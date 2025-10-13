Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 13, 2025
Week 6 didn’t have any huge surprises for either West Linn or Lake Oswego — other than the thunderstorms that delayed their games — setting up a 1-vs.-2 rematch of last year’s Class 6A Open championship game this week at Lake Oswego’s Cobb Field.
In addition, we had two new teams in this week’s High School on SI Oregon Top 25 high school football rankings — one returning to the scene and one debutante.
High School on SI Oregon Top 25 Football Rankings – Oct. 13, 2025
1. West Linn Lions (6-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. No. 14 Lakeridge 30-20
Next up: at No. 2 Lake Oswego, Oct. 17
The Lions waited out an hour-long delay to outlast the Pacers, with junior DB Cayden Seymour’s interception late in the fourth quarter sealing the victory.
2. Lake Oswego Lakers (6-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Tigard 45-21
Next up: vs. No. 1 West Linn, Oct. 17
The Lakers took control with a 17-point blitz in the final minute of the first half.
3. Willamette Wolverines (6-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. North Medford 42-22
Next up: at No. 13 Dallas, Oct. 17
The Wolverines weathered an early gut-punch, erasing a 15-0 deficit by scoring 42 unanswered points as Zeke Thomas threw four touchdowns passes — including 38- and 96-yarders to Hunter Vaughn — and running for another score.
4. Central Catholic Rams (5-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Reynolds 57-0
Next up: vs. Barlow, Oct. 17
Senior QB Robbie Long returned behind center and tossed four touchdown passes to four different players, with KK Sombe catching one and running for another score.
5. Summit Storm (7-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Bend 49-7
Next up: at Crook County, Oct. 18
Big nights for senior RB Jude Anderson (139 yards, three TDs) and junior QB Andrew Guthrie (15-of-21, 265 yards, three TDs) led the Storm to victory.
6. Tualatin Timberwolves (5-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Oregon City 43-16
Next up: vs. No. 14 Lakeridge, Oct. 17
Junior RB Cole Hachmeister returned from a hip flexor injury and accounted for 304 total yards and two touchdowns for the Timberwolves.
7. Nelson Hawks (5-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Sandy 56-19
Next up: vs. Reynolds, Oct. 17
Senior QB Danny Leary was 21-of-27 for 290 yards and five touchdowns, with junior WR Malachi Garlington caught seven balls for 166 yards and four touchdowns while also taking a kickoff 95 yards to the house.
8. Silverton Foxes (6-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. No. 22 Grants Pass 40-16
Next up: vs. Lebanon, Oct. 17
Nolan Horner started in place of injured QB Chase Dominguez and had another big performance after taking over early in last week’s game against West Albany, throwing for 267 yards and three touchdowns against the Cavemen.
9. Mountain View Cougars (5-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Caldera 38-0
Next up: at Redmond, Oct. 17
Senior RB/DE Angel Valenzuela had a strip sack and recovery, then capped the ensuing drive with a short touchdown run that opened the scoring for the Cougars.
10. Jesuit Crusaders (4-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Beaverton 63-27
Next up: at No. 15 Mountainside, Oct. 17
Just one month after senior RB Luke Ortner came up one yard shy of the school record for rushing yards in a game, he obliterated it against the archrival Beavers, going for 396 yards and six touchdowns (one off the school record) on 43 carries.
11. Wilsonville Wildcats (5-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Canby 50-7
Next up: at Aloha, Oct. 17
The Wildcats overcame some early struggles to lead 22-7 at halftime before exploding in the second half led by junior QB Trevor Glos, who was 24-of-36 for 344 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.
12. Cascade Cougars (6-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Woodburn 47-6
Next up: vs. La Grande, Oct. 17
Senior RB Bryce Kuenzi needed just four carries to rush for 200 yards and three touchdowns for the Cougars.
13. Dallas Dragons (6-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. West Albany 25-14
Next up: vs. No. 3 Willamette, Oct. 17
The Dragons allowed more points in the first half (14) than they had in their first five games combined, but they blanked the Bulldogs in the second half while Aiden Galusha’s touchdown run on the opening play of the fourth quarter allowed Dallas to escape the upset bid.
14. Lakeridge Pacers (3-3)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Lost to No. 1 West Linn 30-20
Next up: at No. 6 Tualatin, Oct. 17
The Pacers hung with the Lions but couldn’t overcome three turnovers and several costly penalties to fall to their Three Rivers League rival for the 14th consecutive time.
15. Mountainside Mavericks (4-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Southridge 41-7
Next up: vs. No. 10 Jesuit, Oct. 17
The Mavericks tuned up for this week’s Metro League showdown with Jesuit by taking care of business against the Skyhawks.
16. Thurston Colts (5-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Crater 44-7
Next up: at Churchill, Oct. 17
Sophomore FS Bentlee Davenport had three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and the Colts registered 14 tackles for loss in dominating the Comets.
17. Banks Braves (6-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Kennedy 42-7
Next up: at Yamhill-Carlton, Oct. 17
Jarrett Martin and Lane Gilbert ran for two touchdowns apiece, and Martin also returned a punt 78 yards for a score.
18. West Salem Titans (5-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. North Salem 37-24
Next up: vs. South Salem, Oct. 17
Senior RB Koen Campos ran for three touchdowns, and senior WR Evan Wusstig caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown for the Titans.
19. Scappoose Indians (5-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. St. Helens 50-0
Next up: vs. Tillamook, Oct. 17
Junior QB Will Kessi threw for 181 yards and four touchdowns, and senior Cole Krieger ran for one score and caught a touchdown pass.
20. Sherwood Bowmen (4-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Century 49-10
Next up: vs. McMinnville, Oct. 17
Senior Jack Wilson scored three touchdowns, including a 53-yard punt return for a score, and senior Brandon Colli had a 60-yard pick-six for the Bowmen.
21. Ridgeview Ravens (5-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Crook County 41-8
Next up: vs. Bend, Oct. 17
Senior QB Gage Hobbs threw for 177 yards and three touchdowns, and sophomore Lucas Geaslin returned an interception 38 yards for another score.
22. Grants Pass Cavemen (4-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Lost to No. 8 Silverton 40-16
Next up: at Sprague, Oct. 17
The Cavemen couldn’t overcome a 26-0 second-quarter deficit despite getting two touchdown passes from junior QB Jordan Rossetta
23. Cascade Christian Challengers (7-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Phoenix 69-0
Next up: vs. North Valley, Oct. 24
For the second straight week, the Challengers overwhelmed a Southern Oregon Conference foe by a 69-0 score.
24. Glencoe Crimson Tide (5-1)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. then-No. 22 Liberty 49-20
Next up: vs. Century, Oct. 17
A week after the Tide dropped out of the rankings following a narrow loss to Sherwood, they climbed right back in after rolling over their crosstown rival.
25. Milwaukie Mustangs (5-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. then-No. 23 Hood River Valley 28-25
Next up: at Gresham, Oct. 17
The Mustangs haven’t won a league championship in 40 years, but their win over the Eagles gives them the inside track for the 5A Northwest Oregon Conference title.
Dropped out
22. Liberty
23. Hood River Valley