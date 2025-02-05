50 greatest girls athletes in Oregon high school sports history
National Girls and Women in Sports Day honors the achievements of girls and women in sports and continues to Lead Her Forward by acknowledging the power of sports to unlock her limitless potential.- Women's Sports Foundation
On Feb. 3, 1987, President Ronald Reagan signed Proclamation 5606, declaring Feb. 4, 1987, National Women in Sports Day.
Every year since, National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) celebrates female athletes' accomplishments and honors the progress women in sports have made toward equality in participation and access.
Wednesday is the 39th NGWSD, and to honor the occasion, SBLive Oregon and High School on SI are counting down the 50 most outstanding female prep athletes in state history. (The year listed beside each name is the year she graduated from high school.)
Let's celebrate together the best of the best and their many achievements in their favorite sports.
50. Ashley Smith, Oregon City, 1997 (basketball)
We start our list with the face of Oregon City during a time when the Pioneers and girls basketball dominance were synonymous — for a 12-year period from 1992-2004, the program won 10 OSAA state titles and three USA Today national championships (1995-97).
Two common threads during that three-year national championship streak? Hall of Fame coach Brad Smith and his daughter, Ashley, who lost only twice in 105 games — including a 68-game win streak to close her career. (Oregon City's streak extended after her departure to Vanderbilt University, ending at 75 to make it the second-longest in state history.)
Smith was the engine of those high-powered teams, averaging a double-double her senior season, when she won 4A player of the year honors (10.3 points, 10.8 assists and 4.4 steals). She holds the state record for free throw percentage in a season (90% in 1995-96) and has the two highest single-season assist totals — 266 as a junior and 294 as a senior to finish with a state-record 908 for her career.
49. Eleanor Jones, Scappoose, 2016 (football/soccer/track)
Jones made two all-state teams for Scappoose's back-to-back 4A girls soccer state champions and qualified five times for the state track championships, twice finishing ninth in the 100-meter hurdles to narrowly miss qualifying for the finals.
But that isn't why Jones made our list. Her biggest claim to fame is becoming the first girl to garner first-team all-state recognition in football, doing so her senior year after she helped Scappoose reach the 4A championship game.
She finished the season going 65 for 72 kicking extra points and making her only field goal attempt. She made all four of her extra-point tries in the 4A final, but Scappoose lost to Cascade, 37-28.
Jones kicked for three seasons for Scappoose, finishing her career 127 for 142 on PATs. She holds state records for most PATs in a season and career for a female placekicker.
48. Ariel Carlson, Marist Catholic, 2019 (softball)
Carlson entered high school with plenty of expectations, having committed to the University of Oregon as an eighth-grade phenom.
She more than lived up to the hype for the Spartans, leading them to a 5A state championship as a sophomore and winning Gatorade state player of the year honors as a junior and senior.
She finished her career as the state's all-time home runs leader with 72, smashing the previous mark by 26. She holds three of the top nine single-season home runs marks, including a career-high 20 as a senior to go with 56 RBIs, 56 runs, 11 stolen bases and 35 walks.
She also has the state record with 252 RBIs, and her .619 batting average ranks fourth all-time. She also wasn't too shabby in the circle for the Spartans, going 33-4 with 327 strikeouts over two seasons.
Her move across town to UO ended last spring with her fourth on the school's all-time home runs list with 44 and sixth in career RBIs with 159. She made the all-Pac-12 first team as a senior, when she became the first Ducks player to post a 15 home run-15 stolen base season.
47. Erin Larner, Jesuit, 2014 (tennis)
There have been nine girls to win four state singles championships in tennis, but only four at Oregon's highest classification — Corvallis' Sue Graham (1963-66), Wilson's Lindsey Berman (1973-76), Crescent Valley's Cisca Mok (1988-91) and Larner, the most recent to do so, from 2011-14.
Not only did Larner win four state titles, she went her entire career undefeated with the Crusaders. During her dominant state tournament run, she went 192-40 in games and dropped only one set in 16 matches — falling behind in the 2011 final as a freshman before defeating Lincoln's Ariana Fardanesh 3-6, 6-0, 6-3.
And to think, she nearly left the Crusaders halfway through her high school career to attend the Smith Stearns Tennis Academy in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. She had a last-minute change of heart and decided to stay close to her family — especially older brother Saige, who was dealing with a host of health issues.
Larner played for Northwestern, where she became the seventh player in school history to earn all-Big Ten recognition all four seasons and teamed with Maddie Lipp to earn a No. 1 national ranking her senior year and receive All-America status.
46. Rachel Yurkovich, Newberg, 2005 (track)
For two seasons in the mid-2000s, there was no girls javelin thrower in the country better than Yurkovich, who broke the state record as a senior and had the nation's best throw as a junior and senior at Newberg.
She won the first of her two 4A state championships in 2004 before embarking on a senior season for the ages with the Tigers. It wasn't just her then-record throw of 176 feet, 5 inches, that was a national best or her second state title — the All-American also won the USA Junior Championships and the Pan-American Junior Championships and took fifth at the U.S. Nationals.
She threw for the University of Oregon, where she won two NCAA championships and four Pac-10 titles and was an All-American all four years. She finished third at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2008 but failed to meet the qualifying standard to throw at the Games. After making the final at the 2009 World Championships, she achieved her dream of throwing at the Olympics in London in 2012.
45. Kaiah Fisher, Hidden Valley, 2021 (soccer/basketball/track)
Competing down in Southern Oregon was one of the state's best all-around athletes in recent memory — an all-state performer in three sports who won four 4A state championships.
As a goalkeeper, Fisher was an all-state performer three years in a row and backstopped the Mustangs to a state championship as a sophomore, when she posted 11 shutouts in a 17-1 campaign, including back-to-back 1-0 wins over Marist Catholic and Valley Catholic in the final two rounds of the playoffs.
Basketball might have been the third of her three sports, but she was a first-team all-state selection as a junior and averaged a double-double during the COVID-shortened 2021 spring season as a senior, when the Mustangs won the culminating-week state tournament event.
It was in track and field that Fisher truly shined. She won state titles in the shot put and discus as a senior, moving to No. 2 on the all-time state list in the latter with a winning throw of 166 feet, 10 inches, that ranked ninth in the nation that year. She later won the U.S. Junior Olympic National discus title, and at Stanford, she has moved to No. 8 on the school's all-time list in the event with a throw of 176-9.
44. Kim Moe, Churchill, 1983 (softball)
When Oregon high school softball was still in its infancy, Moe set a standard of dominance that has yet to be surpassed.
When Moe first entered the circle in the OSAA state championship game as a freshman in 1980, it was only the second year the OSAA sanctioned the sport, and there was only one playoff bracket for all classifications.
As the sport grew over the next four years, one thing remained constant — Moe mowing down batters, over and over. She led the Lancers to four consecutive state titles (the last two in AAA after the OSAA split the tournament into two classifications), a record that no team has matched. Her statistics in those four championship game victories? Four complete games, 27 innings, four hits allowed, one run (unearned), no walks and 39 strikeouts.
She is fourth on the state's all-time list with 21 no-hitters, and her 46 shutouts rank No. 3. Her career earned run average of 0.17 is tied for second — her ERA was 0.00 during her junior season.
After that final 1-0 victory over Putnam to clinch her fourth title, she pitched for the University of California and coached her daughters Autumn and Emily to follow her as college pitchers.
