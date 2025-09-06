Oregon high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025
The 2025 Oregon high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Dayville/Monument/Long Creek 68, Huntington 6
South Wasco County 0, Harper Charter 73
Lyle/Wishram 58, Prospect Charter 6
Powers 6, Eddyville Charter 39
Alsea 13, Elkton 57
Powder Valley 12, North Douglas 44
Wallowa 6, Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 48
Sweet Home 35, Madras 6
South Umpqua 30, La Pine 6
Taft 39, Kennedy 33
Elmira 6, Dayton 33
Gervais 40, Creswell 6
Phoenix 52, Brookings-Harbor 29
Amity 0, Warrenton 22
La Grande 14, Vale 27
Putnam 14, Sammamish 41
Nelson 15, Timberline 43
Imbler 32, Prairie City 26
Bandon 49, Waldport 0
Joseph 52, Ione 0
Gilchrist 12, Falls City 6
Mapleton 0, Crow 78
Yamhill-Carlton 18, Scio 37
Valley Catholic 47, Blanchet Catholic 14
Sutherlin 28, Pleasant Hill 21
Yoncalla 24, Riddle 40
Newport 0, Philomath 49
Ontario 13, McLoughlin 35
The Dalles 21, Molalla 7
Klamath Union 19, Mazama 34
Siuslaw 22, Marshfield 45
Marist 14, Tillamook 35
Junction City 6, Seaside 18
North Marion 14, Cottage Grove 34
Baker 0, Scappoose 48
Sunset 49, Tigard 45
Sherwood 31, Roosevelt 18
McMinnville 0, Westview 40
Mountainside 14, Lakeridge 33
Tualatin 13, Jesuit 7
Glencoe 46, Jefferson 12
Perrydale 18, Elgin 46
Union 72, Cove 8
Chiloquin 22, Santiam 38
Reedsport 49, Waldport 0
Vernonia 6, Oakridge 40
Toledo 34, Nestucca 40
Lowell 26, Oakland 32
Myrtle Point 32, Knappa 33
Irrigon 6, Umatilla 7
Harrisburg 26, Neah-Kah-Nie 22
St. Mary's 22, Gold Beach 30
Glide 54, Bonanza 14
Sandy 27, Wilsonville 34
Thurston 6, Silverton 35
Summit 42, Roseburg 7
Redmond 7, Cascade 39
South Eugene 0, Milwaukie 42
Ridgeview 35, McNary 0
South Albany 41, McKay 0
Lebanon 0, Mountain View 42
Hood River Valley 36, Reynolds 20
McDaniel 14, Hillsboro 50
Crater 29, Southridge 8
Churchill 6, Dallas 30
Newberg 50, Canby 12
Gresham 6, Aloha 10
David Douglas 19, Franklin 22
Cleveland 12, Parkrose 32
Beaverton 28, Central 21
Barlow 0, Liberty 14
Del Norte 42, Ashland 13
Parma 19, Nyssa 8
Central Catholic 36, Central Catholic 22
North Salem 49, South Salem 32
Forest Grove 35, Century 0
Richland 28, Hermiston 7
Centennial 44, St. Helens 0
Willamina 41, Sheridan 0
Oregon City 34, Grant 7
Ida B. Wells 36, Clackamas 58
West Salem 26, Sprague 16
Woodburn 3, Crescent Valley 27
St. Paul 26, Heppner 30
Eagle Point 6, Yreka 26