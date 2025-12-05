High School

Ohio High School Football Live Updates: Division I State Championship Game, St. Xavier vs. Olentangy Orange

Follow live updates from the OHSAA football Division I state championship game between St. Xavier and Olentangy Orange

Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports

Olentangy Orange quarterback Levi Davis runs the ball in the Pioneers' 28-0 win over Lakewood St. Edward in the Division I state semifinal game Friday night, Nov. 28, 2025, at Arlin Field in Mansfield.
Olentangy Orange quarterback Levi Davis runs the ball in the Pioneers' 28-0 win over Lakewood St. Edward in the Division I state semifinal game Friday night, Nov. 28, 2025, at Arlin Field in Mansfield. / Jessica Phelps/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the Ohio high school football state championships take to the field on Friday, Dec. 5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, they will finish at 7:30 p.m. with the Division I state championship game between St. Xavier and Olentangy Orange.

The trip to the state championship game will be the eighth for St. Xavier, who has won four state titles, while Orange is making its first appearance in a state championship game.

