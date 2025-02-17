Oregon 4A/3A/2A/1A girls wrestling: Champions, takeaways from district meets
The 4A/3A/2A/1A girls wrestling district meets took place over the weekend, with the OSAA state championships scheduled for Feb. 27-28 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Here’s a look at the champions and takeaways from each of the three district meets. The top four finishers at each district meet qualified for state.
Special District 1
At Scappoose HS
Team champion: St. Helens (194.5 points)
Most qualifiers: Scappoose (7), St. Helens (7), Yamhill-Carlton (6), Cascade (4)
Individual champions
100 Alexis Cruz, So., Cascade
105 Zoe Brewer, Sr., Willamina
110 Kasey Neal, Sr., Rainier
115 Krista Bozley, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie
120 Kayla Borregard, Sr., Scio
125 Claire Travis, Jr., Tillamook
130 Caidence Crawford, Sr., Knappa
135 Kenadi Bonfield, So., Colton
140 McKenna Word, So., Banks
145 Alivia Abouochani, So., Scappoose
155 Ksenia Zepeda, Sr., Gervais/St. Paul
170 Jadyn Pense, So., St. Helens
190 Paige Baker, Jr., Willamina
235 Katie Rehnert, Sr., Warrenton
3 notes
Lions back on top with district split
Last year, when there were only two 4A/3A/2A/1A districts, the eastside teams crossed the Cascades and dominated the field. The addition of a third district kept all the teams along the North Coast and northern Willamette Valley together, allowing St. Helens to take home the team title for the first time since 2022 despite having only one champion — Pense, who repeated at 170 with a first-round pin of Dayton’s Aliyah Sauceda as she bids to become a two-time state champion.
Plenty of fresh faces make way to top of medals podium
Pense and Brewer were the only wrestlers to repeat as district champions — Brewer needed just 92 seconds to pin Knappa’s Kiya Roe in a rematch of last year’s 100 state final, which Brewer also won — as the departure of the Eastern Oregon powers left a void atop the brackets.
Among the beneficiaries was Bozley, who went 0-2 at district a year ago but knocked off top seed Julia Towers of Taft in the semifinals en route to the 115 title, and Crawford, who also went out early at district last year but pinned top seed Samantha Starr of Colton in the third round of the 130 final.
Another year, another Zepeda takes home a district title
First, it was Alexys Zepeda to wrestle at Gervais, becoming the highest-placing girl at the state championships and later winning a girls state title. Then, Sariah won two state titles for the Cougars, going 29-0 last season before heading to Southern Oregon. Now, it’s Ksenia’s turn, going from off the medal stand to district champion at 155 with a 14-1 major decision over Toledo’s Reegan Peterson. Ksenia heads to state in two weeks with a 31-0 record.
Special District 2
At Cottage Grove HS
Team champion: Harrisburg (153 points)
Most qualifiers: Harrisburg (5), Mazama (5), Oakridge (5), Sutherlin (5)
Individual champions
100 Eden Ridgley, Fr., Harrisburg
105 Gracie Williams, Jr., Harrisburg
110 Vanessa Keller, Jr., Oakridge
115 Emmalee Brissette, So., Oakridge
120 Macali Lade, Sr., Siuslaw
125 Bailey Chafin, Jr., Sweet Home
130 Kali Williams, Jr., Oakridge
135 Shyla Sells, Fr., Mazama
140 Paisley Morrison, Fr., Coquille
145 Chantell Noffsinger, Sr., Creswell
155 Kaylianna Mazzucchi, Sr., North Bend
170 Rowan Hampton, So., North Bend
190 Sialafua Polamalu, Sr., Douglas
235 Breanna Meek, Sr., North Valley
3 notes
Eagles fly high to secure first district title
Harrisburg’s girls broke through last February by placing second at the state tournament. Now, the Eagles head to Memorial Coliseum fresh off winning their first district title on the strength of their lower weights, sending five qualifiers from 140 pounds and below.
Returning state champions battle in 110 final
The marquee match of the meet featured Keller defeating Harrisburg’s Paxton Steele 2-1 in overtime in a matchup of 2024 state champions — Keller at 105 and Steele at 110. Steele scored her only point with an early escape in the second period, and Keller received a penalty point when Steele was called for stalling with 21 seconds left in the match. Keller escaped with 11 seconds left in the tiebreaking overtime period to secure the title.
2 defending state champions, 3 unbeatens also win titles
Chafin and Williams also tuned up to defend their state titles in two weeks with first-round falls in their district finals. Joining them atop the podium this weekend were two undefeated ninth-graders in Sells (24-0) and Morrison (15-0), and Mazzucchi also heads north to Memorial Coliseum boasting an undefeated record at 22-0.
Special District 3
At La Grande HS
Team champion: La Grande (273.5 points)
Most qualifiers: La Grande (11), Crook County (7), Baker/Powder Valley (5), Sisters (4)
Individual champions
100 Lorien Bowns, So., Nyssa
105 Zoey Beam, Sr., Grant Union
110 Emerie Cox, Fr., Crook County
115 Hadley Gunderson, Fr., Burns
120 Lyndie Isaacson, Sr., La Grande
125 Abigail Mardock, Sr., Nyssa
130 Taylor Echeverria, So., Crook County
135 Jade Seymour, Jr., La Pine
140 Journey Cavan-Harrris, Jr., Heppner
145 Paige Allen, Sr., La Grande
155 Marli Lind, Sr., Baker/Powder Valley
170 Aubrey Maupin, So., Vale
190 Megan Weil, Fr., Burns
235 Mallory Lusco, Sr., Grant Union
3 notes
La Grande extends district title streak, sends 11 to state
For most of the season, La Grande found itself ranked among the top girls wrestling teams in the country. So, it should come as no surprise that the Tigers romped to a fourth consecutive title by 47 points over Crook County, winning two individual championships and qualifying a state-leading 11 wrestlers for state. Isaacson, who won a state title at 115 last year, moved up one weight class and beat Megan Wiseman of Riverside with a one-round technical fall
Lusco prepares for run at 4th state title with easy district win
Lusco already has one-upped older brother Drew, a two-time state heavyweight champion for the Prospectors (2018, 2020), by earning a third state title last year. She’ll now look to become the first girl to win four OSAA championships in two weeks after securing a third district title, pinning La Grande’s Macy Iramk in 59 seconds.
Echeverria wins matchup of ’24 state finalists in 130 final
The match of the tournament came in the 130 final pitting two state runners-up from a year ago looking to win another district title. Echeverria edged Vale senior Payton Perry 2-1 thanks to scoring a reversal 21 seconds into the third period and riding out Perry the rest of the match.
