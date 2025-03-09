Oregon (OSAA) boys basketball state playoffs Round of 16: Westview earns first trip to Chiles Center since 2017
The last time the Westview boys basketball program played at the Chiles Center, the core of the team that took the floor Saturday night for the second round of the OSAA Class 6A state playoffs was in fourth grade.
That senior group, led by Metro League co-player of the year Jacob Grady, handled everything Roosevelt — last year’s state runner-up and the reigning PIL champion — threw at them, coming away with an 83-71 victory to send the Wildcats to their first quarterfinal since 2017.
“This means everything,” said Grady, a senior who was one of five Wildcats in double figures with 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists. “It says our program is growing, and we’re working as hard as we can to get to this point.”
Mike Wolf, who took over the program after that 2017 tournament appearance following the retirement of longtime coach Pat Coons, suffered through some lean years after the COVID pandemic.
But after returning to the playoffs a year ago, he’ll finally lead his team on the Chiles Center court Thursday night when the Wildcats take on Tualatin — an 87-50 winner over South Salem — to close the quarterfinals.
“I’m just really happy for these guys,” Wolf said. “They were in fourth grade when I got here, and so to watch them play and grow — some of them have talked about this since they were in middle school, and this has been a goal for them to get to the Chiles Center.
“We tried to focus all year long on the things it takes to be a great team, and that the result takes care of itself. I didn’t know if they believed me all the time, but now, at least I have some proof that they should.”
The Roughriders (20-7) entered Saturday’s contest on an 18-game win streak that included a 68-57 victory over Westview (21-5) on Martin Luther King Jr. Day — a defeat that stuck in the Wildcats’ craw since.
“Oh yeah, we remembered it,” Grady said. “We had a chip on our shoulder. We knew what we had to do. We learned from our mistakes, and we capitalized.”
Westview used an 11-0 run midway through the first quarter to grab a 17-7 lead it never relinquished. The Wildcats stretched the lead to 15 in the second quarter before settling for a 44-32 halftime lead.
The margin grew to 16 in the second half, and despite several Roosevelt surges, the closest the visitors could get was nine — the final time on Syrius Owens’ 3-pointer from the left wing, cutting the deficit to 57-48 with 1:45 left in the third quarter.
Every time the Roughriders threatened to get the game into the frenetic pace where they thrive, the Wildcats had an answer.
Senior James Kefgen scored 14 of his game-high 21 points after halftime, and classmate Lucas D’Haem scored all 11 of his points in the second half to go with six assists, four steals and four rebounds.
“We executed our game plan,” Grady said. “They’re a really good transition team, and it was tough to stop them in the full court, but we did our job and came out with the win.”
Jacob Epstein added 11 points for Westview. Kai Russell had 10 points and four assists, and Peyton Read had nine points and seven rebounds.
Owens led Roosevelt with 19 points and six rebounds. Omar Eno added 15 points and nine rebounds, Owen Nathan had 13 points and seven rebounds, Adrian Montague had 13 points, six assists and four steals, and Jasmere Davis Jr. chipped in 11 points and three steals.
No. 2 Tualatin 87, No. 18 South Salem 50
Jemai Lake scored a game-high 29 points, Pat Vialva Jr. added 17, and the Timberwolves (21-5) coasted to their fourth consecutive quarterfinal appearance.
Diogo Alves chipped in 12 points for Tualatin. Tko Westbrook led the Saxons (13-13) with 11 points.
No. 1 Barlow 77, No. 17 Clackamas 66
Jalen Atkins scored 43 points to propel the Bruins (23-3) to a third consecutive Chiles Center berth and fourth in the past five tournaments.
No. 8 Sprague 55, No. 9 Oregon City 52
The Olympians (22-4) rallied from a 22-4 deficit after one quarter, with Braxton Long scoring a game-high 23 points to lead them to the first quarterfinal appearance in school history and first trip to the main tournament site in 28 years.
Anthony Best’s basket in the final minute gave Sprague the lead for good at 53-52. He and Jarod Stanley scored 10 points apiece for the Olympians, who trailed 42-34 entering the final quarter.
