Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 20, 2025
The rematch of last year’s Class 6A Open final between West Linn and Lake Oswego was featured as MaxPreps’ Game of the Week, and the No. 1 Lions pulled away in the second half to defeat the Lakers 38-16 in the marquee regular-season matchup of the season.
Meanwhile, No. 2 Willamette, No. 8 Jesuit and No. 10 Lakeridge defeated fellow Top 25 rivals, while Lebanon vaulted into the rankings at No. 15 by defeating former Top 10 team Silverton.
Also debuting in this week’s High School on SI Oregon Top 25 high school football rankings is Marshfield at No. 25.
High School on SI Oregon Top 25 Football Rankings – Oct. 20, 2025
1. West Linn Lions (7-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. No. 3 Lake Oswego 38-16
Next up: vs. No. 12 Tualatin, Oct. 24
The Lions took control by scoring three consecutive touchdowns in the second half to push a 14-10 lead to 35-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.
2. Willamette Wolverines (7-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. No. 13 Dallas 42-27
Next up: at North Salem, Oct. 24
Sophomore QB Zeke Thomas was familiar with the Dragons after playing against them at Crescent Valley as a freshman before transferring over the summer. That familiarity showed in this high-profile nonleague game as he was 18-of-26 passing for 301 yards and six touchdowns.
3. Lake Oswego Lakers (6-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Lost to No. 1 West Linn 38-16
Next up: at Oregon City, Oct. 24
The Lakers scored on the opening drive of the second half on a 27-yard TD pass from Hudson Kurland to Jasiah Agnimel to close within 14-10, but a fumble and an interception on two of their next three drives killed their chances of avenging last year’s state final defeat.
4. Central Catholic Rams (6-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Barlow 51-0
Next up: at No. 6 Nelson, Oct. 24
Senior QB Robbie Long returned from an injury to throw three touchdown passes as the Rams tuned up for this week’s Mt. Hood Conference title-deciding game at Nelson.
5. Summit Storm (8-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Crook County 37-7
Next up: vs. Caldera, Oct. 24
Junior QB Andrew Guthrie threw for 187 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as the Storm wrapped up a share of the Intermountain Conference title.
6. Nelson Hawks (6-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Reynolds 62-27
Next up: vs. No. 4 Central Catholic, Oct. 24
The Hawks won their fifth straight heading into their showdown with the Rams that will decide the Mt. Hood Conference title.
7. Mountain View Cougars (6-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Redmond 42-0
Next up: vs. No. 22 Ridgeview, Oct. 23
The Cougars posted their second consecutive shutout and third of the season ahead of a matchup with Ridgeview that will decide the Intermountain Conference’s second automatic qualifier.
8. Jesuit Crusaders (5-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. No. 18 Mountainside 28-23
Next up: vs. Southridge, Oct. 24
With the Mavericks focused on stopping junior RB Luke Ortner (110 yards, two TDs), that allowed junior QB Jack Wilson to have a big night (191 total yards, two TDs).
9. Wilsonville Wildcats (6-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Aloha 35-0
Next up: vs. McNary, Oct. 24
Junior QB Trevor Glos finished 23-of-29 for 293 yards and four touchdowns, with three of those scoring passes to senior WR Keona Tam (nine catches for 123 yards).
10. Lakeridge Pacers (4-3)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. No. 12 Tualatin 45-10
Next up: vs. Tigard, Oct. 24
Senior RB Ansu Sanoe ran for two touchdowns, and Jacen Wilber and Obama Shibo returned interceptions for touchdowns as the Pacers scored the game’s final 28 points.
11. Cascade Cougars (7-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. La Grande 51-7
Next up: vs. Stayton, Oct. 24
For the sixth time this year, senior RB Bryce Kuenzi didn’t play the second half of a game due to the Cougars getting the game to a running clock by halftime. This time, he ran for 203 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries.
12. Tualatin Timberwolves (5-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to No. 10 Lakeridge 45-10
Next up: at No. 1 West Linn, Oct. 24
The Timberwolves couldn’t overcome a pair of pick-sixes and now must hit the road to face an in-form West Linn team.
13. Dallas Dragons (6-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Willamette 42-27
Next up: vs. No. 16 Silverton, Oct. 24
The Dragons put up a good fight against the Wolverines; now, it’s back to Mid-Willamette Conference play and a huge matchup with the Foxes.
14. West Salem Titans (6-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. South Salem 55-0
Next up: at South Medford, Oct. 24
The Titans posted their biggest margin of victory in the 24-year history of this crosstown rivalry, surpassing their 55-3 win in 2017.
15. Lebanon Warriors (6-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. No. 16 Silverton 34-28
Next up: vs. Central, Oct. 24
There is no more ignoring what’s going on in the Mid-Valley, where the Warriors shrugged off a season-opening loss to Mountain View and rallied to beat the Foxes on Logan Large’s 20-yard touchdown catch with two seconds left.
16. Silverton Foxes (6-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to No. 15 Lebanon 34-28
Next up: at No. 13 Dallas, Oct. 24
The Foxes regained the lead 28-27 on Levi Schuter’s 2-yard touchdown run with 1:10 remaining but couldn’t get the stop they needed on Lebanon’s last-minute drive.
17. Thurston Colts (8-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Churchill 27-16
Next up: at North Eugene, Oct. 24
Cruz Gray’s second rushing touchdown of the game from 18 yards answered Churchill QB Lucas Gansen’s touchdown run that drew the Lancers within 20-16 and sealed the Midwestern League title for the Colts.
18. Mountainside Mavericks (4-3)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. No. 8 Jesuit 28-23
Next up: at Westview, Oct. 24
Senior QB Cade Mitchell was 15-of-29 passing for 236 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, but the Mavs allowed several big plays in the second half that allowed Jesuit to slip past them.
19. Banks Braves (7-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Yamhill-Carlton 42-6
Next up: vs. Valley Catholic, Oct. 24
The Braves scored in all three phases, with Jarrett Martin scoring a rushing and receiving touchdown, Lane Gilbert returning a kickoff 80 yards for a score, and Henry White running for one score and returning a fumble eight yards for another.
20. Scappoose Indians (6-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Tillamook 39-28
Next up: at Gladstone, Oct. 24
Junior Elijah Greenan Biggs returned from missing last week due to an infection to run for a career-high 252 yards and four touchdowns as Scappoose took a big step toward winning a third straight Cowapa League title.
21. Sherwood Bowmen (5-2)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. McMinnville 50-7
Next up: at Liberty, Oct. 24
Sophomore QB Kai Boatsman was 7-of-7 passing for 109 yards and three touchdowns, and Jack Wilson ran for 108 yards and a touchdown on just three carries.
22. Ridgeview Ravens (6-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Bend 42-20
Next up: at No. 7 Mountain View, Oct. 23
Senior QB Gage Hobbs ran for two touchdowns and threw for 218 yards and a score, and senior RB Ryden Nakamura ran for 145 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.
23. Cascade Christian Challengers (7-0)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. North Valley, Oct. 24
The Challengers got the week off to prepare for what should be their toughest opponent in the 3A Southern Oregon Conference.
24. Glencoe Crimson Tide (6-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Century 44-0
Next up: at Newberg, Oct. 24
Senior RB Daniel Heninger continues his impressive season, rushing for 298 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries to lead the Tide to the crosstown rivalry win.
25. Marshfield Pirates (7-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Hidden Valley 37-8
Next up: at Henley, Oct. 24
The Pirates’ bounceback season rolls on, with senior QB Enoch Niblett throwing for two touchdowns and running for two as they built a 37-0 halftime lead.
Dropped out
22. Grants Pass
25. Milwaukie