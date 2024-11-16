Oregon high school football playoffs Round 2 recap: Top stars, best games, biggest wins
The Oregon high school football playoffs continued with second-round (quarterfinals) action across the state.
Here’s a look at some of the best games, top stars and memorable performances.
CLASS 6A OPEN | Bracket
No. 1 Lake Oswego 35, No. 8 Mountainside 0
LaMarcus Bell opened the scoring with a 56-yard touchdown run with 4:28 left in the first quarter, and the top-seeded Lakers (10-0) reached the semifinals for the first time since 2019.
Bell added touchdown runs of 1 and 4 yards to help send Lake Oswego to a semifinal against defending champion Central Catholic next week.
Liam Tobin had an interception to thwart the Mavericks (8-3) after they recovered an onside kick to open the second half. On the next play, junior quarterback Hudson Kurland connected with Liam Davis on a fleaflicker for a 58-yard touchdown to push the lead to 28-0.
No. 5 Central Catholic 40, No. 4 Lakeridge 17 | Full story
Tyson Davis ran for 157 yards and four touchdowns in his return from a shoulder injury before being ejected late for two unsportsmanlike penalties as the defending champion Rams (11-0) got past the Pacers (7-3) in Lake Oswego.
Robbie Long was 12 of 21 for 150 yards and a touchdown, with Landon Kelsey catching five passes for 87 yards. Kainoa Hayes made three tackles for loss, including two sacks, to lead the Rams defense, which held University of Washington commit Ansu Sanoe to 38 yards on 12 carries.
Lakeridge quarterback Drew Weiler was 22 of 29 for 238 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for a 15-yard touchdown. Zyon Floyd had three catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.
No. 3 Sheldon 45, No. 6 Sprague 17
Mana Tuioti rushed for 113 yards and five touchdowns on 10 carries, and Rocco Graziano extended his state-record PATs streak to 111, going 6 for 6 and kicking a 37-yard field goal to end the first half as the Irish (10-0) defeated their South Central Football Conference rivals for the second time in the past three weeks.
Cameron Gilhuber had an interception to set up a score for Sheldon, which will face West Linn in next week’s semifinals — a rematch of the Lions’ 2022 state championship game victory.
Kenya Johnson ran for two touchdowns for the Olympians (9-2), and Carson Farwell kicked a field goal.
“Sheldon was the better team tonight,” Sprague coach AJ Robinson said. “Hats off to them.”
No. 2 West Linn 49, No. 7 Sherwood 14
Viggo Anderson ran for 160 yards and five touchdowns, and Baird Gilroy had two touchdown passes as the Lions (10-1) advanced to the semifinals for the fourth consecutive year.
Wilson Medina ran for 196 yards and two touchdowns for the Bowmen (8-3), who couldn’t find a way to slow West Linn’s offense as it amassed 444 yards.
Danny Wideman caught five passes for 107 yards and a touchdown for the Lions.
CLASS 6A | Bracket
No. 13 South Medford 41, No. 20 Sandy 21
Bridger Foss had 202 total yards, ran for two touchdowns and caught two touchdown passes from Makana Brown to lead the Panthers (7-4) to victory.
South Medford took advantage of three turnovers from the Pioneers and blocked a punt. Brown finished 5 of 5 for 146 yards, and Kameron Rague and Kellen Lefebvre also scored for the Panthers, who reached the Columbia Cup final last year.
Macaulay Turin was 12 of 16 for 105 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Sandy (6-5). Mataio Olivia ran for 106 yards and a touchdown, and Caden McMahon had 108 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
No. 16 Newberg 36, No. 17 Grants Pass 33
Ethan Hein’s third touchdown catch from Parker Sellner, a 4-yarder with 52 seconds remaining, lifted the Tigers (6-5) over Grants Pass (6-5) and to their first semifinal since 1960.
Cole Thomas returned an interception 62 yards to the Grants Pass 36 with four minutes left to set up the winning drive. Newberg converted a third-and-13, with Sellner connecting with Lucas Vaughn for 23 yards to the Cavemen 4.
Sellner finished with 180 passing yards, and Chace Macken rushed for 110 yards.
No. 15 Jesuit 21, No. 18 West Salem 20
Trey Cleeland connected with Jack Tuenge for an 87-yard touchdown pass with 4:11 left, and the Crusaders (9-2) stopped the Titans (6-5) at the 31-yard line with 1:11 remaining to seal the victory.
Cleeland’s touchdown pass to Tuenge came seconds after Jesuit blocked a 23-yard field goal attempt that would have pushed West Salem’s lead to nine with 4:42 left.
