Noah Uecker, Lake Oswego, senior
Lakers coaches agree that if there were an unsung hero to this year’s 6A Open finalists, it was their third-year starter in the middle of the offensive line.
OT Jake Normoyle, West Linn, senior
The Three Rivers League offensive lineman of the year and Oregon State signee anchored a unit that propelled the Lions to the 6A Open championship.
OT Zac Stascausky, Central Catholic, senior
Stascausky, a mauler who anchored the Rams line the past two seasons, was one of the state’s most sought-after recruits, ending the season No. 1 in 247Sports’ state rankings and signing with the University of Oregon.
OG Brash Henderson, Silverton, senior
The 5A Special District 2 offensive lineman of the year helped the Foxes win the league title and reach the state semifinals.
OG Jagar Shean, Lake Oswego, senior
Shean locked down the left guard position for the Lakers and helped Bell to his prolific season. He made the 6A all-state first team.
Defense
DT Dominic Macon, Nelson, senior
Macon capped a whirlwind 12 months by earning 6A first-team all-state honors and signing with the University of Washington after a senior season in which he made 41 tackles (nine for loss) and 4½ sacks.
DT Eli Willis, Silverton, senior
Willis clogged the middle of the Foxes defense, winning 5A Special District 2 defensive lineman of the year as he finished with 26 tackles, 2½ sacks, two forced fumbles and eight pass breakups.
DE Jackson Christian, Marist Catholic, senior
The 4A defensive player of the year didn’t put up prolific numbers (31 tackles, three sacks, two fumble recoveries), but his presence on the edge was felt in every game for the state champion Spartans.
DE Lusiano Lopez, Lake Oswego, senior
The Three Rivers League defensive player of the year was a disruptor all season for the 6A Open finalists, finishing with 79 tackles (11 for loss) and six sacks.
LB Brody Buzzard, Marist Catholic, junior
Buzzard missed most of his sophomore season because of injury but made himself indispensable in the middle of the Spartans defense in 2025 with a team-high 109 tackles (65 solo), two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.
LB Will Ingle, West Linn, senior
Ingle returned to West Linn after a year at Wilsonville and helped the Lions win the 6A Open title despite missing the final because of injury. He finished the season with 51 tackles (six for loss), three sacks and three hurries.
LB Daniel Kuenzi, Silverton, senior
The 5A defensive player of the year was a sideline-to-sideline force for the 5A semifinalist Foxes, making a team-high 83 tackles with two sacks, two fumble recoveries and six pass breakups.
LB Mana Tuioti, Sheldon, senior
Tuioti joined older brother Teitum in winning 6A defensive player of the year honors after a senior campaign in which the Boise State signee made 98 tackles (9½ for loss), four sacks, two interceptions and four pass breakups.
CB Noah Boria, Nelson, senior
Boria developed into one of the state’s top cornerbacks, breaking up 11 passes and intercepting three (returning one for a touchdown) and making 45 tackles. He earned Mt. Hood Conference defensive player of the year honors.
CB Josiah Molden, West Linn, sophomore
Numbers (34 tackles, four pass breakups, two interceptions) hardly tell the story about the state’s top lockdown corner as teams rarely tested the son of former NFL corner Alex and brother of current NFL corner Elijah.
S Zhaiel Smith, Tualatin, senior
Smith was better known entering the season for his exploits at receiver, but he had a breakthrough season in the secondary for the Timberwolves, earning first-team 6A all-state honors after making 37 tackles (missing 2½ games because of injury) with an interception and a fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown.
S Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior
Wiepert not only shined on offense, but the two-time all-state safety finished with 89 tackles and an interception as the 5A state champion’s last line of defense.
Flex Kainoa Hayes, Central Catholic, senior
A menace on the Rams defensive front the past two years, the first-team 6A all-state selection had 30 tackles (11 for loss) and three sacks as a senior.
Special teams
K Rocco Graziano, Sheldon, senior
The University of Oregon commit missed only one kick all season, going 73 for 73 on PATs to extend his state-record streak of made PATs to 114, the fifth-longest streak in national history. He went 7 of 8 on field goals with a long of 45 yards.
