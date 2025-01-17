High School

2024 Oregon all-state football team

We select the best players across all classifications

René Ferrán

Mark Wiepert started the season as a baseball recruit playing quarterback for Wilsonville. He ended it leading the Wildcats to back-to-back 5A state titles and earning a football scholarship at the University of Oregon
Here are SBLive Oregon/High School on SI's selections for Oregon's best players regardless of classification for the 2024 high school football season.

First team

Offense

Six months ago, Wiepert was set to join the Oregon State baseball program in 2025. After moving from receiver to quarterback, he had a season to remember — 3,811 passing yards (No. 7 in state history) and 51 touchdown passes (No. 5) — that led him to sign with the University of Oregon’s football program in December.

RB LaMarcus Bell, Lake Oswego, junior

The 6A offensive player of the year led the Lakers to the state championship game, rushing for 1,658 yards and 28 touchdowns. How soon before the region’s top programs start rushing to his home to net a commitment from the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder who’s vaulted to No. 2 among the state’s class of 2026 recruits?

LaMarcus Bell rushed for 1,658 yards and 28 touchdowns to lead Lake Oswego to the 6A Open final. / Photo by Dan Brood

RB Wilson Medina, Sherwood, senior

Medina exploded into prominence this season for the Bowmen, breaking the school’s single-season rushing record in their 6A Open quarterfinal loss to West Linn to finish with 2,095 yards and 33 touchdowns. The Eastern Washington signee finished his career with 3,779 yards.

WR Landon Kelsey, Central Catholic, senior

Kelsey followed a solid regular season (33 catches for 576 yards and eight touchdowns) by exploding in the Rams’ three playoff games, catching 20 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns as they reached the 6A Open semifinals.

Landon Kelsey shined in his final high school season for Central Catholic, catching 53 passes — 10 for touchdowns. / Photo by Taylor Balkom

WR Danny Wideman, West Linn, senior

Wideman, like Wiepert, entered the season as one of the state’s top baseball prospects — he will play at the University of Oregon in 2026. Unlike the Wildcats star, Wideman would not be dissuaded from his chosen path despite a fabulous senior season (77 catches for 1,193 yards and 19 touchdowns) capped by a 6A Open title.

TE Baron Naone, West Linn, senior

Naone didn’t put up the prolific numbers of teammate Wideman, but the University of Washington signee was a safety blanket up the seam for quarterback Baird Gilroy, catching 33 passes from 417 yards and eight touchdowns.

Flex Nick Crowley, Wilsonville, senior

For Wiepert to put up such prolific numbers, he needed a No. 1 receiver to target — and Crowley, his former receiving mate, fit that bill. Crowley caught 80 passes for a school-record 1,513 yards and 26 touchdowns, tied for the fourth-most scoring receptions in state history.

C Noah Uecker, Lake Oswego, senior

Lakers coaches agree that if there were an unsung hero to this year’s 6A Open finalists, it was their third-year starter in the middle of the offensive line.

OT Jake Normoyle, West Linn, senior

The Three Rivers League offensive lineman of the year and Oregon State signee anchored a unit that propelled the Lions to the 6A Open championship.

OT Zac Stascausky, Central Catholic, senior

Stascausky, a mauler who anchored the Rams line the past two seasons, was one of the state’s most sought-after recruits, ending the season No. 1 in 247Sports’ state rankings and signing with the University of Oregon.

Senior lineman Zac Stascausky was one of the stars for Central Catholic before signing with the University of Oregon. / Photo by Dan Brood

OG Brash Henderson, Silverton, senior

The 5A Special District 2 offensive lineman of the year helped the Foxes win the league title and reach the state semifinals.

OG Jagar Shean, Lake Oswego, senior

Shean locked down the left guard position for the Lakers and helped Bell to his prolific season. He made the 6A all-state first team.

Defense

DT Dominic Macon, Nelson, senior

Macon capped a whirlwind 12 months by earning 6A first-team all-state honors and signing with the University of Washington after a senior season in which he made 41 tackles (nine for loss) and 4½ sacks.

