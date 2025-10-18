High School

Oregon high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025

Ben Dagg

The 2025 Oregon high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Adrian 52, Prairie City 8

Bandon 50, Myrtle Point 38

Banks 42, Yamhill-Carlton 6

Beaverton 34, Westview 31

Caldera 33, Hillsboro 27

Camas Valley 22, Prospect Charter 6

Canby 41, Forest Grove 7

Cascade 51, La Grande 7

Central 21, South Albany 0

Central Catholic 51, Barlow 0

Clatskanie 55, Neah-Kah-Nie 26

Crater 29, North Eugene 17

Crescent Valley 24, Sweet Home 21

Crosspoint Christian 30, Glendale 0

Crow 53, Gilchrist 0

David Douglas 45, Putnam 21

Days Creek 20, McKenzie 12

Dayville/Monument/Long Creek 2, Wallowa 0 (Forfeit)

Dayton 23, Santiam Christian 17

Douglas 35, Coquille 8

Eddyville Charter 52, Jewell 20

Elkton 53, Powers 7

Elmira 20, La Pine 0

Enterprise 36, Irrigon 0

Estacada 44, Molalla 0

Falls City 22, Alsea 19

Gaston 62, Rainier 22

Glencoe 44, Century 0

Grant 17, McDaniel 0

Gresham 27, Milwaukie 21

Harper Charter 59, Sherman 26

Harrisburg 46, Central Linn 13

Henley 42, Ashland 13

Heppner 61, Weston-McEwen 6

Hood River Valley 38, Centennial 6

Imbler 50, Cove 12

Jesuit 28, Mountainside 23

Jordan Valley 43, Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 28

Joseph 56, South Wasco County 7

Kennedy 17, Gervais 14

Knappa 48, Nestucca 6

Lakeridge 45, Tualatin 10

Lebanon 34, Silverton 28

Lincoln 54, Ida B. Wells 38

Lost River 46, Bonanza 6

Lowell 76, Monroe 6

Lyle/Wishram 58, Echo 28

Madras 56, Creswell 26

Marist 35, Cottage Grove 0

McNary 48, McKay 7

Mountain View 42, Redmond 0

Newberg 48, Liberty 42

North Bend 40, Mazama 14

North Douglas 36, Mohawk 12

North Salem 29, North Medford 6

North Valley 47, Lakeview 6

Nyssa 52, Umatilla 6

Oakland 28, Glide 6

Oregon City 21, Tigard 14

Parkrose 43, La Salle 35

Pendleton 35, The Dalles 13

Perrydale 66, Country Christian 12

Philomath 27, Junction City 21

Phoenix 49, Klamath Union 19

Pleasant Hill 18, Sisters 14

Powder Valley 34, Pine Eagle 0

Ridgeview 42, Bend 20

Rogue River 34, Illinois Valley 0

Roosevelt 50, Franklin 7

Roseburg 49, South Eugene 0

Salem Academy 35, Blanchet Catholic 7

Sandy 39, Clackamas 6

Santiam 20, Colton 12

Scappoose 39, Tillamook 28

Scio 49, Newport 0

Seaside 19, Astoria 17

Sherwood 50, McMinnville 7

Siuslaw 45, Sutherlin 8

South Medford 21, Sheldon 0

South Umpqua 34, Brookings-Harbor 21

Springfield 20, Eagle Point 14

Sprague 32, Grants Pass 21

St. Helens 33, Gladstone 0

St. Paul 56, Corbett 8

Sunset 44, Southridge 14

Taft 35, Amity 0

Thurston 27, Churchill 16

Toledo 58, Waldport 20

Union 42, Crane 24

West Albany 48, Corvallis 7

West Salem 55, South Salem 0

Willamette 42, Dallas 27