43. Jaime Nared, Westview, 2014 (basketball)
Nared first made a name for herself at 12 years old, when she appeared on "Good Morning America" after a boys basketball league barred her for being too dominant.
That dominance continued during her high school career with the Wildcats, where she was a three-time Metro League player of the year, earning 6A all-state honors each season and leading her team to the state final as a sophomore and three trophies in all.
She capped her career with one of the best seasons in state history, averaging 28.2 points, 14 rebounds, 4.1 steals and three assists as a senior and winning Gatorade state player of the year, Parade All-America and McDonald's All-American accolades. In the McDonald's All-American game, she led the West team to victory, scoring 15 points in 17 minutes.
Her 2,485 career points are a big-school record and rank her No. 2 in state history behind Triangle Lake's Kiana Brown (2,894).
Nared played for the University of Tennessee, where she was an AP Honorable Mention All-American as a senior, and two seasons with the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces after being picked by the team in the second round of the 2018 draft. She now plays for Nesibe Aydin Ankara in the Turkish national league, where she continues to light up opponents, leading the team in steals (1.7 per game) and ranking second in scoring (16.5), rebounding (7.8) and assists (3.5).
42. Jillian Harmon, Lakeridge, 2005 (cross country/basketball/track)
Harmon lettered in three sports with the Pacers — something we emphasized when ranking our all-time greats — but she made a name for herself on the hardwood, holding school records for career points and rebounds.
She was a three-time 4A state player of the year and the Gatorade state player of the year as a senior, when she earned EA Sports/ESPN first-team All-America honors. As a junior, she led the Pacers to the 4A state final, where they lost to Oregon City during the final season of the Pioneers' four-year run as state champions.
Her 2,157 career points ranked second in the state's highest classification when she graduated — she's since been surpassed by Nared and Clackamas' Jazzy Davidson to drop to fourth.
After Harmon's stellar high school career, she played for Stanford, helping the Cardinal make two Final Fours and reaching 1,000 career points as a senior, when she averaged a career-best 9.6 points. She played in the 2008 Olympics for New Zealand and internationally in Italy, Australia, France and New Zealand.
41. Mary Ayotte-Law, Gresham, 1978 (gymnastics)
Ayotte-Law was born in 1959 in Inglewood, Calif., and moved first to Washington state before arriving in Gresham as an eighth-grader, and she took her first gymnastics classes that year.
Immediately, she knew she'd found her calling, and for three years, she was among the gymnasts who set the standard of excellence in the state. As a junior, she won state titles in the balance beam and floor exercise. The next year, she tied for second in the beam and was third in the floor.
She continued her gymnastics career at Oregon State, where she became a three-time All-American and won a national championship in the floor exercise in 1982. She took third in the all-around that year.
She was a four-time NCAA Western Region champion, was a member of the U.S. team at the 1981 World University Games (she was the top U.S. finisher in the all-around at 15th and made the finals in the floor and beam), and capped her career by receiving the American Award, honoring the nation's top senior gymnast.
40. Ashley Birdsong, Taft, 2005 (softball)
Birdsong might have been tucked away along the central Oregon coast, but her talent couldn't be denied.
She was a 3A all-state selection all four seasons for the Tigers, and she dominated foes like no one before or since. The two-time Gatorade state player of the year holds Oregon records for single-season (eight) and career (15) perfect games of at least seven innings, and she threw 22 no-hitters and 62 shutouts — twice tossing 19 shutouts in a season.
Birdsong finished her career 77-14 with an 0.17 earned run average (third lowest in state history), striking out 1,306 batters and walking 16. She capped her run with a dominant performance in the state final, allowing two hits (the 63rd time she allowed two or fewer hits in a game), striking out eight and walking none in a 6-0 victory over Cascade.
After graduation, Birdsong pitched for Bradley University, where she was the team's No. 1 starter all four years, tying the school record for career starts (108) and holding the strikeouts record with 870. She is the most recent 20-game winner in school history, leading Bradley to the 2009 NCAA tournament. She finished her career with 65 victories, six saves and a 2.15 ERA.
39. Callan Harrington, Jesuit, 2020 (soccer)
During the Crusaders' three-year unbeaten run atop the 6A girls soccer world, one constant was Harrington up front, finding the back of the net.
In her high school finale, she scored twice in a 3-0 victory over Mountainside that not only secured the program's third consecutive state title but also put her atop the state's single-season (55) and career (133) goals lists. She won Gatorade state player of the year honors that year and played in the High School All-American Game.
Wilsonville's Lindsey Antonson broke her career goals record two years later, but Harrington still holds the all-time points and assists (63) marks.
She played two seasons for the University of Oregon, scoring on her first shot attempt with the Ducks as a redshirt sophomore, but injuries derailed her time in Eugene. She transferred to Loyola Marymount for her final college season, recording three goals and an assist in 13 games.
38. Sara Callier, Benson, 2005 (track)
Benson produced dozens of standout tracksters during an eight-year run during which it bookended six consecutive 4A state titles with second-place finishes.
One of the best was Callier, who started her career as a member of four state champion relays and won the 200-meter state title as a junior.
Then came one of the best all-around seasons in state history, when she swept the state championships in the 100, 200, long jump and triple jump. The previous week at the PIL district meet, Callier broke the state record in the triple jump, going 40 feet, 7.25 inches — a record that stood for 19 years.
Callier ranks among the top 50 in state history in all four of her events, with career bests of 12.05 seconds in the 100 (tied for 32nd), 24.62 in the 200 (26th) and 18-7.5 in the long jump (tied for 41st).
37. Addisen Fisher, Bend, 2024 (softball)
Fisher was the best softball player to come through the Oregon high school scene in a generation. She was the first to win state Gatorade player of the year honors three times and was named national player of the year as a senior, when she led the Lava Bears to their first state championship before heading to UCLA as the nation's top recruit.
She announced herself during her freshman year, when she won the first of her Gatorade awards after going 9-0 with an 0.25 ERA, allowing 16 hits and zero walks in 56.1 innings. She repeated as the state's top player the next year, tossing six no-hitters and two perfect games and finishing 20-1 with an 0.46 ERA and 259 strikeouts in 122.1 innings.
She didn't win the award as a junior despite going 17-2 with an 0.32 ERA in 110 innings, striking out 214 and allowing 37 hits and 16 walks. That set up one of the best seasons in state history — she went 20-2 with two saves, an 0.36 ERA, 10 shutouts, five no-hitters and four perfect games, with 261 strikeouts and 18 walks in 134.2 innings.
She also played in the outfield for the Lava Bears and was one of the state's most feared hitters. Her 196 hits rank fifth all-time in Oregon, and she tied the state record with 58 doubles. She hit 43 home runs (third in state history), drove in 142 runs and scored 190.
In September, Fisher pitched for Team USA at the U-18 World Cup qualifying event in Dallas, taking the ball for the group stage final and shutting out Canada 7-0, allowing three hits and striking out eight in six innings.
36. Shelby Moran, Sherwood, 2018 (track)
Over the course of Moran's four years at Sherwood, she was one of the state's most dominant throwers, winning three 6A state championships and overcoming disappointment her junior season to earn Gatorade athlete of the year honors as a senior.
Moran broke through as a freshman, when she finished second in the discus and sixth in the shot put at the state meet. The following year, she won her first title in the discus and took fifth in the shot.