P Gabe Love, Crook County, senior
Love was one of the most consistent punters in the state the past two seasons, averaging 36.3 yards on his 15 punts as a senior for the Greater Oregon League champions. He earned 4A all-state first-team honors.
KR D’Marieon Gates, Central Catholic, senior
Gates was one of the most dangerous returners in the state for the second year in a row, averaging 32 yards per punt return — taking four to the end zone — and 20.2 yards on kickoffs.
LS Nolan Darcy, Lakeridge, senior
One of the state’s top long snappers the past two years earned all-Three Rivers League honors in his specialty yet again.
Offensive player of the year
QB Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior
Defensive player of the year
DE Lusiano Lopez, Lake Oswego, senior
Coach of the year
Layne Coffin, Churchill
The Year 2 effect was in full effect for Coffin and the Lancers, who rebounded from 3-6 in his debut season at the Eugene school to a 9-2 campaign that included a Midwestern League title and a quarterfinal appearance in the 5A state playoffs.
Second team
Offense
QB Nolan Keeney, Tualatin, senior
RB Viggo Anderson, West Linn, junior
RB Ceville Pasi, Churchill, senior
WR Jack Foley, Mountain View, senior
WR Zhaiel Smith, Tualatin, senior
TE Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville, senior
Flex Joe Janney, Henley, junior
C Tristan Brester, West Linn, senior
OT Suliasi Laulaupeaalu, Sherwood, senior
OT Jaden Moore, Lake Oswego, senior
OG Ryan Holmes, West Linn, senior
OG Bryce May, Cascade, junior
Defense
DT Cody Calvert, Mountain View, junior
DT Austin Phillips, Newberg, senior
DE Lucas Folau, Marshfield, senior
DE Noah Tishendorff, Lakeridge, junior
LB Lukas Babbitt, Churchill, junior
LB Justin Craigwell, Lake Oswego, junior
LB Justin Hofenbredl, Dallas, senior
LB Sam Vhylidal, Mountainside, junior
CB Jalen Bauman, Lake Oswego, junior
CB Mark Carpenter, Henley, senior
S Liam Davis, Lake Oswego, senior
S Quinton Olson, Scappoose, senior
Flex Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville, senior
Special teams
K Max Shepherd, Summit, junior
P Rocco Graziano, Sheldon, senior
KR Zhaiel Smith, Tualatin, senior
LS Mason Senzaki, Central Catholic, junior
Third team
Offense
QB Nick Hudson, Marist Catholic, senior
RB Conner Harvey, Marist Catholic, sophomore
RB Daniel Heninger, Glencoe, junior
WR Aaron Bidwell, Marist Catholic, senior
WR Hudson Waples, Silverton, senior
TE Sam Vhylidal, Mountainside, junior
Flex Kenya Johnson, Sprague, senior
Flex Kase Schaffeld, Vale, senior
C John McGregor, Central Catholic, senior
OT Brody Borrevik, Sheldon, senior
OT Dawson Relling, Marist Catholic, senior
OG Lucas Folau, Marshfield, senior
OG Kalani Ioapo, West Linn, junior
Defense
DT Dominic DiFrancisco, Estacada, senior
DT Brett Ronson, West Linn, senior
DE Matthew Hinkle, Cascade, junior
DE Oliver Macy, Lake Oswego, senior
LB Hudson Hardy, West Linn, senior
LB Easton Kemper, Burns, senior
LB Marco Larsen, Summit, senior
LB Ty Newbury, Central Catholic, senior
CB Xavier Harris, West Linn, senior
CB Grant Valley, Jesuit, senior
S Kellen Hicks, Mountainside, senior
S Sutton Kuenzi, Silverton, junior
Flex Jake DeVos, Vale, senior
Flex Isaac Jordan, Lebanon, senior
Special teams
K Calvin Evans, Tualatin, senior
P Calvin Evans, Tualatin, senior
KR Hunter Vaughn, North Douglas, junior
LS Cody Shields, Sheldon, senior
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App