Oregon high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025

See every final score from Week 1 of Oregon high school football

Ben Dagg

Churchill offensive lineman Xander Mafoti snaps the ball as the Churchill Lancers host the Marist Catholic Spartans on Aug. 29, 2025, at Churchill High School in Eugene, Oregon.
The 2025 Oregon high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Dayville/Monument/Long Creek 68, Huntington 6

South Wasco County 0, Harper Charter 73

Lyle/Wishram 58, Prospect Charter 6

Powers 6, Eddyville Charter 39

Alsea 13, Elkton 57

Powder Valley 12, North Douglas 44

Wallowa 6, Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 48

Sweet Home 35, Madras 6

South Umpqua 30, La Pine 6

Taft 39, Kennedy 33

Elmira 6, Dayton 33

Gervais 40, Creswell 6

Phoenix 52, Brookings-Harbor 29

Amity 0, Warrenton 22

La Grande 14, Vale 27

Putnam 14, Sammamish 41

Nelson 15, Timberline 43

Imbler 32, Prairie City 26

Bandon 49, Waldport 0

Joseph 52, Ione 0

Gilchrist 12, Falls City 6

Mapleton 0, Crow 78

Yamhill-Carlton 18, Scio 37

Valley Catholic 47, Blanchet Catholic 14

Sutherlin 28, Pleasant Hill 21

Yoncalla 24, Riddle 40

Newport 0, Philomath 49

Ontario 13, McLoughlin 35

The Dalles 21, Molalla 7

Klamath Union 19, Mazama 34

Siuslaw 22, Marshfield 45

Marist 14, Tillamook 35

Junction City 6, Seaside 18

North Marion 14, Cottage Grove 34

Baker 0, Scappoose 48

Sunset 49, Tigard 45

Sherwood 31, Roosevelt 18

McMinnville 0, Westview 40

Mountainside 14, Lakeridge 33

Tualatin 13, Jesuit 7

Glencoe 46, Jefferson 12

Perrydale 18, Elgin 46

Union 72, Cove 8

Chiloquin 22, Santiam 38

Reedsport 49, Waldport 0

Vernonia 6, Oakridge 40

Toledo 34, Nestucca 40

Lowell 26, Oakland 32

Myrtle Point 32, Knappa 33

Irrigon 6, Umatilla 7

Harrisburg 26, Neah-Kah-Nie 22

St. Mary's 22, Gold Beach 30

Glide 54, Bonanza 14

Sandy 27, Wilsonville 34

Thurston 6, Silverton 35

Summit 42, Roseburg 7

Redmond 7, Cascade 39

South Eugene 0, Milwaukie 42

Ridgeview 35, McNary 0

South Albany 41, McKay 0

Lebanon 0, Mountain View 42

Hood River Valley 36, Reynolds 20

McDaniel 14, Hillsboro 50

Crater 29, Southridge 8

Churchill 6, Dallas 30

Newberg 50, Canby 12

Gresham 6, Aloha 10

David Douglas 19, Franklin 22

Cleveland 12, Parkrose 32

Beaverton 28, Central 21

Barlow 0, Liberty 14

Del Norte 42, Ashland 13

Parma 19, Nyssa 8

Central Catholic 36, Central Catholic 22

North Salem 49, South Salem 32

Forest Grove 35, Century 0

Richland 28, Hermiston 7

Centennial 44, St. Helens 0

Willamina 41, Sheridan 0

Oregon City 34, Grant 7

Ida B. Wells 36, Clackamas 58

West Salem 26, Sprague 16

Woodburn 3, Crescent Valley 27

St. Paul 26, Heppner 30

Eagle Point 6, Yreka 26