DT Eli Willis, Silverton, senior

Willis clogged the middle of the Foxes defense, winning 5A Special District 2 defensive lineman of the year as he finished with 26 tackles, 2½ sacks, two forced fumbles and eight pass breakups.

Silverton's Eli Willis was a dominant force in the middle of the Foxes defense. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DE Jackson Christian, Marist Catholic, senior

The 4A defensive player of the year didn’t put up prolific numbers (31 tackles, three sacks, two fumble recoveries), but his presence on the edge was felt in every game for the state champion Spartans.

DE Lusiano Lopez, Lake Oswego, senior

The Three Rivers League defensive player of the year was a disruptor all season for the 6A Open finalists, finishing with 79 tackles (11 for loss) and six sacks.

Lusiano Lopez dominated up front for 6A Open finalist Lake Oswego. / Photo by Leon Neuschwander

LB Brody Buzzard, Marist Catholic, junior

Buzzard missed most of his sophomore season because of injury but made himself indispensable in the middle of the Spartans defense in 2025 with a team-high 109 tackles (65 solo), two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.

LB Will Ingle, West Linn, senior

Ingle returned to West Linn after a year at Wilsonville and helped the Lions win the 6A Open title despite missing the final because of injury. He finished the season with 51 tackles (six for loss), three sacks and three hurries.

LB Daniel Kuenzi, Silverton, senior

The 5A defensive player of the year was a sideline-to-sideline force for the 5A semifinalist Foxes, making a team-high 83 tackles with two sacks, two fumble recoveries and six pass breakups.

LB Mana Tuioti, Sheldon, senior

Tuioti joined older brother Teitum in winning 6A defensive player of the year honors after a senior campaign in which the Boise State signee made 98 tackles (9½ for loss), four sacks, two interceptions and four pass breakups.

Mana Tuioti of Sheldon was a two-way force for a 6A Open semifinalist. / Photo by Michele Bunch

CB Noah Boria, Nelson, senior

Boria developed into one of the state’s top cornerbacks, breaking up 11 passes and intercepting three (returning one for a touchdown) and making 45 tackles. He earned Mt. Hood Conference defensive player of the year honors.

CB Josiah Molden, West Linn, sophomore

Numbers (34 tackles, four pass breakups, two interceptions) hardly tell the story about the state’s top lockdown corner as teams rarely tested the son of former NFL corner Alex and brother of current NFL corner Elijah.

S Zhaiel Smith, Tualatin, senior

Smith was better known entering the season for his exploits at receiver, but he had a breakthrough season in the secondary for the Timberwolves, earning first-team 6A all-state honors after making 37 tackles (missing 2½ games because of injury) with an interception and a fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown.

Zhaiel Smith of Tualatin had a banner senior season in the secondary. / Photo by Dan Brood

S Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior

Wiepert not only shined on offense, but the two-time all-state safety finished with 89 tackles and an interception as the 5A state champion’s last line of defense.

Flex Kainoa Hayes, Central Catholic, senior

A menace on the Rams defensive front the past two years, the first-team 6A all-state selection had 30 tackles (11 for loss) and three sacks as a senior.

Special teams

K Rocco Graziano, Sheldon, senior

The University of Oregon commit missed only one kick all season, going 73 for 73 on PATs to extend his state-record streak of made PATs to 114, the fifth-longest streak in national history. He went 7 of 8 on field goals with a long of 45 yards.

Sheldon's Rocco Graziano finished the season with a state-record 114 consecutive made PATs. / Photo by Michele Bunch

P Gabe Love, Crook County, senior

Love was one of the most consistent punters in the state the past two seasons, averaging 36.3 yards on his 15 punts as a senior for the Greater Oregon League champions. He earned 4A all-state first-team honors.

KR D’Marieon Gates, Central Catholic, senior

Gates was one of the most dangerous returners in the state for the second year in a row, averaging 32 yards per punt return — taking four to the end zone — and 20.2 yards on kickoffs.

LS Nolan Darcy, Lakeridge, senior

One of the state’s top long snappers the past two years earned all-Three Rivers League honors in his specialty yet again.