Then came her junior season, when she arrived for the state championships at Eugene's Hayward Field having won 21 consecutive discus competitions and having broken the state record with a throw of 170 feet, 6 inches. She shockingly failed to post a legal throw in three tries, bowing out of the competition.
That provided the motivation she needed for her senior year. She once again went undefeated in the discus, breaking her state record at the Three Rivers League district meet with a throw of 179-7, and she followed with a second state title and added her first shot put championship.
After graduation, Moran could turn her attention to the hammer throw, which was her focus during her college career at Arizona State and Oregon. She finished second at the U-20 National Championships as an ASU freshman and twice made the podium at the NCAA championships, placing fifth as a sophomore and fourth as a senior.
35. Jessica Clemens, Burns, 2007 (volleyball/basketball/track)
Clemens comes from one of Eastern Oregon's athletic family dynasties — her father, John, was a quarterback at Oregon State and Portland State; her brother, Kellen, was a standout quarterback for the Hilanders who played 11 seasons in the NFL; and sisters Maria (Portland) and Catherine (Boise State) also were college athletes.
But Jessica's versatility across three sports put her in a class by herself. She was a 3A all-state selection four times in basketball (twice the player of the year) and three times in volleyball (twice the player of the year, including the Gatorade state player of the year as a senior), and she was a state champion in the javelin as a junior (with a career-best throw of 131 feet, 11 inches) and runner-up her senior year.
Clemens finished her basketball career with 1,679 points, helping Burns win state titles her freshman and junior seasons.
On the volleyball court, she played on two state championship teams, including her senior season, when she was an AVCA All-American and won the Gatorade state player of the year award.
Clemens played volleyball and basketball for the University of Portland, appearing in 78 games for the basketball team (4.6 points per game) and 87 volleyball matches (813 kills).
34. Kellie Schueler, Summit, 2010 (cross country/track)
For four years, Schueler dominated the sprint races like few others in state history, accomplishing something only one other girl ever had — winning 16 state championships.
Only Yoncalla's Maranda Brownson, who did it at the 2A state meets from 1998-2001, was also a perfect 16 for 16 at state meets — but Schueler did so at 5A, closing her career by fighting through a hamstring injury in her final race to erase a 10-meter deficit and anchor the Storm's 4x400 relay to victory.
Schueler still has her name among the state's all-time greats in the 100, 200 and 400 meters, ranking fifth all-time in the 100 with a best of 11.74 seconds, fourth in the 200 (23.69) and fifth in the 400 (54.25). After her junior season, she qualified for the U.S. team that competed at the 2009 Pan American Championships, running the third leg on the gold medal-winning 4x400 relay.
She ran three seasons for Summit's cross country program, making the podium at the state meet all three years, finishing 10th, fifth and fourth.
Schueler ran for two seasons for Stanford before a falling-out with a new coaching staff led her to leave the program and take up ultimate frisbee while pursuing her medical degree.
33. Evina Westbrook, South Salem, 2017 (basketball)
For a three-year period from 2015-17, South Salem set the standard for 6A girls basketball — a period that coincided with Westbrook's time with the Saxons.
As a sophomore, she teamed with Katie McWilliams to lead the program to its first state championship since 1976. The next season, Westbrook won the first of her two Gatorade state player of the year awards after leading the Saxons to a repeat 6A title, averaging 20.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists.
That set the stage for a senior season that ranks among the best in state history. She averaged 24.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 5.1 steals, earning USA Today and Morgan Wooten national player of the year honors and McDonald's and WBCA All-America recognition. The only disappointment: The Saxons lost to Oregon City in the 6A semifinals to end their bid for a third consecutive state title.
Westbrook started all 115 games of her high school career, finishing with 1,845 points, 521 rebounds, 611 assists, 549 steals and 159 blocked shots. She holds the school's career scoring record and is among the state's all-time leaders in assists (sixth) and steals (third).
She played two seasons for Tennessee before transferring to Connecticut, where she helped the Huskies reach back-to-back Final Fours. She finished with 1,345 career points before becoming a second-round pick in the 2022 WNBA draft by the Seattle Storm. She played two seasons in the league with four teams.
32. Courtney Verloo, Tualatin, 2009 (soccer)
From the first time Verloo stepped on a high school pitch as a freshman, scoring two goals against defending 6A state champion Sheldon, she was a dominant figure on the high school soccer scene before forgoing much of her senior season while playing for the United States at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.
Timberwolves assistant coach Aundrey Johnson nicknamed her The Machine after watching Verloo display her trademark speed and dexterity, which helped her win Gatorade state player of the year honors as a sophomore and junior, lead the Timberwolves to two state titles, and notch 92 career goals and 29 assists.
She played one game for Tualatin as a senior between stints with the U.S. national team. She scored six goals in four matches at the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying tournament and four goals in New Zealand to tie for third in the Golden Boot race. She captained the U.S. squad at the inaugural edition of the U-17 World Cup, and her 81st-minute goal lifted the U.S. to a 2-1 win over Germany in the semifinals, although the Americans lost in the final.
Parade Magazine named her to its All-America squad after her senior season, and Verloo went on to star for Stanford University, playing in both central defense and at forward for the Cardinal and finishing with 23 career goals and 25 assists. She played briefly for the Western New York Flash of the NWSL.
31. Maureen Murphy, Holy Child Academy, 1956 (swimming)
Murphy attended Holy Child Academy, an all-girls school in Northeast Portland from 1929-73, and for two years was the state's premier backstroker.
As a 14-year-old freshman in 1953, she won her first state championship in the 100-yard backstroke, and she finished second at the 1954 national indoor finals in the 200-yard event.
The next year, she repeated as state champion in the 100 back, lowering her time by 3.5 seconds and becoming the first girl in state history to break 1 minute, 10 seconds. She won the 1995 AAU national title in the 200 back, embarking on a two-year stretch in which she prepared for the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, Australia.
She finished second in the 100 backstroke at the Olympic trials to qualify for the Games, where she advanced to the final and finished fifth.
Murphy retired from competitive swimming after the '56 Games and attended Oregon State and Portland State. She passed away in 2019 at age 79.
30. Kamala Kohlmeier Skipper, Parkrose, 1988 (gymnastics/track)
At age 11, Kohlmeier was the youngest gymnast to achieve Class 1 status in the state, and she had the opportunity to train with one of the state’s top clubs — the National Academy of Gymnastics in Eugene. She explained to a reporter, however, that “training seven or eight hours a day just wasn’t my thing,” and it wasn't until the summer before her freshman year that she resumed gymnastics training.
By the time Kohlmeier finished high school, she’d become one of the state’s most decorated gymnasts.
During her tenure with the Broncos, she won a state title in the vault as a freshman and in the vault and floor exercise as a junior en route to the all-around championship. She nearly swept all four event titles as a senior (she finished second on the balance beam) as she won a second all-around state championship and led Parkrose to the team title.
Kohlmeier also was a top hurdler and jumper for the Broncos track and field team. She took second in the 300-meter hurdles and long jump as a sophomore, finished second in the 300s as a junior, and won the 100 hurdles state title as a senior.
In her final high school race, Kohlmeier showed off her gymnastics skills for the capacity crowd at Hayward Field in Eugene. She led the 300 hurdles going to the final hurdle when she clipped the top, tumbling to the track — only to perform a perfect somersault, popping up and crossing the finish line fourth. She performed the same feat in her Friday preliminary race to qualify for the final.
