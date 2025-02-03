Oakridge wrestling voted the High School on SI Oregon Team of the Week (2/3/2025)
Congratulations to the Oakridge wrestling team for being voted High School on SI Oregon Team of the Week for the week of Jan. 20-26.
The Warriors, with 165.5 points, edged North Eugene, which had 164, to take first place at the Willamette Invitational at Willamette High School in Eugene. Oakridge had three individual champions in Jonavin Keller (126 pounds), Kayden Tiller (150) and Lee Brainard (190).
The Warriors received 79.63% of the vote, beating out the Sherwood boys basketball team, which finished second with 7.41%. The Sheldon boys basketball team was third with 5.56%, and the Wilsonville boys basketball team was fourth with 3.7%.
We are accepting Oregon Team of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate a team, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
