Oregon high school football games to watch in Week 2

A look at some of the most intriguing Oregon high school football matchups on the Week 2 schedule

Jesuit will try to get head coach Ken Potter his state-record-tying 352nd victory when the Crusaders play at Tigard on Friday.
Jesuit will try to get head coach Ken Potter his state-record-tying 352nd victory when the Crusaders play at Tigard on Friday. / Photo by Dan Brood

The Oregon high school football season continues this week. Here’s a look at some of the most interesting games on the Week 2 schedule. 

TOP GAMES IN WEEK 2

All games 7 p.m. Friday  

North Medford (1-0) at Sprague (2-0) 

The Olympians are 2-0 for the first time in the past four seasons but will face a stern test from the Black Tornado, who escaped against Grants Pass in their opener.

Sherwood (1-0) at West Linn (1-0)

Both teams rolled to Week 1 victories, but the Bowmen will need to be on their A-plus game in this road battle.

Lake Oswego (2-0) at Silverton (2-0) 

If Oregon were to implement a true Open playoff system, this could be a great matchup. Can the Foxes slow Lakers running back LaMarcus Bell (285 yards, four touchdowns)? 

Tualatin (1-0) at South Salem (1-0) 

The Timberwolves looked sharp in their Week 1 romp over Jesuit. The Saxons will have their work cut out to slow the visitors.

Camas (1-0) at Clackamas (1-0) 

The Cavaliers knocked off reigning PIL champion Wells in their opener but now must contend with a Papermakers defense that held Week 1 opponent Roosevelt of Seattle out of the end zone — the Roughriders’ only touchdown was on a punt return in Camas’ 12-6 victory.

Mountainside (0-1) at Oregon City (1-0) 

The Mavericks look to build upon their strong second half of their Week 1 loss to Silverton as they travel to face the Pioneers, who beat Grant 36-14 in their opener.

Jesuit (0-1) at Tigard (0-1) 

The next chance to get Crusaders coach Ken Potter his state-record-tying 352nd victory comes at Tigard, which lost 43-13 at Sheldon in its opener.

South Albany (1-0) at Ridgeview (2-0) 

Can the RedHawks find a way to corral Ravens senior Ishon Ortiz, who rushed for 608 yards and seven touchdowns to propel Ridgeview to its first 2-0 start since 2021? 

Wilsonville (1-0) at Summit (0-2) 

The Storm’s season-opening gauntlet continues as they play their home opener against the defending 5A champions, who edged 6A Nelson 27-26 in Week 1.

Mazama (1-0) at Mountain View (2-0) 

The Vikings travel north to show off their new-look shotgun spread led by junior quarterback JBrody Van Gastel against last year’s 5A runner-up.

Henley (1-0) at Marist Catholic (2-0) 

It’s a rematch of last year’s 4A state final, with the Spartans looking to avenge their 42-28 defeat at the hands of the Hornets.

Cascade (1-0) at Scappoose (2-0) 

Scappoose has been road warriors in the first two weeks, trekking along I-84 to earn wins at Pendleton and Baker. Now, it stays home for a rematch from last year’s 4A quarterfinals.

Banks (1-0) at Seaside (2-0)

Banks junior Lane Gilbert had a solid debut as a varsity starting quarterback, running for 129 yards and two touchdowns and throwing for another against Santiam Christian, but the Seagulls will offer a tougher challenge.

Oakland (1-0) at Weston-McEwen (0-1)

These rivals have met three times in the past two seasons, with the Oakers losing both regular-season matchups but winning 46-32 in the 2022 2A state final.

