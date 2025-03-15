Jesuit vs. Westview: Live score, updates of Oregon (OSAA) high school boys basketball 6A semifinal
The seventh-seeded Westview Wildcats face the 11th-seeded Jesuit Crusaders in an Oregon (OSAA) high school boys basketball 6A state tournament semifinal Friday at 8:15 p.m. at the University of Portland's Chiles Center.
The winner will play top-seeded Barlow for the 6A state championship Saturday.
Follow this post for live updates.
Players to watch for Westview
James Kefgen, Westview, senior
Kefgen led the Wildcats in scoring at 16.2 points per game and grabbed 5.5 rebounds in making the all-Metro League first team.
Jason Grady, Westview, senior
Grady showed Wildcats fans what they were missing last season as he recovered from ankle surgery, averaging 13.4 points (shooting 35.2% from 3-point range), 6.1 rebounds and three assists and earning Metro League co-player of the year honors in leading the team to its first outright league championship.
Kai Russell, Westview, senior
The second-team all-Metro League point guard averages 8.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds for the Wildcats, who advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2017.
Lucas D’Haem, Westview, senior
The Metro League defensive player of the year also chips in on offense, averaging 6.4 points while shooting 40% from 3-point range. He averages 4.1 rebounds and two assists.
Players to watch for Jesuit
Patrick Kilfoil, Jesuit, senior
The Crusaders were a well-balanced attack this season, but Kilfoil (a Saint Martin’s commit) was the leader of the group, making the all-Metro League first team after averaging team highs in scoring (14.4 points) and assists (3.3) while grabbing 4.5 rebounds per game.
Isaac Bongen, Jesuit, sophomore
Bongen shot 36% from beyond the 3-point arc and averaged 12.1 points in making the all-Metro League third team.
Joe Stimpson, Jesuit, junior
Stimpson missed most of the first half of the season, but over the Crusaders’ past 13 games, he averaged 8.3 points and 2.5 assists. He made the all-Metro League third team and helped Jesuit win eight in a row to clinch a state tournament berth.
Ryan Fraser, Jesuit, senior
The third-team all-Metro League selection (10.2 points per game) led the Crusaders in 3-point shooting, hitting at a 46% clip — including going 9 for 12 in playoff wins over Gresham and Nelson, scoring 17 points in each game.
First quarter
Jesuit starting five: Patrick Kilfoil, Trey Cleeland, Joe Stimpson, Ryan Fraser, Ryan Barone
Westview starting five: Kai Russell, Jason Grady, James Kefgen, Lucas D'Haem, Peyton Read
First basket of the game goes to Jesuit's Joe Stimpson — and it's a 3-pointer.
Jesuit's Trey Cleeland gets an offensive rebound, draws a foul and makes two free throws. 5-0 Jesuit.
James Kefgen gets the first basket for Westview, which trails 5-2 after 3 minutes.
Ryan Fraser for 3! Jesuit leads 8-2.
Joe Stimpson beats the shot clock buzzer with another 3-pointer for Jesuit. Crusaders up 11-2 early against their Metro League rival.
Isaac Bongen for 3! It's 14-2 Jesuit. What a start for the Crusaders.
Joe Stimpson makes 1 of 2 free throws. He has seven points. Jesuit leads 15-2.
Isaac Bongen with his second 3-pointer. Jesuit leads 18-2. Timeout, Westview.
Jesuit's Patrick Kilfoil hits a floater in the lane right before the first-quarter buzzer.
Jesuit 20, Westview 2, end of first quarter. Just ... wow.
Second quarter
First basket of the second quarter goes to Jesuit's Ryan Fraser — and it's another Crusaders 3-pointer. It's 23-2.
Peyton Read scores for Westview to end the Jesuit run. It's 23-4.
Isaac Bongen with his third 3-pointer (without a miss) for Jesuit, which leads 26-4.
Westview's Jason Grady hits a 3. It's 26-7.
Isaac Bongen makes 2 of 2 from the line, giving Jesuit a 28-7 lead. Bongen has 11 points.
Jason Grady scores for Westview, which trails 28-9 midway through the period.
