Oregon high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025
The 2025 Oregon high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Oregon High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OSAA) — October 17, 2025
Oregon high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025
Adrian 52, Prairie City 8
Bandon 50, Myrtle Point 38
Banks 42, Yamhill-Carlton 6
Beaverton 34, Westview 31
Caldera 33, Hillsboro 27
Camas Valley 22, Prospect Charter 6
Canby 41, Forest Grove 7
Cascade 51, La Grande 7
Central 21, South Albany 0
Central Catholic 51, Barlow 0
Clatskanie 55, Neah-Kah-Nie 26
Crater 29, North Eugene 17
Crescent Valley 24, Sweet Home 21
Crosspoint Christian 30, Glendale 0
Crow 53, Gilchrist 0
David Douglas 45, Putnam 21
Days Creek 20, McKenzie 12
Dayville/Monument/Long Creek 2, Wallowa 0 (Forfeit)
Dayton 23, Santiam Christian 17
Douglas 35, Coquille 8
Eddyville Charter 52, Jewell 20
Elkton 53, Powers 7
Elmira 20, La Pine 0
Enterprise 36, Irrigon 0
Estacada 44, Molalla 0
Falls City 22, Alsea 19
Gaston 62, Rainier 22
Glencoe 44, Century 0
Grant 17, McDaniel 0
Gresham 27, Milwaukie 21
Harper Charter 59, Sherman 26
Harrisburg 46, Central Linn 13
Henley 42, Ashland 13
Heppner 61, Weston-McEwen 6
Hood River Valley 38, Centennial 6
Imbler 50, Cove 12
Jesuit 28, Mountainside 23
Jordan Valley 43, Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 28
Joseph 56, South Wasco County 7
Kennedy 17, Gervais 14
Knappa 48, Nestucca 6
Lakeridge 45, Tualatin 10
Lebanon 34, Silverton 28
Lincoln 54, Ida B. Wells 38
Lost River 46, Bonanza 6
Lowell 76, Monroe 6
Lyle/Wishram 58, Echo 28
Madras 56, Creswell 26
Marist 35, Cottage Grove 0
McNary 48, McKay 7
Mountain View 42, Redmond 0
Newberg 48, Liberty 42
North Bend 40, Mazama 14
North Douglas 36, Mohawk 12
North Salem 29, North Medford 6
North Valley 47, Lakeview 6
Nyssa 52, Umatilla 6
Oakland 28, Glide 6
Oregon City 21, Tigard 14
Parkrose 43, La Salle 35
Pendleton 35, The Dalles 13
Perrydale 66, Country Christian 12
Philomath 27, Junction City 21
Phoenix 49, Klamath Union 19
Pleasant Hill 18, Sisters 14
Powder Valley 34, Pine Eagle 0
Ridgeview 42, Bend 20
Rogue River 34, Illinois Valley 0
Roosevelt 50, Franklin 7
Roseburg 49, South Eugene 0
Salem Academy 35, Blanchet Catholic 7
Sandy 39, Clackamas 6
Santiam 20, Colton 12
Scappoose 39, Tillamook 28
Scio 49, Newport 0
Seaside 19, Astoria 17
Sherwood 50, McMinnville 7
Siuslaw 45, Sutherlin 8
South Medford 21, Sheldon 0
South Umpqua 34, Brookings-Harbor 21
Springfield 20, Eagle Point 14
Sprague 32, Grants Pass 21
St. Helens 33, Gladstone 0
St. Paul 56, Corbett 8
Sunset 44, Southridge 14
Taft 35, Amity 0
Thurston 27, Churchill 16
Toledo 58, Waldport 20
Union 42, Crane 24
West Albany 48, Corvallis 7
West Salem 55, South Salem 0
Willamette 42, Dallas 27