She competed in the heptathlon on the same Hayward Field track, twice posting top-five finishes for the Ducks at the Pac-10 championships. In 1996, she married former UO javelin thrower Art Skipper, who tragically died in a plane crash in October 2001.
29. Ellie Slama, South Salem, 2017 (cross country/swimming/golf)
Slama first picked up a golf club at age 2 and played in her first tournament at 8. By the time she was 12, she was playing in national tournaments, including the PGA Junior and three U.S. Junior Girls championships — she twice advanced to the match play portion, reaching the Round of 32 once.
So, it was no surprise when she instantly became the Saxons' No. 1 golfer when she arrived on campus, finishing second in her first high school tournament and seventh at her first 6A state championships.
Slama improved to a fifth-place state finish as a sophomore, the first of three seasons she went undefeated in Greater Valley Conference meets. She won back-to-back state titles as a junior and senior, setting OSAA scoring records for lowest round (65) and largest margin of victory over 36 holes (19 strokes) at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell.
But Slama was more than just a golfer. She also ran cross country and swam for the Saxons, being named a team captain in both sports during her senior year.
Slama golfed for Oregon State, and she graduated with the best scoring average (72.95) in school history, qualified for the NCAA championships as a sophomore, won three tournaments and posted 14 top-10 finishes. She turned pro after graduation in 2022 and earned partial status on the Epson Tour this year.
28. Casey Bunn-Wilson, Stayton, 2002 (volleyball/basketball/softball)
Bunn was an accomplished three-sport athlete at the Mid-Willamette Valley school around the turn of the millennium, making eight all-state teams and winning a 3A state championship with the 2002 softball team.
She made the all-state basketball team all four years, earning second-team honors as a freshman and senior and first-team recognition as a sophomore and junior. She holds school records for career points (1,831), rebounds (783), assists (342) and steals (306).
As a senior, Bunn made the all-tournament team at the volleyball state championships, helping the Eagles finish fourth, and was a second-team all-state pick.
Bunn starred at Oregon State, where she ranks 15th on the career scoring list with 1,163 points. She is one of 11 players in school history to average 20 or more points in a season, doing so her senior year, when she led the Pac-10 with 20 points per game. She is 13th on the school's career rebounds list (661).
She played professionally in Greece, Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Australia, and she is in her 10th season as the head coach at Linfield.
27. Cameron Brink, Southridge/Mountainside, 2020 (basketball)
Brink's “godbrother” is Golden State Warriors superstar and close family friend Stephen Curry, and she grew up watching Curry play for Davidson University and in the NBA while harboring dreams of being an artist.
It wasn't until middle school that Brink started playing sports, and as she continued growing — eventually getting taller than her talented buddy, standing 6-foot-4 — she blossomed into one of the best post players in state history.
Brink was a two-time Gatorade state player of the year and three-time 6A all-state selection while attending Southridge, where she helped the Skyhawks win back-to-back state titles in 2017-18.
For her senior season, she decided to transfer down the road to Mountainside, and she led her new team to its first state tournament appearance, where the Mavericks secured a trophy in the hours before the OSAA canceled the remainder of the tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sudden end to her high school career left Brink with 1,909 points and 1,209 rebounds — one of 14 players to reach 1,000 career points and rebounds in Oregon.
Brink became a three-time All-American, a two-time national defensive player of the year, and the Pac-12 player of the year as a senior at Stanford. She was the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks and made the U.S. 3x3 team for the Paris Olympics before tearing the ACL in her left knee in June, ending her season.
26. Sophia Beckmon, Oregon City, 2023 (track)
Beckmon has been one of the nation's best long jumpers since her sophomore season with the Pioneers, when she won the first of three 6A state championships and narrowly missed breaking the national high school record.
In three seasons, she lost only one high school long jump competition, breaking the state record at the state meet her junior year by going 20 feet, 1.5 inches.
Once she broke the 20-foot barrier, the improvements came in leaps and bounds — she jumped farther than 20 feet 14 times in the next 16 months, including a 22-4 effort at the Jesuit Twilight Relays that was one inch short of the national high school record. She won three Nike Outdoor Nationals long jump championships, earned two U.S. Junior National titles, and took gold at the 2023 U23 North American, Central American and Caribbean Championships.
She also was the state's best high school sprinter not named Mia Brahe-Pedersen over that three-year stretch, finishing second as a senior to her good friend in the 100 and 200 meters at the state championships and Nike Outdoor Nationals.
Beckmon recently completed her freshman season at the University of Illinois, where she broke the indoor and outdoor school records in the long jump (tying the American U-20 national outdoor record with her 6.86-meter leap), qualified for the NCAA indoor championships, and won the U.S. U-20 national title.
25. Leann Warren, Crescent Valley, 1979 (cross country/basketball/track)
So slight, she looked as if a strong wind could blow her away. Instead, she blew away many a strong opponent in four record-filled years.- University of Oregon Hall of Fame
That description also applied to Warren during her high school years at Crescent Valley in the early years after Congress enacted Title IX in 1972.
She arrived on campus focused on basketball, but her coach, Lyle Fagnan, wanted his players to participate in a fall sport. As it so happened, he also coached cross country, and Warren embarked on a journey that ended with her breaking state records and winning titles in two sports.
Warren ran at the cross country state meet four years, twice making the podium with top-10 finishes — including a career-best third-place finish as a senior.
She was the point guard for the Raiders' 1978 state champion girls basketball team, taking on the task of guarding the opposition's best scorer.
But it was on the track where Warren really made her mark. She won two state championships in the 400 meters and earned the 800 title her senior year. She beat a loaded Prefontaine Classic field in the 800 and won the U.S. Junior championship in Indianapolis, running a then-state-record 2 minutes, 3.02 seconds.
She joined the Ducks after graduation and won five national titles on the track, set three school records, earned 10 All-America nominations and finished second at the 1981 cross country championships.
24. Ella Donaghu, Grant, 2016 (cross country/track)
Oregon has produced a panoply of girls distance runners over the years — from Eryn Forbes and Claudette Groenendaal in the late 1970s to the brief time Olympic champion Maria Mutola spent as an exchange student at Springfield in 1991 and most recently Kate Peters and Emily Wisniewski.
But if we were to create an all-time cross country team that also would compete on the track, our No. 1 would be Donaghu, who won 10 state championships for the Generals and set state records in the 3K and cross country.
Donaghu was a three-time 6A cross country state champion, with her winning time as a senior of 17 minutes, 26 seconds, breaking the Lane Community College course record — a mark that stood until Chloe Huyler of Lakeridge ran 17:11.6 in November.
On the track, she won three 6A state titles in the 1,500, the 3,000 championship as a sophomore and the 800 crown her final two seasons. She also anchored the Generals to victory in the 4x400 relay as a senior.
She is 15th on the state's all-time list in the 800 with a best of 2:10.01, and her career bests in the 1,500 (4:14.11) and 3,000 (9:24.86) are No. 2 in each.
Donaghu suffered through two injury-riddled seasons to start her college career at Stanford before coming back in 2019 to earn All-America honors with her sixth-place finish in the 1,500 at the NCAA championships.
