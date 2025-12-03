Meet New Jersey's New High School State Record Holder for Career Touchdown Passes
Winslow Township junior quarterback Jalen Parker entered Sunday’s NJSIAA Group 4 championship game needing one touchdown pass to break New Jersey’s career record. He left Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium with the mark in hand and another state title secured as Winslow defeated Ramapo, 34–21, to earn its second consecutive group 4 championship.
Parker finished the game with 240 passing yards, two touchdown passes, and one interception while completing 12 of 25 attempts. His second-quarter touchdown strike gave him 106 career passing touchdowns, moving him past former Timber Creek standout Devin Leary for the most in state history as Leary achieved his feat in 2017.
The record capped a performance that reflected Parker’s steady development over three seasons and the consistency that has shaped Winslow’s rise as one of New Jersey’s top programs. The 10-2 Eagles have been a consistent presence in High School on SI’s Top 25 State Rankings and entered the Ramapo contest ranked No. 4 in the state while Ramapo entered with the state’s No. 9 ranking.
88-Yard Touchdown Sets the New Standard
The record-breaking moment occurred late in the first half with Winslow leading by one possession. Facing a Ramapo defense that had limited explosive plays early, Parker connected with senior receiver Quayd Hendryx on an 88-yard touchdown, Winslow’s longest play from scrimmage of the season.
Hendryx secured the pass near midfield and finished the play untouched, giving Winslow a two-score lead and providing Parker with the touchdown that moved him to the top of the state’s all-time list. The play shifted momentum in Winslow’s favor and marked the team’s first significant separation on the scoreboard.
Hendryx finished with two receiving touchdowns and added a special teams score, accounting for three of Winslow’s five touchdowns.
Parker’s Efficiency Supports Winslow’s Game Plan
Although the touchdown record drew attention, Parker’s overall performance aligned with the methodical style Winslow has used throughout its postseason run. He operated effectively in third-down situations, avoided unnecessary risks after an early interception, and directed an offense that balanced tempo and field position as the game progressed.
Winslow relied on Parker to maintain rhythm against a Ramapo team known for its disciplined defensive approach. His reads against pressure and willingness to check down helped Winslow sustain drives, particularly in the third quarter when Ramapo threatened to close the gap.
Parker’s second touchdown pass, a short red-zone throw early in the fourth quarter, extended Winslow’s lead to 27–14 and provided crucial separation entering the final minutes.
Hendryx Provides Key Support on Offense and Special Teams
Beyond Parker’s contributions, Hendryx played a significant role in the outcome. In addition to his two receiving touchdowns — including the record-breaker — he delivered a momentum-altering play early in the third quarter. After Ramapo scored to trim the deficit, Hendryx returned the ensuing kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown, restoring a two-score lead.
The return was a turning point in the game, halting Ramapo’s momentum and forcing the Raiders into more aggressive offensive decisions. Hendryx’s productivity across offense and special teams offered Winslow the versatility needed to manage the game’s pace.
Ramapo Pushes Back but Can’t Overcome Deficit
Ramapo entered the contest with an offense capable of controlling possession and a defense that had performed well throughout the postseason. The Raiders remained competitive into the fourth quarter, narrowing the margin to six points on a sustained scoring drive.
However, Winslow countered with a deliberate series highlighted by a mix of short passes and consistent gains on the ground. The drive concluded with a short rushing touchdown that reestablished a two-score advantage at 34–21.
Ramapo’s final two possessions ended on downs, as Winslow’s defense tightened in the red zone and prevented any late-game comeback.
Winslow Extends Its Championship Run
The victory gives Winslow its second straight Group 4 state title, further solidifying the program’s position among the top public schools in New Jersey. With Parker returning for his senior season and multiple starters expected back, Winslow enters 2026 with continuity on both sides of the ball.
Parker’s new record — 107 career passing touchdowns and counting — provides an additional layer of historical context to Winslow’s current run. What began as a steady rise over the past several seasons has evolved into sustained success, with Parker’s progression at quarterback aligning closely with the team’s climb into the state’s upper tier.