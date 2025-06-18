Legendary Oregon High School Basketball Coach Craig Rothenberger Dies at 78
Longtime Oregon Coach Passes Away at 78
Craig Rothenberger, a longtime high school basketball coach in Oregon, passed away last month following a battle with cancer.
Rothenberger, aged 78, compiled 55 years as a coach and an athletic director with three different schools, according to his obituary. He also had one of the longest-running careers as an Oregon high school coach.
One of Oregon’s Winningest Coaches in State History
In his 52-year coaching career, Rothenberger had a career coaching record of 715-520, which is good for third among Oregon high school basketball coaches in overall victories, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
A Coaching Journey Across Generations
Rothenberger coached at Tillamook Catholic from 1970-73, his alma mater Nestucca from 1976-80 and Junction City from 1981-2023.
Junction City Champion and Community Leader
During his 43-year run with the Junction City boys basketball team, Rothberger led the Tigers to a 615-429 mark and the Class 3A state championship crown in 1994.
“His profound influence on the Junction City High School community shaped countless lives both on and off the fields and courts, embodying the true spirit of coaching excellence,” noted in the obit for Rothenberger.
A Multi-Sport Mentor and National Honoree
Aside from basketball, Rothenberger also coached football, baseball and golf throughout his career. He was named the National Federation of State High School Associations National Coach of the Year in 2012, and the court at Junction City High School is named after him.
Legacy Continues Through His Son at Junction City
Rothenberger’s son, Bart, who is now the athletic director and basketball coach at Junction City, guided the Tigers to the Class 4A state title game in 2024.
The obit for Rothenberger can be viewed here.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App