Oregon 4A wrestling state championships preview: Crook County, Sweet Home lead strong field of contenders
The Oregon 4A high school wrestling state championships take place Thursday and Friday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Here's a look at what to expect.
Schedule
Thursday, Noon-9 p.m.: Round 1 and Quarterfinals
Friday, 2:45 p.m.: Semifinals
Friday, 7 p.m.: Parade of Champions and Finals
Top seeds (returning champions in italics)
106 Tanner Brumble, Fr., Crook County
113 Riley Vaughan, So., Sweet Home
120 Jesse Landtroop, So., Sweet Home
126 Chase Hemphill, So., Crook County
132 Dillan Davis, Jr., Sweet Home
138 Landon Lavey, Sr., Crook County
144 Hans Kamm, So., Cascade
150 Riley Barrett, Jr., Philomath
157 Tommy Belding, Jr., La Grande
165 Maverick Heimbuck, Sr., Scappoose
175 Gavin Sandoval, Sr., Crook County
190 Lake Mulberry, Jr., Philomath
215 Matthew Hinkle, Jr., Cascade
285 Kenai Huff, Sr., La Grande
Most state qualifiers
1, Crook County 20. 2, Sweet Home 18. 3, Tillamook 17. 4, Pendleton 14. 5, Mazama 13. 6, (tie) La Grande and Marshfield 12. 8, Hidden Valley 10. 9, (tie) Cascade and Scappoose 9.
What to watch
Tight races for team championship, trophy finishes should unfold
Expect 4A coaches to return home with neck strains from craning their heads skyward to check the team standings scrolling across the scoreboard.
Sweet Home last year won its first state championship since the 2021 COVID summer season, but the Huskies will get pushed by Crook County in its final year in 4A before returning to 5A.
The Cowboys have added four runner-up trophies to their case since their last championship in 2018, but with a meet-high 20 qualifiers and four top seeds, they enter a slight favorite among a bevy of title contenders looking to dethrone the Huskies, who were the top 4A team at the Reser's Tournament of Champions and qualified 18 for this weekend.
Tillamook, which made the podium every year from 2020-23, brings 17 wrestlers to the Memorial Coliseum. Cascade returned to the podium last season after a four-year hiatus.
Marshfield (last trophy: second in 2018), Pendleton (last trophy: second in 2012) and Mazama (best finish: seventh) are sending double-digit qualifiers. And don’t forget La Grande, which finished third at its district meet but won three titles in four years from 2020-23.
Could we see four repeat champions in a row in the middle weights?
The middle weights feature plenty of star power, as from 150 to 175 pounds, returning champions hope to add another title this weekend.
Barrett, Belding and Heimbuck won their first gold medals last year, and Sandoval returned from injury in time to earn a second consecutive title.
Three top seeds — Kamm, Hinkle and Huff — were runners-up last season. Sweet Home’s Jacob Landtroop (who lost to Barrett in last year’s 150 final) is the No. 2 at 165 hoping to deny Heimbuck a second title.
Loaded field at 120 boasts returning champion, 5 placers from 2024
A potential rematch looms in the 120 bracket, where Sweet Home’s Jesse Landtroop and La Grande junior Bragen Anderson are on opposite sides of the bracket. Landtroop won a 6-2 decision over Anderson in last year’s 106 final.
To get to the final, they’ll need to navigate a loaded bracket that features five returning placers from last year’s tournament and district champions Leroy Mixon of Estacada (No. 3 seed) and Hadyn Widdicombe of Marshfield (No. 4 seed).
