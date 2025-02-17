High School

Oregon 4A/3A/2A/1A girls wrestling: Champions, takeaways from district meets

The 4A/3A/2A/1A girls wrestling district meets took place over the weekend

René Ferrán

The 4A/3A/2A/1A girls wrestling district meets took place over the weekend, with the OSAA state championships scheduled for Feb. 27-28 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. 

Here’s a look at the champions and takeaways from each of the three district meets. The top four finishers at each district meet qualified for state.

Special District 1

At Scappoose HS

Team champion: St. Helens (194.5 points)

Most qualifiers: Scappoose (7), St. Helens (7), Yamhill-Carlton (6), Cascade (4)

Individual champions

100 Alexis Cruz, So., Cascade

105 Zoe Brewer, Sr., Willamina

110 Kasey Neal, Sr., Rainier

115 Krista Bozley, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie

120 Kayla Borregard, Sr., Scio

125 Claire Travis, Jr., Tillamook

130 Caidence Crawford, Sr., Knappa

135 Kenadi Bonfield, So., Colton

140 McKenna Word, So., Banks

145 Alivia Abouochani, So., Scappoose

155 Ksenia Zepeda, Sr., Gervais/St. Paul

170 Jadyn Pense, So., St. Helens

190 Paige Baker, Jr., Willamina

235 Katie Rehnert, Sr., Warrenton

3 notes

Lions back on top with district split

Last year, when there were only two 4A/3A/2A/1A districts, the eastside teams crossed the Cascades and dominated the field. The addition of a third district kept all the teams along the North Coast and northern Willamette Valley together, allowing St. Helens to take home the team title for the first time since 2022 despite having only one champion — Pense, who repeated at 170 with a first-round pin of Dayton’s Aliyah Sauceda as she bids to become a two-time state champion.

Plenty of fresh faces make way to top of medals podium

Pense and Brewer were the only wrestlers to repeat as district champions — Brewer needed just 92 seconds to pin Knappa’s Kiya Roe in a rematch of last year’s 100 state final, which Brewer also won — as the departure of the Eastern Oregon powers left a void atop the brackets. 

Among the beneficiaries was Bozley, who went 0-2 at district a year ago but knocked off top seed Julia Towers of Taft in the semifinals en route to the 115 title, and Crawford, who also went out early at district last year but pinned top seed Samantha Starr of Colton in the third round of the 130 final.

Another year, another Zepeda takes home a district title

First, it was Alexys Zepeda to wrestle at Gervais, becoming the highest-placing girl at the state championships and later winning a girls state title. Then, Sariah won two state titles for the Cougars, going 29-0 last season before heading to Southern Oregon. Now, it’s Ksenia’s turn, going from off the medal stand to district champion at 155 with a 14-1 major decision over Toledo’s Reegan Peterson. Ksenia heads to state in two weeks with a 31-0 record.

Special District 2

At Cottage Grove HS

Team champion: Harrisburg (153 points)

Most qualifiers: Harrisburg (5), Mazama (5), Oakridge (5), Sutherlin (5)

Individual champions

100 Eden Ridgley, Fr., Harrisburg

105 Gracie Williams, Jr., Harrisburg

110 Vanessa Keller, Jr., Oakridge

115 Emmalee Brissette, So., Oakridge

120 Macali Lade, Sr., Siuslaw

125 Bailey Chafin, Jr., Sweet Home

130 Kali Williams, Jr., Oakridge

135 Shyla Sells, Fr., Mazama

140 Paisley Morrison, Fr., Coquille

145 Chantell Noffsinger, Sr., Creswell

155 Kaylianna Mazzucchi, Sr., North Bend

170 Rowan Hampton, So., North Bend

190 Sialafua Polamalu, Sr., Douglas

235 Breanna Meek, Sr., North Valley

3 notes

Eagles fly high to secure first district title

Harrisburg’s girls broke through last February by placing second at the state tournament. Now, the Eagles head to Memorial Coliseum fresh off winning their first district title on the strength of their lower weights, sending five qualifiers from 140 pounds and below.

Returning state champions battle in 110 final

The marquee match of the meet featured Keller defeating Harrisburg’s Paxton Steele 2-1 in overtime in a matchup of 2024 state champions — Keller at 105 and Steele at 110. Steele scored her only point with an early escape in the second period, and Keller received a penalty point when Steele was called for stalling with 21 seconds left in the match. Keller escaped with 11 seconds left in the tiebreaking overtime period to secure the title.

2 defending state champions, 3 unbeatens also win titles

Chafin and Williams also tuned up to defend their state titles in two weeks with first-round falls in their district finals. Joining them atop the podium this weekend were two undefeated ninth-graders in Sells (24-0) and Morrison (15-0), and Mazzucchi also heads north to Memorial Coliseum boasting an undefeated record at 22-0.

Special District 3

At La Grande HS

Team champion: La Grande (273.5 points)

Most qualifiers: La Grande (11), Crook County (7), Baker/Powder Valley (5), Sisters (4)

Individual champions

100 Lorien Bowns, So., Nyssa

105 Zoey Beam, Sr., Grant Union

110 Emerie Cox, Fr., Crook County

115 Hadley Gunderson, Fr., Burns

120 Lyndie Isaacson, Sr., La Grande

125 Abigail Mardock, Sr., Nyssa

130 Taylor Echeverria, So., Crook County

135 Jade Seymour, Jr., La Pine

140 Journey Cavan-Harrris, Jr., Heppner

145 Paige Allen, Sr., La Grande

155 Marli Lind, Sr., Baker/Powder Valley

170 Aubrey Maupin, So., Vale

190 Megan Weil, Fr., Burns

235 Mallory Lusco, Sr., Grant Union

3 notes

La Grande extends district title streak, sends 11 to state

For most of the season, La Grande found itself ranked among the top girls wrestling teams in the country. So, it should come as no surprise that the Tigers romped to a fourth consecutive title by 47 points over Crook County, winning two individual championships and qualifying a state-leading 11 wrestlers for state. Isaacson, who won a state title at 115 last year, moved up one weight class and beat Megan Wiseman of Riverside with a one-round technical fall

Lusco prepares for run at 4th state title with easy district win

Lusco already has one-upped older brother Drew, a two-time state heavyweight champion for the Prospectors (2018, 2020), by earning a third state title last year. She’ll now look to become the first girl to win four OSAA championships in two weeks after securing a third district title, pinning La Grande’s Macy Iramk in 59 seconds.

Echeverria wins matchup of ’24 state finalists in 130 final

The match of the tournament came in the 130 final pitting two state runners-up from a year ago looking to win another district title. Echeverria edged Vale senior Payton Perry 2-1 thanks to scoring a reversal 21 seconds into the third period and riding out Perry the rest of the match.  

René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

