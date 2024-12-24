Vote: Who should be named 'Mr. Football' for 2024 Oregon high school football season?
While Oregon’s all-state teams honor each classification’s offensive and defensive player of the year, Oregon hasn’t joined the 11 states that select a Mr. Football — an all-classification, statewide player of the year.
All-state teams: Class 6A | Class 5A | Class 4A
SBLive Oregon and High School on SI want to honor the state’s best two-way player and from the hundreds of worthy candidates came up with a dozen finalists. Vote here on who you think should be named Oregon’s Mr. Football.
OREGON MR. FOOTBALL FINALISTS
Noah Boria, Nelson, senior
Boria, a Lower Columbia College baseball commit, was a 6A all-state first-team cornerback (45 tackles, 11 pass breakups, three interceptions) and an honorable mention receiver.
Mark Carpenter, Henley, senior
The two-way 4A first-team all-state receiver (16 touchdown catches) and cornerback also cameoed at quarterback in the state semifinals to help the Hornets get back to the championship game.
Liam Davis, Lake Oswego, senior
Davis didn’t brood when asked to move from quarterback this season, embracing his role as the 6A Open runner-up's leading receiver (17 catches for 405 yards and three touchdowns). He was a second-team all-state safety.
Wilson Medina, Sherwood, senior
The Pacific Conference offensive player of the year and first-team 6A all-state running back (2,095 yards, 33 touchdowns) also was a stalwart at linebacker (17 tackles, three for loss), making the all-conference second team.
Baron Naone, West Linn, senior
The future University of Washington tight end earned first-team all-state honors for the 6A Open champion Lions (33 catches for 417 yards and eight touchdowns) and made 15 tackles (three for loss) at defensive end.
Ceville Pasi, Churchill, senior
The Midwestern League offensive player of the year helped propel the Lancers to their first league title since 2018, rushing for 1,604 yards and 28 touchdowns and making the all-MWL second team at linebacker.
Kase Schaffeld, Vale, senior
The bruising running back (2,279 yards, 32 touchdowns) and linebacker (77 tackles) led the Vikings to their first 3A state final since 2015.
Zhaiel Smith, Tualatin, senior
Smith made his one season with the Timberwolves count, shining in the secondary as a first-team 6A all-state safety (37 tackles) and being named a second-team receiver with 33 catches for 609 yards and seven touchdowns.
Mana Tuioti, Sheldon, senior
The 6A defensive player of the year with 98 tackles (9½ for loss) and four sacks at linebacker was also a second-team all-state running back (751 yards, 21 touchdowns).
Angel Valenzuela, Mountain View, junior
Valenzuela was better known as a running back (1,161 yards, 17 touchdowns), but his emergence as a defensive end (45 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six forced fumbles) helped propel the Cougars to a second consecutive 5A final.
Sam Vyhlidal, Mountainside, junior
The Metro League defensive player of the year was a Swiss army knife-like player in the Mavericks offense — as he displayed in their 6A Open first-round playoff win over Tualatin.
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior
A move from receiver to quarterback was no issue for Wiepert, who won 5A offensive player of the year honors (3,811 passing yards, 51 touchdowns). He didn’t repeat as 5A defensive player of the year, but he was a first-team all-state safety (89 tackles).
