Oregon (OSAA) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores OSAA - February 20, 2026
Get OSAA schedules and scores as the 2026 Oregon high school boys basketball season continues on February 20, 2026
There are 44 games scheduled across Oregon's top classes on Friday, February 20. You can follow every game live on our Oregon high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Oregon's top-ranked teams as Lake Oswego hosts Oregon City, and Sherwood takes on Newberg.
Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, February 20
With many games featuring top teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Oregon high school boys basketball season rolls on.
OSAA Class 6A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20
There are 20 games scheduled in the OSAA 6A classification on Friday, February 20, highlighted by Westview vs. Jesuit. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 6A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
OSAA Class 5A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20
There are 14 games scheduled in the OSAA 5A classification on Friday, February 20, highlighted by Summit vs. Mountain View. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 5A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
OSAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20
There are 10 games scheduled in the OSAA 4A classification on Friday, February 20, highlighted by Scappoose vs. Astoria. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
OSAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20
There are no games scheduled in the OSAA 3A classification on Friday, February 20. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 3A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
OSAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20
There are no games scheduled in the OSAA 2A classification on Friday, February 20. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 2A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
OSAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20
There are no games scheduled in the OSAA 1A classification on Friday, February 20. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 1A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
