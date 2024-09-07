Tualatin looks the part of Oregon’s No. 1 team in season-opening rout of Jesuit: 5 takeaways
TUALATIN — One play. Seventeen seconds.
That’s all it took Tualatin senior Zhaiel Smith to make his impact felt on the football field with his new team.
Smith, a transfer from defending state champion Central Catholic, returned the opening kickoff 97 yards to set an immediate tone in the Timberwolves’ eye-opening 54-19 season-opening victory over Jesuit on Friday night at Tualatin High School.
The script couldn’t have been written any better for a debut.
“Opening up the season like that, that’s what you draw up right there,” Tualatin senior quarterback Nolan Keeney said. “That was crazy. That was something I’ll remember the rest of my life.”
The Timberwolves (1-0) are coming off a 6A state final appearance — their second in the past three years. With coach Dominic Ferraro entering his third season, Tualatin looks poised once again to be a legitimate threat.
“The guys came out and played with a bunch of intensity and were ready to play,” Ferraro said. “I just told them, your effort and your toughness, you couldn’t have asked for anything more. We were in attack mode all night and I love seeing that out of this group.”
Here are five takeaways from Friday’s matchup:
Keeney on Smith: ‘That dude’s a stud’
Smith’s box score shows he did almost anything he wanted.
- A 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown
● Four catches for 143 yards
● Two touchdown catches in the first quarter (52 and 57 yards)
● A third touchdown in the third quarter (29 yards)
● An interception on defense
The jaw-dropping plays had his teammates and coaches in awe.
“That dude’s a stud,” Keeney said. “Put that in every article. He’s a stud, bro. Every game, I’m looking for him. He’s my guy. We built so much chemistry over the summer. I knew once he came over here, we’d have a shot at a real good team, and we showed that tonight.”
The two seniors forged their connection during 7-on-7 competitions the past two years. Keeney said he relentlessly texted his friend daily, hoping he’d make the jump to Tualatin.
“I told him, you’re going to go crazy if you come here,” Keeney said. “So, I’m super glad he did. I’m excited for the way he played, and I’m excited for our team, too.”
Smith, who committed to Idaho in June, said his new school and team have “been great so far.”
“I feel like everyone has been real welcoming,” he said. “The coaches, the players, I already feel like I have a strong connection with everyone on the team.”
Ferraro described Smith as simply “a dude.”
“He can get separation, has great ball skills, great route-runner,” Ferraro said. “Physical kid, too — there were a couple times where he was blocking down field and just burying guys. Most importantly, he’s a good kid, real coachable and awesome to be around.”
Keeney: Nothing will hold me back
It was a year ago against Jesuit when Keeney’s season changed.
The standout quarterback broke his collarbone in mid-September in a win over the Crusaders. He missed five games, returning for the playoffs before re-injuring it and being forced out of the state championship game.
Keeney, a BYU commit, displayed why he’s one of the best in the state at his position Friday. The dual-threat quarterback completed 9 of 14 attempts for 233 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. His other touchdown passes went to sophomore Cole Hachmeister and senior Caden Knips.
Keeney added five carries for 62 yards, and he had a 65-yard touchdown run called back.
Despite the injury last season, neither Keeney nor the coaching staff plans to reel him back to keep him healthy for the long term.
“My mindset is you can’t really play scared,” Keeney said. “It’s just football. You’re going to get hit, so I’m out there running a lot. I’m going into this as this is my season, so I’m not going to let anything hold me back … and hopefully the whole team remains healthy.”
Ferraro said the team will allow “Nolan to be Nolan” all season.
“He’s a great pocket passer and a great athlete, so I don’t want to pull the reins on that guy,” Ferraro said. “You just let him do what he does and trust that it’ll be all right.”
Jesuit ‘humbled,’ but never count out Crusaders
Jesuit coach Ken Potter didn’t mince words about his team’s play.
“Humility is a virtue that’s good to have,” Potter said. “And we were humbled pretty much today. We just have a lot to improve. Tualatin is a good team, but it’s more about us than it is about them.”
The Crusaders punched back against Tualatin in the first quarter, scoring on senior quarterback Trey Cleeland’s touchdown passes to Grant Valley and Dominic Locati. They trailed 15-12 early until turnovers became an issue, the offense stalled, and the Timberwolves scored 39 consecutive points.
