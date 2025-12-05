Ohio High School Football Live Updates: Division I State Championship Game, St. Xavier vs. Olentangy Orange
Follow live updates from the OHSAA football Division I state championship game between St. Xavier and Olentangy Orange
When the Ohio high school football state championships take to the field on Friday, Dec. 5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, they will finish at 7:30 p.m. with the Division I state championship game between St. Xavier and Olentangy Orange.
The trip to the state championship game will be the eighth for St. Xavier, who has won four state titles, while Orange is making its first appearance in a state championship game.
Pick 'EM
Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and tell us who you think will win!
Ohio High School Football Playoffs: State Championship Matchups, Predictions, Brackets
Read more about the Division I Playoffs
Ohio High School Football Playoffs 2025: Division I First Round Matchups, Predictions, Brackets
Ohio High School Football Playoffs 2025: Division I Second Round Matchups, Predictions, Brackets
Ohio High School Football Playoffs: Division I Regional Semifinal Matchups, Predictions, Brackets
Ohio High School Football Playoffs: Division I Regional final Matchups, Predictions, Brackets
Ohio High School Football Playoffs: Division I state semifinal Matchups, Predictions, Brackets
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Published