Eli Hopkins led the Pioneers (18-7) with 17 points. Alijah Scott added 12 points for Oregon City, which sought its first quarterfinal berth since 2019.
No. 11 Jesuit 74, No. 6 Nelson 62
Ryan Fraser went 5 for 5 from 3-point range and led the Crusaders (17-10) with 17 points as they denied the Hawks (21-6) their first trip to the Chiles Center, winning in Happy Valley to qualify for the second consecutive year.
Jesuit shot 52% from the field (25 of 48) and had four players score in double figures. Patrick Kilfoil had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, Joe Stimpson added 12 points, Isaac Bongen scored 11, and Grady Keljo had eight points and 11 rebounds.
Braylon Gaines and Asa Kirkland each scored 22 points for Nelson.
No. 3 Central Catholic 70, No. 14 Grant 64
Wake Forest-bound senior Isaac Carr scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the first half as the defending champion Rams (19-7) built a 49-30 halftime lead and held off the Generals (20-7) to earn a third consecutive trip to the Chiles Center.
Duce Paschal added 18 points and Jalen Nicholson had 16 for Central Catholic.
Zhalei Van led Grant with 17 points, and Keone Gates added 15, including 11 in the fourth quarter to fuel the Generals’ rally.
No. 5 Southridge 96, No. 12 West Salem 37
Keenan Reckamp led five Skyhawks in double figures with 25 points, and Southridge (22-5) broke the 6A record for largest margin of victory in a playoff game since the state went to six classifications in 2007, blitzing the Titans (14-12) in Southwest Beaverton.
The 59-point margin broke the record set by the Skyhawks in a first-round win over West Albany in 2018, when they beat the Bulldogs by 56 points, 92-36.
Drew Groenig made five first-half 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for Southridge, which will make a second consecutive trip to Chiles Center. Elijah Thompson scored 16 points, Julius Vesel added 13 and Brook Fortune scored 10.
Jonah Munns’ 16 points led West Salem, and Tyler Hawkins added 14.
No. 4 West Linn 72, No. 13 Sherwood 58 (Friday)
The Lions (21-5) trailed 18-17 after one quarter, and it was still a one-point game midway through the third before the hosts took control to defeat the Bowmen (21-6) and return to the Chiles Center after a one-year absence.
Trey Price led West Linn with 19 points. Kevin Benson added 15, and Jalen Snook and Gavin Gross scored 11 apiece to help the Lions enter the quarterfinals on an eight-game win streak.
Brody Rygh scored 17 points for Sherwood, and Avery Johnson and Brady Hix added 16 apiece.
Class 5A
No. 1 Caldera 67, No. 16 Crater 53
The Comets (12-13) led 35-19 at halftime before the top-seeded Wolfpack (18-7) stormed back for the victory, with Jack Bents leading the way with 20 points.
No. 9 La Salle Prep 63, No. 8 Woodburn 48
Vance Sheffield showed he’s more than a soccer star for the Falcons (18-8), scoring a game-high 17 points to lead his team back to the quarterfinals after missing out last year.
No. 5 West Albany 80, No. 12 Churchill 64
Gavin Aguilar scored a career-high 41 points as the Bulldogs (20-6) led wire-to-wire to book a second consecutive trip to the quarterfinals.
Aguilar had 16 points in the first quarter to help West Albany build a 20-8 lead after eight minutes. He grabbed six rebounds and had a team-high five assists.
Tyson Walker added 13 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs, Owen Hopkins had 12 points and five rebounds, and Jonah LaSelle grabbed eight rebounds and had six steals.
Charlie Dexter led four Lancers (13-12) in double figures with 19 points. He and TJ Wright combined for 19 second-quarter points to keep Churchill in the game, trailing just 40-32 at halftime.
No. 4 Wilsonville 67, No. 13 Silverton 32
Cole Hammack scored 16 points and Drake Devin added 13 as the Wildcats (23-3) continued their bid for a ninth consecutive spot in the state final by rolling past the Foxes (15-10).