But the lesson learned is Jesuit (0-1) can never be counted out. The Crusaders started last season 0-4, then rallied to win six games in a row, earn a 10th consecutive Metro League title and reach the state quarterfinals.
“We need to show up when we do and make sure we make the right changes to keep going forward,” Potter said. “I think we will be there in the end, and that’s where we want to be.”
Crusaders adjusting to new identity
For years, Jesuit’s signature run game has overwhelmed opponents behind a continuously evolving and dominant offensive line that is labelled “The Franchise.”
This season looks to change that.
Behind a more balanced attack, Jesuit will look to Cleeland to make plays through the air and on the ground.
The senior, who committed to UC Davis in July, completed 17 of 29 attempts for 217 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. He added eight carries for 44 yards.
“I think it’s a great lesson to learn from, to watch film and get better,” Potter said. “He has great leadership skills. He’s a great student of the game, and I know he’ll come back even stronger.”
Despite a new offensive identity compared with years past, Potter said he’s more than willing to adjust based on personnel and has proved it in his history.
“In 2004, we had two 1,000-yard receivers,” Potter said. “In 2000, we had two 1,000-yard receivers. If we have the right ability to throw the ball, we’re going to throw it. That puts the ball in our best athletes’ hands, and he did a good job. We have to have a little more balance, but at times, I thought we were better. We’ll get there.”
Expectations high for Timberwolves, but they’re ready
Tualatin is deep with plenty of weapons on both sides of the ball.
Four players recorded an interception Friday: Smith, Calen Simonelic, Luke Schwab and Logan Sunnell.
The Timberwolves are aware of the lofty expectations to return to the state title game, but they aren’t going to get caught up in the hype.
“You never want to hold yourself to that kind of expectation because it’s too much pressure,” Keeney said. “There’s people walking around school saying, ‘Go get that ring.’ And it’s like there’s not much I can do about it right now. If it comes, it comes, and the time will come and hopefully we’ll be ready … but it’s not a guarantee we’ll be there.”
Ferraro said he’s unsure where his team fits within the top 10 and even acknowledged he voted his team 10th in the preseason coaches poll.
“Maybe we’re not 10, I don’t know,” he said. “We’re trying to take it one game at a time. That’s what we keep telling these guys: Just one play and one game at a time, and everything will shake itself out.”
Tualatin 54, Jesuit 19
Jesuit — 12 – 0 – 0 – 7 — 19
Tualatin — 22 – 10 – 22 – 0 — 54
First quarter
11:43 T - Zhaiel Smith 97 kickoff return (Nolan Keeney run)
9:17 J - Grant Valley 32 pass from Troy Cleeland (2-pt failed)
8:14 T - Smith 52 pass from Keeney (Calvin Evans PAT)
4:56 J - Dominic Locati 16 pass from Cleeland (2-pt failed)
2:41 T - Smith 57 pass from Keeney (Evans PAT)
Second quarter
6:59 T - Cole Hachmeister 33 pass from Keeney (Evans PAT)
:27 T - Evans 47 field goal
Third quarter
8:53 T - Caden Knips 7 pass from Keeney (Evans PAT)
7:51 T - Smith 29 pass from Keeney (Cole Newton pass from Keeney)
1:59 T - Ty Flowers 12 run (Evans PAT)
Fourth quarter
2:08 J - Luke Ortner 23 run (Parker Heydet PAT)
STATISTICS
Passing: Tualatin - Nolan Keeney 9-14, 233, 5 TDs, INT, Owen Hagerman 0-1; Jesuit - Troy Cleeland 17-29, 217, 2 TDs, 4 INTs, Sage Harper 1-1, 4
Rushing: Tualatin - Keeney 5-62, Ry’Von Reese 4-34, Cole Hachmeister 3-18; Jesuit - Luke Ornter 9-70, TD, Cleeland 8-44, Dominic Locati 6-12
Receiving: Tualatin - Zhaiel Smith 4-143, 3 TDs, Hachmeister 3-65, TD, Caden Knips 1-7, TD, Calvin Evans 1-18; Jesuit - Grant Valley 1-32, TD, Locati 2-13, TD, Joe Stimpson 6-93, Nick Zervis 3-32, Wyatt Williamson 2-18, Grady Keljo 2-15, Jack Tuenge 1-14, Kyle Goodwin 1-4
