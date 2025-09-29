Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025
No. 1 West Linn wins another interstate showdown, this time with last year’s Washington 4A runner-up, and No. 5 Central Catholic escaped its battle with No. 11 Lakeridge to highlight Week 4 of the Oregon high school football season.
Meanwhile, only one team (Glencoe at No. 25) debuts in this week’s High School on SI Oregon top 25 high school football rankings.
High School on SI Oregon Top 25 Football Rankings – Sept. 29, 2025
1. West Linn Lions (4-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Camas (WA) 41-0
Next up: at Tigard, Oct. 3
Lions coach Jon Eagle’s swan song season continued against the school he led to two state titles, and his current team rolled as QB Sloan Baker accounted for five touchdowns.
2. Lake Oswego Lakers (4-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Idle
Next up: at No. 4 Tualatin, Oct. 3
The Lakers get a much-deserved break ahead of the start of Three Rivers League play.
3. Willamette Wolverines (4-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Sheldon 29-7
Next up: at No. 19 West Salem, Oct. 3
Wolverines coach Josh Line led Sheldon for seven years before heading across town, and in his first game against his former team, Willamette dominated both lines of scrimmage.
4. Tualatin Timberwolves (4-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. No. 2 Lake Oswego, Oct. 3
The Three Rivers League opener between the Wolves and Lakers figures to be one of the games of the year.
5. Central Catholic Rams (3-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. No. 11 Lakeridge 14-13
Next up: at Clackamas, Oct. 3
Cole Thomas’ 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 3:02 remaining provided the winning margin in a defensive slugfest.
6. Summit Storm (5-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Redmond 42-7
Next up: vs. No. 20 Ridgeview, Oct. 3
Max Shepherd ran for 77 yards and two touchdowns, and Andrew Guthrie threw for 154 yards and two scores to lead the Storm to victory.
7. Nelson Hawks (3-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Idle
Next up: at Barlow, Oct. 3
The Hawks used the bye week to prepare for Mt. Hood Conference play.
8. Silverton Foxes (4-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Central 44-21
Next up: at No. 21 West Albany, Oct. 3
QB Chase Dominguez threw for 112 yards and a touchdown while running for 52 yards and a score, and Nash Moser ran for two touchdowns as the Foxes rolled.
9. Mountain View Cougars (3-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Idle
Next up: at Crook County, Oct. 3
The Cougars got the week off to recover after suffering their first regular-season loss since 2022.
10. Jesuit Crusaders (2-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Grant 36-0
Next up: at Westview, Oct. 3
The Crusaders held the Generals to two first downs and 11 total yards — including minus-39 rushing yards — while Luke Ortner ran for 156 yards and a touchdown and Jack Wilson threw for three scores.
11. Lakeridge Pacers (2-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to No. 5 Central Catholic 14-13
Next up: vs. Oregon City, Oct. 3
The Pacers took the lead with 3:14 left on Drew Weiler’s 7-yard TD pass to Marcus Post, but a special teams mistake proved costly on the ensuing kickoff.
12. Wilsonville Wildcats (3-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Forest Grove 51-7
Next up: at North Medford, Oct. 3
Junior QB Trevor Glos threw for five touchdowns for the second consecutive week and also ran for a score.
13. Cascade Cougars (4-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. Molalla, Oct. 3
The Cougars open Tri-Valley Conference play this week with tons of momentum after steamrolling their first four opponents.
14. Dallas Dragons (4-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. South Albany 52-0
Next up: vs. Central, Oct. 3
The Dragons rolled up 284 yards on the ground while holding the RedHawks to just 134 total yards.
15. Mountainside Mavericks (2-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Mountain View (WA) 63-2
Next up: vs. Sunset, Oct. 3
The Mavericks tuned up for the start of Metro League play by routing their crossriver opponent.
16. Banks Braves (4-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Seton Catholic (WA) 44-21
Next up: at Gervais, Oct. 3
Nate Lyda threw for one touchdown and ran for another, and Jarrett Martin and Henry White each ran for over 100 yards and two touchdowns apiece.
17. Churchill Lancers (3-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Idle
Next up: at Crater, Oct. 3
The Lancers enter the heart of their Midwestern League schedule following their bye week.
18. Thurston Colts (4-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Roseburg 26-14
Next up: at Springfield, Oct. 3
The Colts struggled to put away Roseburg despite building a 19-7 lead after one quarter.
19. West Salem Titans (4-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. North Medford 21-14
Next up: vs. No. 3 Willamette, Oct. 3
The Titans got a battle from the winless Black Tornado but escaped to set up a showdown with fellow unbeaten Willamette.
20. Ridgeview Ravens (4-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Caldera 38-12
Next up: at No. 6 Summit, Oct. 3
The Ravens gave up their first points of the season but got three touchdown passes from senior QB Gage Hobbs to remain unbeaten headed into next week’s matchup with Summit.
21. West Albany Bulldogs (3-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. No. 9 Silverton, Oct. 3
The Bulldogs get an extra week to prepare for their rivalry game against Silverton.
22. Grants Pass Cavemen (3-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. South Salem 63-55
Next up: vs. South Medford, Oct. 3
Junior RB Treyton Powers broke the school record by rushing for 368 yards, scoring four times on the ground and once via a kickoff return.
23. Scappoose Indians (3-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. Seaside, Oct. 3
Scappoose got a week off before starting Cowapa League play.
24. Sherwood Bowmen (2-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Tigard 35-31
Next up: at No. 25 Glencoe, Oct. 3
The Bowmen trailed 23-22 after three quarters but rallied behind Jace Brown’s 243 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
25. Glencoe Crimson Tide (4-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Westview 37-19
Next up: vs. No. 24 Sherwood, Oct. 3
The Tide are off to their first 4-0 start since 2009 thanks to another big night from senior RB Daniel Heninger, who ran for three touchdowns, including a go-ahead 79-yarder with 4:45 left in the third quarter.
Dropped out
19. Henley