That fall, she was an All-American in cross country, finishing eighth at the NCAAs to lead the Cardinal to a third-place finish. She received All-America recognition seven times before her career suddenly ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
23. Joni Huntley, Sheridan, 1974 (track)
Huntley set a standard of excellence in the high jump for generations to follow, not just in Oregon but throughout the country.
As a senior at Sheridan, she won four 3A state championships — in the 100-yard dash, 100-meter hurdles, long jump and high jump. It was her third state title in the high jump, and her 6-foot clearance not only was the first by an Oregon girl but also set the American record.
That summer, she went over 6-0 3/4 — a state record that stood for 39 years — and won the first of four consecutive national titles.
After graduating from Sheridan, she jumped for Oregon State, where she holds the school record of 6-2 3/4 jumped at the New Zealand Games in January 1975. She remains in the top 10 in school history in the 100 and long jump, and she won AIAW national titles in the long and high jumps in 1975 — the same year she won gold in the high jump at the Mexico City Pan Am Games.
The next year, she transferred to Long Beach State to work with Olympic assistant coach Dave Rodda, and she competed at her first Olympic Games in Montreal, finishing fifth. She set the school record by clearing 6-4 in 1978 — a record that still stands. She made her second Olympic team in 1984 and won bronze in Los Angeles.
22. Karen Alcorn, Oregon City, 1988 (basketball/track)
Alcorn was a trailblazer in two sports at Oregon City, helping the Pioneers build a basketball program that dominated the state for more than two decades and winning two long jump state championships.
Alcorn twice won AAA player of the year honors and led the Pioneers to their first two appearances in the state championship game, losing to South Eugene in 1987 and Tigard in 1988. As a senior, she was named Gatorade state player of the year and was the MVP of the prestigious Christ the King Invitational in New York. She finished her career with 1,192 points.
She also was one of the state's best long jumpers, winning state titles as a sophomore and junior and setting the state meet record as a senior despite finishing second to Churchill's Michelle Reynolds. Alcorn and Reynolds both went over 20 feet wind-aided, but Alcorn also had a legal jump of 19-8.5 that stood as the meet record for 35 years until another Oregon City great (Sophia Beckmon) went 20-1.5 in 2023.
Alcorn played basketball for the University of Utah, where she ranks No. 7 on the school's career assists list with 440. She scored 1,459 points (No. 12 all-time), was a WBCA/Kodak honorable mention All-American as a junior and made the all-Western Athletic Conference team twice.
21. Jacqueline Wiles, Canby, 2007 (skiing)
Wiles' parents put her in a pair of skis at 2 years old, and by age 5, she was racing on the Pacific Northwest junior circuit.
Her senior year at Canby, she turned out for the high school team, winning the state slalom title by posting the fastest time of the day during the first run and holding on for a 0.36-second victory. She finished fourth in the giant slalom and second in the overall standings.
Wiles' slalom win might be the last time she raced the technical event, because as she set her sights on making the World Cup circuit, she focused on the speed events, winning two U.S. national titles in the downhill and making the Sochi Olympic team in 2014.
She also made the Olympic teams in 2018 and 2022, although an injury forced her out of the 2018 Games. She has three World Cup podiums in the downhill.
20. Kim Peyton McDonald, David Douglas, 1975 (swimming)
Peyton is one of three sisters who won state championships for the Scots. She set national records and won Olympic gold before her life tragically was cut short at age 29 by an inoperable brain tumor.
She started swimming for the Hood River swim club before her family moved to Northeast Portland, where she joined the David Douglas club. She set three national records as a 9- and 10-year-old, and by the time she joined the Scots program, they had embarked on a run of 14 consecutive state championships.
Peyton contributed to keeping that streak alive, never losing a high school race and winning seven individual and six relay state titles. Her first state record came in the 200-yard freestyle in 1972 — the first of her three championships in that event. She eventually lowered the mark to 1 minute, 50.25 seconds, a record that stood for nearly two decades.
As a high school freshman, she swam for the U.S. team at the 1971 Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia, winning gold in the 200-meter freestyle. She went back to the Pan Games in 1975 in Mexico City and brought home four gold medals — 100 and 200 freestyle, 4x100 freestyle relay and 4x100 medley relay.
A year later, while swimming for Stanford University, she won a gold medal in the 4x100 freestyle relay at the Summer Olympics in Montreal, leading off and helping the team smash the world record by three seconds. She finished fourth in the 100 freestyle.
She won an AIAW national title in the 200-meter freestyle in 1978, breaking the meet record by more than a second and beating her nearest rival by 2.7 seconds.
19. Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas, 2025 (basketball)
The final chapters of Davidson's story as one of the premier prep basketball players in state history have not been written, but the Cavaliers superstar has done enough to make her mark as one of the state's all-time best athletes.
She has been the Gatorade state player of the year three times and led the Cavaliers to the program's first 6A state championship during her sophomore year. She was selected to play in the McDonald's All-American game after this season.
The USC signee recently moved to No. 6 on the all-time state scoring list, with 2,308 points through Jan. 21. Along the way, she set the 6A freshman and junior single-season scoring records.
A strong finish to Davidson's senior season would move her past Westview's Jaime Nared (2,485) atop the all-time big-school list, although it might be too big of a leap for her to pass Kiana Brown of Triangle Lake, who tops the all-classifications list with 2,894 points.
18. Gigi Stoll, Beaverton, 2015 (basketball/golf)
How many golf champions also are first-team all-state basketball players?
That's the combination Stoll brought to her four years at Beaverton.
She won her first 6A golf state title as a freshman in 2012 — the same year she was medalist at a U.S. Women's Open qualifier in San Francisco. After a runner-up finish as a sophomore and tying for fourth as a junior, she was primed for a big senior season.
But first came basketball season. As a freshman, she made the all-Metro League honorable mention list. Her final season, she won Metro League player of the year honors, made the 6A all-state first team and was a second-team all-state tournament selection (12.7 points per game, 41.7% on three-point attempts, 17 for 17 from the free throw line) after leading the Beavers to a fourth-place finish.
Then, it was back to the golf course, where Stoll erased a one-stroke deficit after the first round, shooting a 66 on the final day at Trysting Tree in Corvallis to set the tournament scoring record at 11-under 133 — a record that stood for seven years.
That summer, she won the Oregon Women's Stroke Play and was named PNGA Women's Player of the Year for the second time. She played three seasons for Arizona, helping the Wildcats win the 2018 NCAA championship before turning pro and earning her LPGA Tour card in 2024.
17. Mercedes Russell, Springfield, 2013 (basketball)
How dominant was Russell during her four-year run with the Millers?
We can talk about the numbers — 2,273 career points, No. 9 on the all-time state list, including two seasons of 700+ points; a state-record 1,642 rebounds and 562 blocked shots.
We can talk about the accolades — three-time 5A player of the year, two-time Gatorade state player of the year, Gatorade national player of the year as a senior, McDonald's All-American Game MVP, Parade All-American, WBCA All-American.
Or, we can talk about the 2012 state championship game, when Willamette coach Paul Brothers determined he was not going to let Russell take over the game as she had in their two previous meetings, when she scored a combined 61 points.
So, he had the Wolverines hold the ball … and hold the ball … and hold the ball some more.
Somewhere, Ralph Miller and Dean Smith were smiling.
“Russell is just far superior to probably just about anybody around,” Brothers said. “So, we felt like we had to limit her touches.”
After one quarter, Springfield led 4-0. The halftime score? 4-0.
