Oregon high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025
The 2025 Oregon high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Adrian 73, Crane 0
Amity 36, Salem Academy 26
Bandon 29, Gold Beach 26
Bend 35, Redmond 12
Caldera 41, Crook County 14
Camas Valley 46, Riddle 28
Cascade 51, Stayton 26
Century 21, McMinnville 17
Churchill 41, South Eugene 0
Clackamas 41, Reynolds 37
Corbett 38, Sheridan 0
Crosspoint Christian 55, Prospect Charter 6
Crow 40, Days Creek 0
Culver 73, Illinois Valley 6
Dayton 58, Blanchet Catholic 12
Douglas 27, South Umpqua 0
Eddyville Charter 49, C.S. Lewis Academy 13
Elkton 45, North Lake 6
Estacada 44, Woodburn 7
Gervais 54, North Marion 6
Glencoe 42, Newberg 34
Grant 21, Franklin 14
Grants Pass 34, Sheldon 10
Gresham 14, Centennial 7
Harper Charter 60, Dayville/Monument/Long Creek 12
Harrisburg 38, Monroe 32
Henley 21, Marshfield 6
Heppner 56, Riverside 6
Hillsboro 50, Forest Grove 36
Hood River Valley 53, David Douglas 6
Ida B. Wells 46, Canby 38
Imbler 52, Lyle/Wishram 12
Jesuit 63, Southridge 0
Jordan Valley 20, Ione 6
Joseph 60, Huntington 0
Junction City 26, Crescent Valley 0
La Grande 27, The Dalles 7
Lake Oswego 48, Oregon City 0
Lakeridge 35, Tigard 7
Lebanon 34, Central 13
Lincoln 29, Jefferson 0
Lowell 36, St. Paul 20
Madras 41, Elmira 20
Marist 49, Philomath 0
Milwaukie 27, La Salle 22
Mountainside 42, Westview 7
Myrtle Point 41, Oakland 0
Nelson 26, Central Catholic 6
Nestucca 14, Gaston 13
North Bend 20, Hidden Valley 12
North Douglas 56, McKenzie 0
North Medford 27, South Salem 26
Parkrose 54, Putnam 7
Pasco 23, Hermiston 13
Perrydale 34, Mohawk 18
Phoenix 35, Lakeview 8
Pleasant Hill 42, Creswell 20
Reedsport 46, Falls City 6
Roseburg 28, Eagle Point 6
Sandy 16, Barlow 10
Santiam 50, Regis 8
Santiam Christian 35, Scio 0
Scappoose 33, Astoria 7
Seaside 55, St. Helens 7
Sherman 27, Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 14
Sherwood 41, Liberty 14
Silverton 30, Dallas 23
Sisters 41, La Pine 0
Siuslaw 48, Brookings-Harbor 10
South Medford 21, West Salem 20
South Wasco County 2, Wallowa 0
Springfield 41, Crater 26
Sunset 79, Beaverton 62
Sutherlin 44, Coquille 42
Sweet Home 48, Cottage Grove 7
Taft 67, Newport 7
Thurston 26, North Eugene 6
Tillamook 42, Gladstone 6
Toledo 60, Oakridge 28
Triangle Lake 67, Jewell 0
Union 55, Pine Eagle 14
Vale 21, Burns 18
Warrenton 20, Yamhill-Carlton 7
West Albany 44, South Albany 6
West Linn 52, Tualatin 28
Weston-McEwen 52, Irrigon 16
Willamette 35, North Salem 13
Wilsonville 42, McNary 14