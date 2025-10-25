High School

Oregon high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025

Ben Dagg

The 2025 Oregon high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Adrian 73, Crane 0

Amity 36, Salem Academy 26

Bandon 29, Gold Beach 26

Bend 35, Redmond 12

Caldera 41, Crook County 14

Camas Valley 46, Riddle 28

Cascade 51, Stayton 26

Century 21, McMinnville 17

Churchill 41, South Eugene 0

Clackamas 41, Reynolds 37

Corbett 38, Sheridan 0

Crosspoint Christian 55, Prospect Charter 6

Crow 40, Days Creek 0

Culver 73, Illinois Valley 6

Dayton 58, Blanchet Catholic 12

Douglas 27, South Umpqua 0

Eddyville Charter 49, C.S. Lewis Academy 13

Elkton 45, North Lake 6

Estacada 44, Woodburn 7

Gervais 54, North Marion 6

Glencoe 42, Newberg 34

Grant 21, Franklin 14

Grants Pass 34, Sheldon 10

Gresham 14, Centennial 7

Harper Charter 60, Dayville/Monument/Long Creek 12

Harrisburg 38, Monroe 32

Henley 21, Marshfield 6

Heppner 56, Riverside 6

Hillsboro 50, Forest Grove 36

Hood River Valley 53, David Douglas 6

Ida B. Wells 46, Canby 38

Imbler 52, Lyle/Wishram 12

Jesuit 63, Southridge 0

Jordan Valley 20, Ione 6

Joseph 60, Huntington 0

Junction City 26, Crescent Valley 0

La Grande 27, The Dalles 7

Lake Oswego 48, Oregon City 0

Lakeridge 35, Tigard 7

Lebanon 34, Central 13

Lincoln 29, Jefferson 0

Lowell 36, St. Paul 20

Madras 41, Elmira 20

Marist 49, Philomath 0

Milwaukie 27, La Salle 22

Mountainside 42, Westview 7

Myrtle Point 41, Oakland 0

Nelson 26, Central Catholic 6

Nestucca 14, Gaston 13

North Bend 20, Hidden Valley 12

North Douglas 56, McKenzie 0

North Medford 27, South Salem 26

Parkrose 54, Putnam 7

Pasco 23, Hermiston 13

Perrydale 34, Mohawk 18

Phoenix 35, Lakeview 8

Pleasant Hill 42, Creswell 20

Reedsport 46, Falls City 6

Roseburg 28, Eagle Point 6

Sandy 16, Barlow 10

Santiam 50, Regis 8

Santiam Christian 35, Scio 0

Scappoose 33, Astoria 7

Seaside 55, St. Helens 7

Sherman 27, Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 14

Sherwood 41, Liberty 14

Silverton 30, Dallas 23

Sisters 41, La Pine 0

Siuslaw 48, Brookings-Harbor 10

South Medford 21, West Salem 20

South Wasco County 2, Wallowa 0

Springfield 41, Crater 26

Sunset 79, Beaverton 62

Sutherlin 44, Coquille 42

Sweet Home 48, Cottage Grove 7

Taft 67, Newport 7

Thurston 26, North Eugene 6

Tillamook 42, Gladstone 6

Toledo 60, Oakridge 28

Triangle Lake 67, Jewell 0

Union 55, Pine Eagle 14

Vale 21, Burns 18

Warrenton 20, Yamhill-Carlton 7

West Albany 44, South Albany 6

West Linn 52, Tualatin 28

Weston-McEwen 52, Irrigon 16

Willamette 35, North Salem 13

Wilsonville 42, McNary 14