The Wolverines opened things up — a little — in the second half. The final score was 16-7, with the Millers winning a second consecutive title.
After she graduated to college ball at Tennessee, teams no longer could stall to keep the ball out of her hands. Her junior season, she averaged 16.1 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Volunteers, and she followed by averaging 15.3 points and 9.2 rebounds as a senior. She has played seven seasons with the WNBA's Seattle Storm, helping them win two championships.
16. Tara Harrington, Mazama, 1993 (soccer/basketball/track)
I was known as kind of the top athlete in the town forever at that time. There was one other. Dan OBrien is also from Klamath Falls, and he was a decathlete in the Olympics, so he is like the number one athlete. I was number two.- Harrington, Stanford Historical Society
Harrington was a four-time all-state selection in soccer and a two-time Gatorade state player of the year in basketball, and she twice placed at the AAA state track meet in the high jump.
Her best season on the soccer pitch came during her junior year, when she was a first-team all-state pick and helped the Vikings qualify for the AAA state playoffs. That also was the year she won her first Gatorade player of the year award on the hardcourt. In the spring, she again cleared 5 feet, 3 inches, in the high jump at the state meet, adding a fifth-place medal to the fourth-place medal she won as a sophomore.
As a senior, she repeated as the state's basketball player of the year, leading the Vikings to a third-place finish at the AAA state tournament — their best finish ever. She finished her career with a school-record 1,898 points, and she ranks in the state's all-time top 10 in assists (fifth, 634) and steals (seventh, 515).
She played four seasons for Stanford — she averaged 5.4 points and 2.8 rebounds as a freshman and was on three Final Four teams — and played professionally in Germany and Sweden.
15. Carolyn Wood, Beaverton, 1962 (swimming)
Wood was an Olympic champion at age 14 and a seven-time OSAA state champion during her four-year career swimming for legendary coach Rod Harman.
As a freshman, she swam at the 1959 state meet, winning titles in the 100-yard freestyle, 75-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly.
That summer, she won the 100-meter butterfly at the U.S. Olympic trials and qualified in the 100 freestyle. She was favored to win gold in the butterfly at the Rome Games but accidentally swallowed water making the turn in the final, failing to finish the race. She took fourth in the 100 free, and she swam the third leg for the 4x100 freestyle relay that smashed the world record by nine seconds.
Wood continued swimming for the Beavers upon her return from Italy, winning the 100 free as a sophomore and junior and the 50 and 100 butterfly her senior year. She anchored two title-winning relays.
She worked as a lifeguard one summer, making her a professional swimmer under the rules in place at the time and ineligible for college or Olympic swimming. Instead, she became a coach and teacher in the Portland area and lobbied for the construction of the Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation District swim center that bears Harman's name.
14. Margaret Johnson Bailes, Churchill, 1969 (track)
Comet Ikeya-Seki, which was discovered in 1965, has been described as the brightest comet to appear in the night sky in the 20th century.
But it didn't shine as bright as Johnson during the two-year period of her junior and senior years at Churchill, which ended with her setting records that would endure for more than half a century.
Her sophomore year, she won the 100- and 220-yard dashes at the OSAA state championships, setting state records in both, and anchored the 440-yard relay to victory. She placed fifth in the 200 meters at the 1967 AAU national championships as a 16-year-old.
The following year, she repeated as state champion in all three events, then headed to the AAU national meet. She knocked off defending national champion Wyomia Tyus in the 100, tying the world record of 11.1 seconds, and at the U.S. Olympic trials, she took second in the 100 and won the 200 to make the team.
Unfortunately, she contracted pneumonia at a pre-Olympic training camp in Denver, and by the time she arrived in Mexico City, she was subsisting on a diet of chicken soup and ice cream. Somehow, she made the finals in both events, but she managed only a fifth-place finish in the 100 and a seventh in the 200.
She finished the meet by running the second leg on the gold medal 4x100 relay, which broke the world record in 42.8 seconds. Her best times of the year — 11.29 seconds in the 100 and 22.95 in the 200 — lasted as state records until Mia Brahe-Pedersen of Lake Oswego surpassed them in 2022.
After returning home from the Games, Johnson — who married Eddie Bailes that summer — discovered she was pregnant with their daughter, Felicia. She retired from the sport and moved with her husband to California after he got a job there.
13. Karon Howell, St. Mary’s Academy, 1985 (basketball)
Get rid of that Karon Howell, and we could play with them. I have serious doubts about whether she is mortal or not.- Lincoln coach Jack Ryan in 1985
Before Oregon City's dynasty dominated Oregon girls basketball, St. Mary's Academy had a three-year run atop the Class AAA world.
Leading the Blues to the first two of their state championships was Howell, a scoring machine at shooting guard who was the AAA player of the year in each season after making the all-state first team as a sophomore — the first 10th-grader to earn first-team honors.
She averaged 16.8 points as a freshman, 23.8 as a sophomore, 25.1 as a junior — the season she scored 53 points in a game against Beaverton (No. 2 on the state's all-time single-game list) and was one of three high school players invited to try out for the U.S. Olympic team — and 21.8 as a senior.
The Blues went 84-10 during Howell's four seasons, and she averaged 20.4 points in 15 state tournament games. Among her state tournament highlights were a 37-point performance in an overtime quarterfinal win over defending champion Crook County as a junior, a 29-point game in the final against Reynolds that year, and a triple-double (30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists) in a first-round win over Lincoln as a senior that prompted the Cardinals coach to question her mortality.
She finished her high school career with 2,148 points, No. 12 on the all-time state list. At USC, she helped the Trojans reach the NCAA championship game as a freshman and finished with 1,426 career points — including a 46-point game against Arizona her senior year that ranks No. 4 in school history. She is No. 10 on the school's steals list with 218.
12. Destiny Rodriguez, West Linn, 2023 (wrestling)
The advent of high school girls wrestling in the state brought a new group of female athletes to the forefront.
And center stage in that new cadre was Rodriguez, who dominated the prep scene like no other during her four years with the Lions.
Rodriguez wrestled 71 times in a West Linn singlet. She won all 71 matches. Only two went the full six minutes. She pinned her other 69 opponents, including Hood River Valley's Lauraine Smith in 47 seconds in her final high school match at Veteran's Memorial Coliseum in Portland to become the second girl to win four state championships.
She then wrestled for McKendree, one of the top women's college programs in the nation. She wrestled at 68 kilograms for the Bearcats and finished second at the U20 women's national championships in April. She started this season 12-1.
11. Haley Crouser, Gresham, 2013 (volleyball/track)
As a fourth-grader in 2005, Crouser competed at Eugene's Hayward Field for the first time, winning the javelin title at a national championship meet.
She was just following the family tradition. Her father, Dean, was the 1982 NCAA shot put and discus champion. Her older brother Sam set the javelin state record in 2010. Her cousin Ryan is a three-time Olympic champion and two-time world champion in the shot put.
Crouser returned four times to Hayward Field to compete for the Gophers, and all four times, she won state championships in the javelin, becoming the first girl to win four javelin titles at the big-school meet — part of a four-year run in which she went undefeated in the event.
At the Aloha Relays her junior year, Crouser threw the javelin a national-record 181 feet, 2 inches. It still ranks No. 3 all-time nationally and remains the state record.
She also won two shot put titles and a 100-meter hurdles championship, and she ranks 19th on the state's all-time 100 hurdles list with a career-best 14.52 seconds.