Hammock had six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Freshman Michael Ratcliffe chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds, and Emmitt Fee grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds.
Devin had four steals, and Wilsonville held Silverton to 27.9% shooting (12 of 43).
No. 14 Canby 82, No. 3 Redmond 58
Jaxon Lawson had a career night with 36 points, and the Cougars (16-10) led 45-14 at halftime on the road to earn their first quarterfinal berth since 2007.
Cooper Cousin, Dylan Nelson and Jack Brauckmiller added 10 points apiece for Canby.
No. 6 Crescent Valley 54, No. 11 North Eugene 38
Truman Brasfield had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Lucas Ikjaer added 18 points to help lead the Raiders (20-5) to their third quarterfinal berth in the past four years.
No. 7 Summit 77, No. 10 South Albany 55
Ryder Grieb led five Storm players in double figures with 19 points and 13 rebounds, and the defending 5A champions built a 65-38 lead through three quarters en route to the home win.
Summit coach Joseph Wells credited Rowan Blossey’s work holding 5A’s leading scorer, Colin Cordle, to two field goals and eight points in the first half, helping Summit (18-8) grab a 43-23 lead. Blossey scored 17 points for the Storm, and Will Manfredi added 13.
Cordle finished with a game-high 24 points for the RedHawks (16-9), and Camren Thompson added 13.
No. 2 Thurston 50, No. 15 Centennial 48
Lucas Labounty had 19 points and eight rebounds, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:13 to play as he and Nate Stiffler made some big baskets in the final three minutes to help the Colts (22-3) erase a five-point deficit and eke out the home win over the Eagles (14-12).
Stiffler added 15 points for Thurston, which is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.
Centennial last made the playoffs in 2017 and hasn’t advanced to the main tournament site since 1978. Sincere Powe led the Eagles with 17 points.
Class 4A
No. 1 Cascade 67, No. 16 St. Helens 62
Kaiden Ford scored a game-high 23 points for the Cougars (21-3), who held off the Lions (13-12) to advance to the quarterfinals for the fifth consecutive season.
Cascade will take on No. 8 Seaside (17-8), a 38-34 winner over Philomath, in the tournament opener Thursday afternoon.
Cameron Cox led St. Helens with 20 points, and Andrew Waite added 18.
No. 5 Baker 81, No. 12 The Dalles 30
Isaiah Jones led a balanced attack with 18 points and five rebounds, and the defending champion Bulldogs (16-8) will return to Forest Grove after trouncing the Riverhawks.
Eli Long added 14 points for Baker. Jaxon Logsdon had 13 points and five rebounds, and Rasean Jones chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds.
No. 4 Crook County 52, No. 13 Hidden Valley 40
Bryce Lowenbach scored a game-high 27 points for the Cowboys (19-6), and Jace Jonas came up with several key defensive stops down the stretch to help seal the victory.
Narin Stone had 17 points and Joshua Iwamizu added 14 for the Mustangs (16-10).
No. 14 Mazama 77, No. 3 Marist Catholic 67
Kai Hunt made five 3-pointers and scored 30 points as the Vikings (14-11), who won a combined 11 games the previous two seasons, traveled to Eugene and stunned the Spartans (17-6) to clinch their first quarterfinal berth since 2018.
“It’s been a long day of travel and a whirlwind of emotions,” Mazama coach Ryan Millsap said. “We’re excited to stir things up in Forest Grove next week.”
Hunt had nine assists and seven rebounds, and Gabe Nanni added 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting for Mazama, which shot 55% from the field (26 of 47) and held Marist Catholic to 35% (24 of 68).
No. 11 Scappoose 76, No. 6 Madras 49
Drew Butler had a big night with 17 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, and Scappoose (16-9) traveled to Central Oregon and secured its first trip to the quarterfinals since 2016.
Quinton Olson added 12 points and six assists, and Brayden Miller had 12 points and eight rebounds for Scappoose, which is on the same side of the bracket as No. 7 Phoenix (17-7) — a 64-60 winner over Newport — and No. 2 Marshfield (21-3), which defeated La Grande 74-38.
