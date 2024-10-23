Lusiano Lopez an unsung — and under-recruited — superstar for Lake Oswego (Oregon)
Lusiano Lopez has been a force on the Lake Oswego defensive line the past three seasons.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior was at his dominant best Friday in the Lakers’ 21-17 Three Rivers League victory at West Linn that matched two of High School on SI’s Top 10 teams in the Northwest Region.
He had a game-high 11 tackles, including two for loss and a timely sack with nine minutes remaining that forced the punt that preceded Lake Oswego’s go-ahead touchdown drive.
It’s the type of performance Lakers coach Steve Coury has seen from Lopez the past three years. Lopez has earned all-Three Rivers League first-team honors twice and made the 6A all-state honorable mention list as a sophomore and the second team last year.
Lopez in February became the Lakers’ first wrestling state champion since 2013, winning the 220-pound title in his second year in the sport. He has translated those skills to the gridiron this season.
Coury said Lopez is playing at a level that should have him among the favorites for TRL defensive player of the year honors, and while Lopez is starting to draw some recruiting attention, his coach is a bit mystified why he hasn’t received more.
The dearth of Division II and junior college programs in the Pacific Northwest plays a factor, but Coury — a former FBS college assistant — has seen plenty of college players come through his program during his 32-year tenure and believes Lopez could make an impact for an FCS program.
“He could play in the Big Sky easily in my opinion, and even maybe a step above,” Coury said. “You know, he could be 260 (pounds), and he is really an incredible football player. And with Oliver Macy on the other side, you know, they give us two guys on the ends that are athletic and good kids.”
While Lopez is listed as a defensive end, Coury moved him all along the front four Friday night, and in the second half, he played a big part in holding the Lions to 61 yards and no points on their final four possessions, allowing the Lakers to erase a 17-7 deficit.
“We were putting him at nose guard some and we put him on the end, and in the second half, I think we felt him more,” Coury said. “He had more of a presence, and some of that was because we were putting a little bit different blitzes on, so it forced them to block him by themselves a lot of times. And a couple of times, he beat the double team.
“He’s just a really good football player.”
Lopez is taking the slow recruiting process in stride.
“I can’t be down on that. I’m just trying to prove myself, just prove everybody wrong and show them what I can do,” he said. “I know I’m not the biggest or the strongest, but I’m damn sure I’m the meanest person out on that field. And I would say that’s all you need to be the best player.”