Cleeland finished 13 of 22 for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
No. 14 North Medford 15, No. 19 Tigard 8
Cameron Nix capped a 20-play drive after a blocked field goal with a short touchdown run, lifting the Black Tornado (7-4) past the Tigers (3-8) to reach their first semifinal since 2003.
Treager Healy connected with Easton Curtis for the first touchdown, but Tigard grabbed an 8-7 lead going to halftime. Healy had a two-point conversion to Nolan Kelly for the final points.
Curtis sealed the victory with an interception on Tigard’s last possession.
CLASS 5A | Bracket
No. 1 Silverton 36, No. 8 Summit 23
Sawyer Teeney threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns as the top-seeded Foxes (10-1) built a 36-0 lead early in the third quarter and cruised to the semifinals.
Teeney’s 11-yard touchdown to open the second half triggered a running clock for the second time against the Storm (6-5) this season.
Logan Uitto caught touchdown passes of 28 and 7 yards for Silverton. Taylan Kinsella ran for a game-high 159 yards and two touchdowns for Summit.
No. 5 Wilsonville 34, No. 4 Churchill 6
Roman Kealoha ran for a career-high 180 yards and three touchdowns, and Mark Wiepert ran for two touchdowns as the defending champion Wildcats (9-2) rolled to the semifinals for the fourth consecutive season.
Wiepert finished 14 of 27 for 185 yards and an interception — the first time this season he didn’t throw a touchdown pass,
The Midwestern League champion Lancers (9-2) were without the league’s offensive player of the year, senior running back Ceville Pasi, who broke his scapula two weeks ago and missed both of their playoff games.
Riddick Molatore had a game-high 11 tackles, and Lincoln Mason made a one-handed interception off a tipped ball to help lead Wilsonville’s defense.
No. 6 West Albany 23, No. 3 Dallas 13
Austin Simmons and Tyler Hart-McNally scored first-half touchdowns to give the Mid-Willamette Conference champion Bulldogs (9-2) a 13-0 halftime lead, and Hart-McNally added a 37-yard scoring run with 3:20 left in the third quarter to push the advantage to 23-7 in the road win over the Dragons (9-2).
No. 2 Mountain View 41, No. 10 Lebanon 14
Angel Valenzuela ran for 98 yards and three touchdowns, and Ryder Carpenter added 60 yards and two touchdowns as the Cougars (11-0) erased an early 6-0 deficit and romped past the Warriors (7-4).
Mountain View forced four turnovers and rolled up 363 yards in making the semifinals for the second year in a row.
“A good win,” Cougars coach Brian Crum said. “We got the running game going.”
Mason Chambers was 14 of 26 for 175 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Mountain View.
CLASS 4A | Bracket
No. 1 Marist Catholic 45, No. 9 Stayton 0
Nick Hudson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Connor Harvey had two rushing and one receiving touchdown as the Spartans (10-1) cruised past their Oregon West Conference rivals.
Christian Guerrero kicked a 32-yard field goal and led the defensive effort at cornerback, where coach Zach Loboy said “he has been playing amazingly the last three games. He’s been really phenomenal. The whole secondary played really well tonight.”
The Spartans, who played for the 4A title last year, will take on Scappoose in next weekend’s semifinals. Stayton finished the season 7-4.
No. 5 Scappoose 41, No. 13 Tillamook 0
Senior Max Nowlin was 20 of 27 for 317 yards and six touchdowns, including three to Quinton Olson, as host Scappoose (10-1) rolled past its Cowapa League rival.
Elijah Greenan-Biggs had 125 yards and a touchdown, and Landon Lite caught five passes for 134 yards and a score.
The Cheesemakers finished 6-5.
“A complete win for our team,” Scappoose co-coach Joe Nowlin said. “We continue to show some explosiveness on offense, with new guys stepping up each week. Max is playing at a really high level right now and doing a good job of getting the ball in the hands of our playmakers.”
No. 3 Henley 21, No. 6 Philomath 14
Junior quarterback Joe Janney scored the winning touchdown from 10 yards with 13 seconds left as the defending champion Hornets (10-1) escaped for the second consecutive week, defeating Philomath (8-3) at Mazama High School.
Janney had two touchdown passes to Mark Carpenter to help lift Henley to a semifinal matchup next week against Cascade.
No. 2 Cascade 44, No. 7 Pendleton 26
Carter Condon ran for 173 yards and three touchdowns, and the Cougars (10-1) took advantage of four turnovers from the Buckaroos (7-4) to advance to the semifinals.
Matt Hinkle added 73 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, and Cade Coreson was 7 of 11 for 155 yards and two touchdowns, finding Hunter Anundi four times for 91 yards and a score. Charles McFerron had a 41-yard touchdown catch.