Crouser was a two-time 6A all-state second-team selection in volleyball, helping the Gophers win the fourth-place trophy at the state tournament her senior year.
She went to the University of Oregon for a year and then transferred to Texas, where she was a two-time Big 12 champion in the javelin (the first Longhorn to win the conference title) and made the podium as a junior at the NCAA championships with an eighth-place finish.
10. Elsie Windes, Beaverton, 2003 (water polo/swimming)
Windes starred in a sport dominated by Californians, playing in two Olympic games and being inducted to the USA Water Polo Hall of Fame.
First, she was a standout for the Beavers and in club ball. She was a three-time all-Metro selection and two-time league MVP. Her senior season, she was named the state's Most Valuable Player after leading Beaverton to its first state championship since 1977.
A couple of months later, she returned to the pool for her second 4A swimming state championships and made her first final, placing third in the 50-yard freestyle. She finished eighth in the 100 free.
After graduation, she joined the University of California, where she was a four-time All-American, twice leading the Golden Bears in goals — 51 as a sophomore and 40 as a junior — and scoring 147 career goals.
Windes joined the U.S. national team in 2006, helping the Stars and Stripes win a 2007 world championship. She won another world title, a FINA World Cup, and two Olympic medals — silver in 2008 and gold at the 2012 London Games.
9. Lara (Mack) Tennant, Central Catholic, 1984 (volleyball/basketball/skiing/golf)
Mack played multiple sports at Central Catholic, but her destiny would always be on a golf course.
Her father, George, was a local amateur champion who competed in five USGA events. He introduced his children to the sport, although Lara told the Pacific Northwest Golf Association before her Hall of Fame induction that “my brother and sister would drag me to the course. I would complain and complain. I really did not want to be there.”
But by the time she arrived at Central Catholic, she was hooked. Along with her older sister Renee, she helped start the girls golf program, and when Renee was a senior and Lara a junior, they led the Rams to the AAA state championship.
The following year, Lara finished second at the state championships, leading the Rams to a runner-up finish. She played for the University of Arizona for four years, helping the Wildcats twice qualify for the NCAA championships.
She remained an amateur after graduation, and after raising her family, she resumed her competitive career and became one of the world's top senior amateurs. She has won three U.S. Senior Women's Amateurs and a British Senior Women's Amateur, and last year, she returned to Europe and won the Irish and Scottish Senior Women's Amateurs.
8. Mia Brahe-Pedersen, Lake Oswego, 2024 (track)
Regrets? We have a few as fans of track and field in this state.
One of the biggest is that Brahe-Pedersen couldn't stop in time to avoid the severe banking at an indoor meet in February of her senior year. She sustained a hamstring injury that kept lingering, costing her a chance to become the first Oregon girl to break 11 seconds for 100 meters.
Instead, we'll remember the collective gasp of the Hayward Field crowd at the state championships in May of her junior year when they looked at the big scoreboard and saw her time posted — 11 seconds flat, shattering the state record and moving her to No. 4 on the all-time national list.
It was the start of the Summer of Mia. She returned to Eugene a month later and broke her state record in the 200 meters, going 22.43 in winning a second Nike Outdoor Nationals title.
Several weeks later, Brahe-Pedersen was back at Hayward Field for the U.S. national championships, making the finals in the 100 and 200 against a field of Olympians and top professionals. The summer concluded at the 2023 North America, Central America and Caribbean U-23 championships in Costa Rica, where she won the 100 and 200 and ran on the gold-medal 4x100 relay.
Brahe-Pedersen finished her career with 12 state championships, sweeping the 100, 200, 4x100 and 4x400 in each of her three state meets, and signed with USC.
7. LaReina Woods Starr, Corvallis, 1990 (volleyball/basketball/track)
In the late 1980s, there might not have been a more well-rounded superstar in the state than Woods.
It wasn't just that she dominated the sprints like few others have, sweeping the AAA state championships in the 100 and 200 meters all four years, with career bests of 11.90 seconds in the 100 (tied for 11th in state history) and 24.64 in the 200 (29th).
Woods also was a two-time AAA first-team all-state volleyball selection who helped the Spartans win the consolation title her senior year. The school retired her number last season.
That winter, Woods made the all-state first team in basketball, leading Corvallis to the consolation final. Coaches voted her to the all-tournament team.
She played volleyball and ran track for the University of Oregon — she was the volleyball program's first Black player when she joined the team in 1991 and led the Ducks in digs for three consecutive seasons. She is No. 12 on the school's all-time digs list with 1,149.
On the track, she set the school record in the 100 meters when she won the Pac-10 title in 1993, and she earned All-America honors in 1995 running a leg on the fifth-place 4x400 relay at the NCAA championships.
6. Trisha Stevens Lamb, Philomath, 1987 (volleyball/basketball/track)
Stevens was a virtually unstoppable basketball player at the Class AA level during the mid-1980s, but her talents stretched further than just the hardcourt.
She was a two-time all-tournament selection who led the Warriors to back-to-back volleyball state titles, and she won four consecutive high jump state championships with a career-best leap of 5 feet, 7 inches. She added two state medals in the 100-meter hurdles (third as a freshman and sixth as a senior).
But it was on the basketball court where Stevens truly shined. She was a four-time all-state first-team selection, earning AA player of the year honors each of her final three seasons and Gatorade state player of the year recognition as a senior, when she averaged 27.2 points and was a second-team Parade All-American.
As a freshman, she blocked 16 shots in a game, still the 4A state record. She is No. 2 in state history in blocked shots (428) and rebounds (1,597) and No. 4 in points (2,483), and she led Philomath to back-to-back state championships in 1986-87.
In her final high school game, Stevens scored an all-classifications tournament record 47 points, making 19 of 22 shots as part of a triple-double with 12 rebounds and 10 blocked shots in a 71-40 victory over Marist Catholic — Philomath's 50th consecutive victory.
She played four seasons for Stanford, starting all but two games. She is No. 13 on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,649 points, and she grabbed 597 rebounds and blocked 68 shots. She made the all-Pac-10 first team twice. The Cardinal made their first two NCAA Final Four appearances during her junior and senior years, winning the 1990 national title.
5. Cindy Brown, Grant, 1983 (soccer/basketball/track)
Ask any longtime Oregon high school girls basketball junkie who is the GOAT, and you'll get near unanimity.
She is No. 1, and nobody is close. She was almost vilified because of her competitiveness. She was unbelievably competitive.- Former coach Michael Abraham
Yet somehow, despite being a Parade All-American as a junior and senior, Brown was never the state's AAA player of the year — a slight that Abraham, who coached against her at St. Mary's Academy and for her as a Long Beach State assistant, expertly explained.
Moreover, the Generals never won a Class AAA state championship during her four-year run of individual dominance. The closest they came was in 1983, when they reached the final against Crook County thanks to two otherworldly performances by their star player to rally past Parkrose in the quarterfinals and St. Mary's Academy in the semifinals.
She had another stellar effort against the Cowgirls, scoring 29 points with nine rebounds and seven blocked shots, but Grant fell to Crook County, 57-50.
Brown ended her career with the AAA scoring record of 2,278 points, behind only Gaston's Sheri Van Loo (2,306) on the overall state list, as well as 14 state tournament records. She is No. 8 on the all-time scoring list four decades later, and she holds the state record of 56 points in a game her junior year against Wilson (and remember, the three-pointer was still several years from existence).
