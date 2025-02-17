Oregon 5A wrestling: Champions, takeaways from district meets
The 5A wrestling district meets took place over the weekend, with the OSAA state championships scheduled for Feb. 28-March 1 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Here’s a look at the champions and three takeaways from each of the four district meets. The top four finishers from each district meet advance to state.
Northwest Oregon (at Canby)
Team champion: Canby (468.5 points)
Most qualifiers: Canby (20), Hillsboro (12), Centennial (8), Hood River Valley (8)
Individual champions
106 Joshua Khual, Fr., Centennial
113 Aiden Welsick, So., Centennial
120 Conner Farlow, Sr., Hood River Valley
126 Dean Williams, Jr., Canby
132 Alexander V Ho, Sr., Parkrose
138 Nico Yazzolino, Sr., Canby
144 Matthew Young, Sr., Canby
150 Jesse Hernandez, Sr., Putnam
157 Arturo Echeverria, So., Hillsboro
165 James Keinonen, Sr., Canby
175 Isaiah Parsons, Sr., Canby
190 Dylan Pascua, Jr., Hillsboro
215 Jackson Doman, Sr., Canby
285 Alexander Maurer, Sr., Canby
3 notes
Canby three-peats as Doman continues dominant run
Canby won its third consecutive NWOC title since dropping from 6A for the 2022-23 season, defeating Hillsboro by 148 points with a dominant performance. The Cougars had at least one qualifier in each weight class from 120 forward, with seven individual champions led by Doman, who hasn’t lost in two years and needed only 189 seconds to pin three opponents and improve to 42-0.
Parkrose ends 11-year title drought with surprise victory in 132 final
Eleven years passed since Ryan Wheeless and Joshua Reyes won district titles for Parkrose to have another champion crowned when Ho won a 13-7 decision over Canby’s Jacob Young in the 132 final. Ho didn’t wrestle at district last year for the Broncos and had not won a tournament title this season before knocking off the top seed and returning champion, taking down Young four times during the match.
Hood River Valley's Farlow returns to top of medals podium
Young was not the only returning champion for Canby who fell in the district finals. Farlow erased a 9-6 deficit in the third period against Trey Smith, scoring a takedown and four-point nearfall to pull out a 13-10 win. Farlow won a title as a sophomore two years ago and lost in the final last year to Canby’s Dean Williams.
Mid-Willamette (at Salem Armory)
Moved to Monday, Feb. 17, because of inclement weather
Midwestern (at Springfield)
Team champion: Thurston (484 points)
Most qualifiers: Thurston (22), Crater (17), Eagle Point (10)
Individual champions
106 Lukas Salas Sanchez, Fr., Thurston
113 Michael Salas Sanchez, So., Thurston
120 Jeremiah Oliva, So., Crater
126 Sawyer Greenstreet, Fr., Thurston
132 Joey Hutchins, Sr., Crater
138 Jaret Hickey, Jr., Crater
144 Aidan Godley, So., Crater
150 Jaxon Godley, Jr., Crater
157 Kutter Christensen, Jr., Crater
165 Ryland Walters, So., Crater
175 Daemian Deen, Sr., Crater
190 Ezekiel Allison, Sr., Churchill
215 Travis Ege, Jr., Crater
285 Brian Cortez, Sr., Eagle Point
3 notes
Thurston overcomes Crater's head-to-head dominance to repeat as district champion
Reser’s Tournament of Champions winner Crater won seven of eight head-to-head matchups with Thurston wrestlers in the district finals, yet the Colts still eked out a four-point victory in the team race to win a sixth MWL title in the past seven years. Thurston’s depth (qualifying at least one wrestler in all 14 weight classes) made the difference as it looks to make up the 17.5-point deficit that cost it a first state title since 2002.
Crater wins 9 weight classes, sets itself up for strong showing at state tournament
The Comets won nine individual titles, including several high-profile matchups against their Thurston rivals. Oliva beat Mason Hakki by technical fall in a rematch of their 113 state final from last year (also won by Oliva), and Hutchins won a 17-11 decision over Sean Regas to improve to 39-0. At 157, Christensen continued his recovery from an injury by defeating 2024 state champion Colton Annis 8-3.
Cortez, 2-time champion Allison deny Colts, Comets sweep of titles
Only one district final didn’t include a wrestler from the two juggernauts, with Cortez pinning Ashland’s Kekoa Kaho’O Kaulana in 3:43 in the heavyweight final. The Eagles joined Thurston and Crater to snag 49 of the 56 available berths in the state tournament, as Allison’s repeat title run broke up their stranglehold on the district titles.
Intermountain (at Ridgeview)
Team champion: Redmond (411 points)
Most qualifiers: Redmond (17), Bend (10), Mountain View (9), Ridgeview (9)
Individual champions
106 Jacob Smoker, Fr., Caldera
113 Easton Waldron, So., Mountain View
120 Aiden Nelmes, Jr., Mountain View
126 Ryder Lee, Sr., Redmond
132 Billy Jackson, Sr., Redmond
138 Mason Thynes, Sr., Redmond
144 Denny Dean Jr., Sr., Caldera
150 Eric Larwin, Sr., Bend
157 Gannon McNulty, So., Redmond
165 Logan Lee, Jr., Ridgeview
175 Leif Larwin, So., Bend
190 Orinn Hubbard, Sr., Redmond
215 Logan Hortman, Sr., Bend
285 Lukas Quade, Jr., Bend
3 notes
Redmond to send 17 to state after winning second consecutive IMC title
Redmond went 11 years between district championships, but with another solid performance, the Panthers went back-to-back, winning five weights and sending a meet-high 17 qualifiers across the mountains to beat Bend by 140 points. Jackson missed last year’s title run because of injury but returned to beat Bend’s Brayden Rangel-Giesking 10-0 in the 132 final, and Lee, Thynes and Hubbard repeated as district champions.
Larwin brothers lead Bend to runner-up district finish
Bend matched its best finish at the state tournament last year by placing eighth, but with four titlists among its 10 qualifiers, it’ll have a chance to contend for one of the four trophy spots this season. Leif Larwin romped to a second district title, pinning Redmond’s Ethan Powell in 46 seconds in the final, and older brother Eric eked out a 4-2 decision over Mountain View’s Clayton Waldron to remain unbeaten heading to state at 28-0.
Returning state champion helps Mountain View hold on for third place
Mountain View managed to hold off Ridgeview to finish third thanks to Nelmes, who won a third district title and will go for a second state championship, and Waldron winning an all-Cougars final in sudden-victory overtime against classmate Hunter Danks.
