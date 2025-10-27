Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Oct. 27, 2025
No. 5 Nelson pulled off the biggest win in the program’s five-year history by defeating No. 7 Central Catholic 26-6 in the showcase matchup of Week 8 of the Oregon high school football season.
Meanwhile, No. 1 West Linn, No. 6 Mountain View and No. 13 Silverton also defeated ranked opponents in the High School on SI Oregon Top 25.
The only team debuting in the rankings this week is Henley, which defeated Marshfield 21-6 to take the Pirates’ place at No. 24.
High School on SI Oregon Top 25 Football Rankings – Oct. 27, 2025
1. West Linn Lions (8-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. No. 15 Tualatin 52-28
Next up: vs. Oregon City, Oct. 30
The Lions led just 17-14 late in the second quarter before taking over with three touchdowns in an eight-minute stretch spanning halftime, and Tyson Donnerberg’s 50-yard pick-six sealed the victory.
2. Willamette Wolverines (8-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. North Salem 35-13
Next up: vs. South Salem, Oct. 31
Freshman Johnny Jenkins, in his first career start, ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries to lift the Wolverines to victory.
3. Lake Oswego Lakers (7-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Oregon City 48-0
Next up: at No. 10 Lakeridge, Oct. 30
The Lakers held the Pioneers to just 137 total yards, while the starters were pulled late in the second quarter after building a 42-0 lead.
4. Summit Storm (8-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. Caldera, Oct. 31
The Storm got the week off to prepare for the homestretch of the season.
5. Nelson Hawks (7-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. No. 7 Central Catholic 26-6
Next up: at Clackamas, Oct. 30
The Hawks secured a share of their first Mt. Hood Conference title in the program’s five-year history, with senior RB Corbin Crosslin running for 139 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries.
6. Mountain View Cougars (7-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. No. 25 Ridgeview 21-6
Next up: vs. Bend, Oct. 31
Junior RB Ryder Carpenter ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries, and senior QB Alex Toolan threw for 100 yards and a touchdown as the Cougars clinched a 5A state playoff berth.
7. Central Catholic Rams (6-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Lost to No. 5 Nelson 26-6
Next up: vs. Sandy, Oct. 31
The Rams saw their 39-game Mt. Hood Conference win streak come to an end as they struggled all game to sustain drives, with Tyson Davis’ 5-yard run in the third quarter accounting for their only score.
8. Jesuit Crusaders (6-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Southridge 63-0
Next up: at Sunset, Oct. 31
With star junior RB Luke Ortner nursing a minor injury, Phineas Shiely stepped into the breach and ran for a career-high 143 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries as the Crusaders racked up 366 yards on the ground.
9. Wilsonville Wildcats (7-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. McNary 42-14
Next up: vs. McKay, Oct. 31
Junior QB Trevor Glos threw for 205 yards and four touchdowns, and junior Daniel Lazaro returned a punt for a touchdown for the Wildcats.
10. Lakeridge Pacers (5-3)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Tigard 35-7
Next up: vs. No. 3 Lake Oswego, Oct. 30
Senior QB Drew Weiler threw for 166 yards and four touchdowns, with three of those going to senior Turner Tropio among his six catches for 81 yards.
11. Cascade Cougars (8-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Stayton 51-26
Next up: at Estacada, Oct. 31
Josiah Hawkins caught two touchdown passes and returned a kickoff for another score, and Dalton Kuenzi had a pick-six that pushed the Cougars’ lead to 51-20 with 7:17 to play.
12. Lebanon Warriors (7-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Central 34-13
Next up: vs. No. 18 Dallas, Oct. 31
The Warriors hadn’t won a Mid-Willamette Conference title since 2016 before locking down a share of the championship behind a big night from senior QB Brison Edwards, who finished with 191 total yards and accounted for two touchdowns.
13. Silverton Foxes (7-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. No. 18 Dallas 30-23
Next up: vs. Corvallis, Oct. 31
The Foxes bounced back from their first loss a week ago against Lebanon, with senior QB Chase Dominguez returning from injury to throw for 195 yards and two touchdowns.
14. Thurston Colts (9-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. North Eugene 26-6
Next up: TBD, Class 5A playoffs
Senior RB Justin Fisher ran for 132 yards and a touchdown, while younger brother Quintin, a sophomore, added 88 yards and a touchdown.
15. Tualatin Timberwolves (5-3)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost to No. 1 West Linn 52-28
Next up: at Tigard, Oct. 30
Sophomore Iden Rule’s 1-yard touchdown out of the Wildcat drew the Timberwolves within 38-21 late in the third quarter, but back-to-back interceptions proved costly.
16. Mountainside Mavericks (5-3)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Westview 42-7
Next up: vs. Beaverton, Oct. 31
Senior QB Cade Mitchell threw for four touchdowns, and the Mavericks held Westview to 127 total yards and five first downs.
17. West Salem Titans (6-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Lost to South Medford 21-20
Next up: vs. Grants Pass, Oct. 31
Koen Campos’ 53-yard touchdown run with 7:32 to play gave the Titans a 20-14 lead, but the Panthers responded with a long drive to regain the lead, and a late interception sealed West Salem’s fate.
18. Dallas Dragons (6-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Lost to No. 13 Silverton 30-23
Next up: at No. 12 Lebanon, Oct. 31
The Dragons have now dropped back-to-back games, but they can still grab a share of the Mid-Willamette Conference title if they win at Lebanon this week.
19. Banks Braves (8-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Valley Catholic 57-6
Next up: vs. Warrenton, Oct. 30
Junior QB Nate Lyda ran for two touchdowns and threw for two, and senior Henry White ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns and had two interceptions and three tackles for loss in a game that ended at halftime when the Valiants forfeited the second half.
20. Scappoose Indians (7-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Astoria 33-7
Next up: at Gladstone, Oct. 31
Junior Will Kessi was 22-of-25 for 206 yards and a touchdown while running for two scores, and sophomore RB Colton Smith ran for 106 yards and a touchdown.
21. Sherwood Bowmen (6-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Liberty 41-14
Next up: vs. Newberg, Oct. 31
Sophomore RB Jayden Wallace ran for 69 yards and three touchdowns, and senior Isaac Bean had three of the Bowmen’s seven sacks as they secured a share of the Pacific Conference title.
22. Cascade Christian Challengers (8-0)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. North Valley 55-0
Next up: vs. Lakeview, Oct. 31
The Challengers held the Knights to 109 total yards, while senior QB Deryk Farmer threw for three touchdowns and ran for another.
23. Glencoe Crimson Tide (7-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Newberg 42-34
Next up: at McMinnville, Oct. 31
Senior RB Daniel Heninger ran for a school-record 401 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries while also catching a touchdown pass as the Crimson Tide held on for the victory.
24. Henley Hornets (5-2)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. then-No. 25 Marshfield 21-6
Next up: at Mazama, Oct. 31
The Hornets return to the Top 25 after securing a share of the Big Sky Conference title by handing Marshfield its first loss of the season, with senior QB Joseph Janney fighting through an ankle injury to run for two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
25. Ridgeview Ravens (6-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Lost to No. 6 Mountain View 21-6
Next up: at Redmond, Oct. 31
The Ravens were held to a season-low 231 total yards in dropping their seventh consecutive game in the series.
Dropped out
25. Marshfield