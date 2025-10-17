Oregon High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OSAA) — October 17, 2025
There are 111 high school football games in Oregon on Friday, October 17. You can follow every game live on our Oregon High School Football Scoreboard.
This week highlights many games featuring some of Oregon's top 25 teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be when Lake Oswego takes on West Linn.
Oregon High School Football Games to Watch — October 17, 2025
With numerous games featuring top-ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Oregon high school football pushes on.
OSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 22 games scheduled in the OSAA 6A classification on Friday, October 17, highlighted by Reynolds vs Nelson. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full OSAA Class 6A scoreboard
OSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 16 games scheduled in the OSAA 5A classification on Friday, October 17, highlighted by Milwaukie vs Gresham. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full OSAA Class 5A scoreboard
OSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 11 games scheduled in the OSAA 4A classification on Friday, October 17, highlighted by Marshfield vs Hidden Valley. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full OSAA Class 4A scoreboard
OSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 17 games scheduled in the OSAA 3A classification on Friday, October 17, highlighted by Sisters vs Pleasant Hill. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full OSAA Class 3A scoreboard
OSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 19 games scheduled in the OSAA 2A classification on Friday, October 17, including Monroe vs Lowell. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full OSAA Class 2A scoreboard
OSAA Class 1A 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 12 games scheduled in the OSAA 1A 8-Man classification on Friday, October 17. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 1A 8 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
OSAA Class 1A 6 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 12 games scheduled in the OSAA 1A 6 Man classification on Friday, October 17. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 1A 6 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
View full OSAA Class 1A 6 Man scoreboard