Sophomore wide receiver/cornerback Josiah Hawkins (ankle) returned from a two-game absence for Cascade, playing primarily on defense.
Colson Primus was 20 of 27 for 243 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for Pendleton.
CLASS 3A | Bracket
No. 9 North Valley 55, No. 1 Siuslaw 22
Hayden Taylor and John Erkeneff ran for two touchdowns apiece, and Roy McGregor threw touchdown passes and ran for a score as the Knights (9-2) avenged a Week 2 loss to the Vikings (9-1) to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1986.
McGregor connected with Carson Smith for a 60-yard touchdown pass 29 seconds before halftime to answer Will Johnson’s 2-yard touchdown run 19 seconds earlier, giving North Valley a 27-14 halftime lead.
Erkeneff scored on the first drive of the second half, and McGregor found the end zone from a yard to push the lead to 42-14 with 3:49 left in the third quarter.
No. 4 Vale vs. No. 5 Taft (Saturday)
No. 3 Santiam Christian vs. No. 11 Burns (Saturday)
No. 2 Banks 27, No. 7 Cascade Christian 20 | Full story
All week before Friday’s rematch of last year’s 3A state championship game, Banks junior quarterback Lane Gilbert said the team tried to downplay getting the chance to avenge its 34-20 loss to Cascade Christian.
“No one wanted to make it a big deal,” he said. “But we knew.”
And when the two-time defending champions took a 20-13 lead midway through the fourth quarter of their quarterfinal showdown, Gilbert remembered the feeling he had 12 months ago.
“It just brought that extra edge that we needed,” he said. “That extra confidence.”
Gilbert scored twice from a yard out in the final 2:08, with the winning touchdown with 13 seconds left to lift Banks (10-0) to the victory at Kelly Field.
“This is a special group, to say the least,” said Gilbert, who threw for 221 yards and a touchdown and ran for 100 yards.
Deryk Farmer ran for 112 yards and a touchdown and threw an 18-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to Alex Fiannaca with 6:17 remaining for the Challengers (7-4), who started the season 1-3 before rallying to win the league title.
Jarrett Martin had 187 total yards, ran for one score and caught a 72-yard touchdown pass from Gilbert.
CLASS 2A | Bracket
No. 1 Heppner vs. No. 9 Lost River (Saturday)
No. 5 St. Paul 43, No. 4 Culver 8
It was all Buckaroos (11-0) in this showdown of undefeated teams in Central Oregon, with Clay Smith running for 177 yards and three touchdowns and Diego Medina adding 142 rushing yards and two scores to lead St. Paul to a seventh consecutive semifinal appearance.
Medina caught one of Grady Wolf’s two touchdown passes as Wolf went 7 of 9 for 99 yards. Smith, Noah Hockett and Frank Pohlschneider each had an interception for St. Paul, which led 43-0 at halftime.
No. 6 Gervais 18, No. 14 Stanfield 6
The Cougars (9-1) advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 1951 as Ben Cam’s 35-yard touchdown run with 3:01 left helped put away the Tigers (6-5).
Cam caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Frank Ojeda midway through the third quarter to break a 6-6 tie.
No. 2 Oakland 29, No. 7 Myrtle Point/Pacific 14
Gabe Williamson ran for 207 yards and four touchdowns, and the Oakers (11-0) pulled away late to defeat the Bobcats (8-3) and reach their third consecutive semifinal.
CLASS 1A 8-MAN | Bracket
No. 1 Adrian 50, No. 8 Cove 12
No. 4 Crane 42, No. 5 Union 22
Milen Bowen sandwiched touchdown runs of 33 and 7 yards around a 45-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Josh Zander as the Mustangs (8-2) erased an 8-6 halftime deficit en route to victory over the Bobcats (7-3).
No. 3 North Douglas vs. No. 6 Dufur (Saturday)
No. 2 Crosspoint Christian vs. No. 10 Sherman/Condon (Saturday)
CLASS 1A 6-MAN | Bracket
No. 1 Powers 54, No. 8 Joseph 33
Patrick Mahmoud caught two touchdown passes and had two interceptions, returning one for a score as the top-seeded Cruisers (10-0) survived an early scare to defeat the Eagles (7-4).
Joseph scored the first touchdown and recovered an onside kick before the Powers defense found its groove until giving up a couple of late scores during a running clock.
Jayce Shorb ran for two touchdowns, Rene Sears ran for one and threw for another, and Braden Bushnell had two touchdown passes for the Cruisers.
No. 4 North Lake vs. No. 5 South Wasco County (Saturday)
No. 3 Eddyville Charter vs. No. 6 Prairie City/Burnt River (Saturday)
No. 2 Harper Charter 59, No. 7 Echo 8