Brown played for Long Beach State, where she was a two-time first-team All-American, setting then-NCAA records for points in a game (60) and season (974) her senior year. She is No. 2 on the school's all-time scoring list with 2,696 points; holds school records for free throws made (600) and attempted (832), rebounds (1,184), blocked shots (318), steals (400) and double-doubles (58); had her number retired by the school; and is in the LBSU Hall of Fame.
She won four gold medals playing for the U.S. national team, including at the 1988 Olympics.
4. Tiffeny Milbrett, Hillsboro, 1990 (soccer/track)
Nobody is such a complete player as Tiffeny. She not only was the best player in our league by far, she probably was the best high school player the state ever will see.- Former Beaverton coach Bert Halewyn
Milbrett's records on the soccer pitch have fallen in recent years, but her impact on the sport and her legacy in Oregon girls soccer circles remain as prevalent as ever.
The OSAA state championships were less than 10 years old when Milbrett started her career at Hillsboro. While several standout players had come through the ranks — for one, Centennial's Sonya Brandt scored 122 goals and went on to earn NAIA All-America honors four times at Pacific Lutheran — none had the cachet Milbrett would accumulate during her four years.
She was a two-time Parade All-America selection and three-time state player of the year. She scored 46 goals as a junior, then followed with 54 goals her senior year — a single-season record that lasted for nearly three decades.
She finished her career with 131 goals, which Sara Bagby tied for the state record four years later but was unsurpassed until Callan Harrington finished with 133 in 2019.
And Milbrett didn't devote all of her attention to soccer. She also competed in track and field for the Spartans, winning a sixth-place medal in the long jump as a senior.
Milbrett had a storied career with the University of Portland, scoring 103 goals, leading the Pilots to two College Cups, and receiving NSCAA All-America honors three times. She scored the winning goal against China to secure the gold medal at the 1996 Olympics, helped the USWNT win its second World Cup in 1999, and finished her 15-year international career with 206 caps and 100 goals.
3. Lindsey Yamasaki, Oregon City, 1998 (volleyball/basketball)
One of the state's premier two-sport stars of the late 1990s, Yamasaki is still the only Oregonian to win Gatorade state player of the year honors in volleyball and basketball in the same school year.
Yamasaki played an instrumental role for the Oregon City basketball dynasty that won five consecutive 4A state championships from 1994-98. She made the all-tournament first team three times, capping her career by scoring 10 of her 14 points in the second half to help the Pioneers rally from a 26-23 halftime deficit to defeat Crater 48-42.
She finished her career with 1,682 points, making a state-record 286 field goals her senior season, when she averaged 25.2 points and 11.1 rebounds and earned first-team All-America honors from Parade, WBCA, Street & Smith's and USA Today. Student Sports magazine named her the national player of the year.
The Pioneers didn't experience quite the same team success on the volleyball court with Yamasaki pounding kills in the middle of the attack, but they reached the 4A semifinals her sophomore and junior seasons, placing third each time. She dominated like few players of that era, making the all-state team four times, including three first-team selections and back-to-back Gatorade state player of the year awards as a junior and senior, when she was a Volleyball Magazine second-team All-American.
Yamasaki played both sports at Stanford, redshirting in volleyball as a freshman before leading the basketball team in scoring that season. She played both sports in 1999-2000, making another Pac-10 All-Freshman team and helping the volleyball program reach the NCAA championship match.
She focused on basketball the next three years, playing for the gold medal-winning U.S. team at the 2001 World University Games and making the all-Pac-10 first team as a senior. She finished with 1,497 points, good for No. 20 on the school's all-time list.
The WNBA's Miami Sol drafted Yamasaki in the second round that spring, and she played 15 games for the Sol before returning to Stanford for one final hurrah with the volleyball program, which lost in the NCAA final to USC.
2. Elizabeth Brenner, Jesuit, 2011 (volleyball/basketball/track/softball)
How accomplished an athlete was Brenner during her four years at Jesuit?
Her fourth-best sport might have been softball, yet she was a first-team 6A all-state selection as a sophomore before turning her attention to throwing the javelin and shot put in the spring her final two years.
Her best sport was volleyball — the middle blocker was a three-time 6A all-state selection and twice the Gatorade state player of the year. As a senior, she had one of the best all-around seasons in state history, finishing with 555 kills (hitting .393), 63 aces, 165 blocks and 207 digs to lead the Crusaders to the 6A final.
She also was a standout for the Jesuit girls basketball program. She earned 6A player of the year honors as a senior, posting career-best averages in points (15.9) and rebounds (8.9) and shooting 56 percent from the field to lift the Crusaders to a 27-1 record and their first state championship.
On the track, she won back-to-back state titles in the shot put as a junior and senior, with her career-best throw of 45 feet, 11 inches, tied for 15th on the all-time state list. She was runner-up in the javelin both years, denied each time by state record-holder Haley Crouser, with a career best of 155-11 (No. 16 all-time).
Oh, and Brenner also was one of the country's top youth racquetball players, winning eight junior national championships and nine junior world titles.
Brenner played three sports for the University of Oregon, and she participated in the NCAA volleyball championships, Women's College World Series and NCAA track and field championships.
She quit softball after her freshman season but left her mark on the Ducks' volleyball program (third in career kills with 1,617 and 13th in digs with 1,140), twice making the AVC All-America second team and being named the 2012 Pac-10 offensive player of the year. She is No. 7 on the school's all-time list in the javelin (169-1) and earned All-America honors with an eighth-place finish at the 2013 NCAA championships.
1. Anna Maria Lopez, St. Mary’s Academy, 1978 (volleyball/basketball/track/softball)
While everyone on this list is worth celebrating, Lopez is the original Oregon girls sports superstar, excelling in four sports in the early years after the 1972 passage of Title IX that prohibited sex-based discrimination in any educational program that receives federal funding.
Just one year after Title IX's enactment, Lopez enrolled at St. Mary's Academy, and that fall, the OSAA held its first state championships for volleyball. The following school year, the OSAA contested the first girls basketball state tournaments.
And at each, Lopez made her presence known. She was named to the AAA volleyball all-tournament team all three times the Blues qualified, leading them to back-to-back state championships as a junior and senior under legendary coach Rick Lorenz.
Once the basketball tournament kicked off in 1976, Lopez and the Blues played in the first two editions, with Lopez making the all-tournament team both times — including a first-team selection alongside teammate Mo Clifford as they led St. Mary's Academy to the 1977 AAA final.
In the spring, she split her time between the Blues track and field team and her ASA softball team (the OSAA didn't hold its first softball state playoffs until 1979), earning All-America honors on the diamond.
Her primary track event was the discus, and she finished third at the state meet as a sophomore before winning back-to-back state titles her final two years. Her winning throw of 145 feet, 8 inches, as a senior is a school record and ranks No. 39 all-time in Oregon.
Lopez played volleyball and basketball for USC, garnering all-WCAA second-team honors twice in volleyball and helping the Trojans win national championships in 1980 and 1981. She was a two-time all-WCAA center for the basketball team, leading the Trojans in rebounding in back-to-back seasons (1978-79 and 1979-80) and averaging 8.4 rebounds per game during her three seasons.
She was an all-star in Major League Volleyball, which ran from 1987-89, before returning to St. Mary's Academy to become a coach and an athletic director.
