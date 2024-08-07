Oregon high school football: 200 players to watch in 2024 (Nos. 160-141)
As we start to prepare for the Oregon high school football season, we’re counting down our annual list of 200 players we’re excited to see play in 2024. Here is Part 3 of that list.
One fact becomes clear when making a list such as this: Oregon has a lot of exciting high school football players to watch this year! There are countless other players not listed in the 200 who easily could have made the list — after you see our 200, let us know which other players would make your list.
(Note that this is not intended to be a rankings list or even a list of the “top” 200 players, but just a list of 200 names that come to mind when thinking about the upcoming season.)
FIND SCHEDULES FOR EVERY SCHOOL
160. OT Peyton Eveland, Summit, sophomore
Eveland started every game as a freshman at Redmond in the Intermountain Conference, and the 6-foot-8, 290-pounder looks well on his way to joining older brother Jace as a top line prospect in the Pacific Northwest. Peyton is the No. 5 recruit in the class of 2027 according to Prep Redzone. The siblings transferred down Highway 97 to IMC rival Summit this year.
159. QB/P Kellen Oliver, Canby, senior
Oliver last year made the 5A all-state honorable mention list as a punter, but his value for the Cougars comes more when he lines up under center, where he was a second-team all-NWOC selection as a junior, throwing for 876 yards and 11 touchdowns while completing 58.9% of his passes.
158. TE/DL Tristan Gomez, Ontario, senior
Gomez earned 4A all-state honorable mention on both sides of the ball as a junior, catching 10 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns and making 23 tackles (nine for loss) and three sacks and forcing two fumbles.
157. WR/DB Evin Warner, Myrtle Point, senior
Warner finished among 1A eight-man receiving leaders with 1,090 yards and 23 touchdowns last season, earning first-team all-state honors on offense for the Bobcats. He was a second-team all-state selection for a state semifinalist.
156. DL Jake Devos, Vale, senior
Devos, a 3A co-defensive lineman of the year in 2023, was one of the leaders of one of the state’s stingiest defenses — the Vikings allowed seven points per game in reaching the state quarterfinals.
155. OL/DL Logan Hartman, Bend, senior
The two-way all-Intermountain Conference second-team selection also is a standout wrestler for the Lava Bears, qualifying for the 5A state meet as a junior.
154. WR/DB Braxton Singleton, North Salem, junior
Singleton had a breakthrough sophomore season for the Vikings, catching four touchdown passes and making 52 tackles and four interceptions (returning two for scores) in making the all-South Central Football Conference second team on both sides of the ball.
153. QB Ben Schneider Jr., Oregon City, senior
In a league full of quarterbacking talent, Schneider broke through last fall and made the all-Three Rivers League second team, completing 58% of his passes for 1,373 yards and 14 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
152. WR/LB Trevin Laird, Tigard, senior
As a junior, Laird caught a team-high 26 passes for 372 yards and amassed 65 tackles and three interceptions, garnering all-Three Rivers League honors on offense (honorable mention) and defense (second team).
151. OL Trace Spreen, Jesuit, senior
The Crusaders pride themselves on churning out offensive linemen to join The Franchise, and their second-team all-Metro League guard emerged last fall to become one of the latest to make his mark.
150. OG/DL Damon Bossy, South Salem, senior
The Saxons’ high-powered offense relies on its horses along the line, and one of its biggest workhorses is Bossy, a first-team all-South Central Football Conference selection last fall.
149. WR/DB Max Spear, Beaverton, senior
Spear was a two-way all-Metro League selection last season, making the second team on defense and the third team on offense (14 catches for 194 yards).
148. OL Adrian Machic, Sunset, senior
The second-team all-Metro League guard played a significant role in the Apollos winning the 2023 Columbia Cup title.
147. C Walter Dahme, Sherwood, junior
Dahme was a critical player during the Bowmen’s run to last year’s 6A semifinals, earning first-team all-Pacific Conference honors.
146. TE/LB Sam Hunt, Jesuit, senior
Hunt last season made the all-Metro League second team on both sides of the ball, catching five passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.
145. OL Gino Longoni, Vale, senior
Longoni went from receiving all-state honorable mention as a sophomore to being named the 3A offensive lineman of the year last season.
144. WR Carson Schwindt, Lake Oswego, senior
Schwindt led the 2023 Lakers with 28 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns and received all-Three Rivers League honorable mention.
143. C/DL Deacon Pace, Pendleton, senior
Pace anchored the Buckaroos defensive line last season, finishing with five tackles for loss in earning 4A all-state honorable mention.
142. LB Riley DuBois, Scappoose, senior
DuBois had 63 tackles (including a team-high 12 for loss) and five sacks as a junior and made the 4A all-state honorable mention list.
141. QB Paul Skoro, Las Salle Prep, senior
Last year’s Tri-Valley Conference offensive player of the year and a 4A all-state honorable mention pick led the Falcons to their first league title since 2012, completing nearly 60% of his passes for 776 yards and six touchdowns and rushing for 551 yards and seven scores.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App