Offensive player of the year

Defensive player of the year

Coach of the year

Layne Coffin, Churchill

The Year 2 effect was in full effect for Coffin and the Lancers, who rebounded from 3-6 in his debut season at the Eugene school to a 9-2 campaign that included a Midwestern League title and a quarterfinal appearance in the 5A state playoffs.

Second team

Offense

QB Nolan Keeney, Tualatin, senior

RB Viggo Anderson, West Linn, junior

West Linn RB Viggo Anderson / Photo by Leon Neuschwander

RB Ceville Pasi, Churchill, senior

WR Jack Foley, Mountain View, senior

WR Zhaiel Smith, Tualatin, senior

TE Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville, senior

Flex Joe Janney, Henley, junior

C Tristan Brester, West Linn, senior

West Linn C Tristan Brester / Photo by Dan Brood

OT Suliasi Laulaupeaalu, Sherwood, senior

OT Jaden Moore, Lake Oswego, senior

OG Ryan Holmes, West Linn, senior

OG Bryce May, Cascade, junior

Defense

DT Cody Calvert, Mountain View, junior

DT Austin Phillips, Newberg, senior

DE Lucas Folau, Marshfield, senior

DE Noah Tishendorff, Lakeridge, junior

LB Lukas Babbitt, Churchill, junior

LB Justin Craigwell, Lake Oswego, junior

Lake Oswego LB Justin Craigwell / Photo by Dan Brood

LB Justin Hofenbredl, Dallas, senior

LB Sam Vhylidal, Mountainside, junior

CB Jalen Bauman, Lake Oswego, junior

CB Mark Carpenter, Henley, senior

Henley CB Mark Carpenter / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

S Liam Davis, Lake Oswego, senior

S Quinton Olson, Scappoose, senior

Flex Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville, senior

Special teams

K Max Shepherd, Summit, junior

P Rocco Graziano, Sheldon, senior

KR Zhaiel Smith, Tualatin, senior

LS Mason Senzaki, Central Catholic, junior

Third team

Offense

QB Nick Hudson, Marist Catholic, senior

Marist Catholic QB Nick Hudson / Photo by Rene Ferran

RB Conner Harvey, Marist Catholic, sophomore

RB Daniel Heninger, Glencoe, junior

WR Aaron Bidwell, Marist Catholic, senior

Marist Catholic WR Aaron Bidwell / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR Hudson Waples, Silverton, senior

TE Sam Vhylidal, Mountainside, junior

Flex Kenya Johnson, Sprague, senior

Sprague RB Kenya Johnson / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Flex Kase Schaffeld, Vale, senior

C John McGregor, Central Catholic, senior

OT Brody Borrevik, Sheldon, senior

OT Dawson Relling, Marist Catholic, senior

OG Lucas Folau, Marshfield, senior

OG Kalani Ioapo, West Linn, junior

West Linn OG Kalani Ioapo (77). / Photo by Dan Brood

Defense

DT Dominic DiFrancisco, Estacada, senior

DT Brett Ronson, West Linn, senior

DE Matthew Hinkle, Cascade, junior

DE Oliver Macy, Lake Oswego, senior

Lake Oswego LB Oliver Macy. / Photo by Taylor Balkom

LB Hudson Hardy, West Linn, senior

West Linn LB Hudson Hardy. / Photo by Dan Brood

LB Easton Kemper, Burns, senior

LB Marco Larsen, Summit, senior

LB Ty Newbury, Central Catholic, senior

CB Xavier Harris, West Linn, senior

CB Grant Valley, Jesuit, senior

S Kellen Hicks, Mountainside, senior

S Sutton Kuenzi, Silverton, junior

Flex Jake DeVos, Vale, senior

Flex Isaac Jordan, Lebanon, senior

Special teams

K Calvin Evans, Tualatin, senior

Tualatin PK Calvin Evans / Photo by Dan Brood

P Calvin Evans, Tualatin, senior

KR Hunter Vaughn, North Douglas, junior

LS Cody Shields, Sheldon, senior

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

