Kady Lindstrom of Eagle Point voted High School on SI Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week (2/10/2025)
Congratulations to Eagle Point’s Kady Lindstrom for being voted High School on SI Oregon High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 2.
Lindstrom, a senior guard on the Eagle Point team, scored a game-high 25 points to go with six assists and six steals, going 5 for 5 from the free throw line, in the Eagles’ 69-31 win at Ashland in a Midwestern League contest. She had 19 points on a 58-percent shooting night from the field and six steals in a 73-27 win at Churchill.
Lindstrom received 79.63% of the vote, beating out Jordyn Smith, a senior on the Tualatin team, who finished second with 7.41%. Dara Oluwafemi, a sophomore on the Beaverton team, was third with 5.56%, and Hadley Craig, a senior on the Silverton team, was fourth with 3.7%.
