Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 8, 2025
The top five teams from last week’s High School on SI Oregon top 25 high school football rankings remained the same this week, but there was plenty of churn behind them as the first full week of action was completed.
1. West Linn Lions (1-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Idle
Next up: at No. 11 Sherwood, Sept. 12
The Lions got the week off after beating Kamehameha of Hawaii before taking on an in-state top-15 opponent.
2. Lake Oswego Lakers (2-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. No. 17 Sheldon 51-7
Next up: vs. No. 3 Central Catholic, Sept. 12
Utah commit LaMarcus Bell ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns in his season debut after sitting out last week with a hamstring injury.
3. Central Catholic Rams (1-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Central Catholic (Modesto, Calif.) 36-22
Next up: at No. 2 Lake Oswego, Sept. 12
The Rams traveled south to the Central Valley and pulled out the victory as senior QB Robbie Long threw for three touchdowns and Cole Thomas returned an interception for a touchdown.
4. Wilsonville Wildcats (1-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Sandy 34-27
Next up: vs. No. 16 Summit, Sept. 12
Trevor Glos won the quarterback job during fall camp and in his starting debut was 17-of-24 passing for 240 yards and four touchdowns, including three scoring passes to Luke Carli.
5. Willamette Wolverines (1-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. South Medford 34-7
Next up: vs. No. 22 Grants Pass, Sept. 12
Sophomore QB Zeke Thomas, in his first start for the Wolverines after transferring from Crescent Valley, threw for three touchdowns, and Hunter Vaughn ran for one score and returned a punt for a touchdown.
6. Tualatin Timberwolves (2-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. No. 8 Jesuit 13-7
Next up: vs. South Salem, Sept. 12
Owen Hagerman threw two touchdown passes and the Timberwolves overcame injuries to two of their top running backs to win a defensive slugfest.
7. Mountain View Cougars (2-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Lebanon 42-0
Next up: at Mazama, Sept. 12
Ryder Carpenter ran for three touchdowns, and Angel Valenzuela ran for 75 yards and a touchdown while making four sacks at defensive end.
8. Jesuit Crusaders (0-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost 13-7 to No. 6 Tualatin
Next up: vs. No. 15 Tigard, Sept. 12
The Crusaders were stopped at the 1-yard line in the second quarter and three times in the red zone in the second half to spoil a stout defensive effort.
9. Nelson Hawks (1-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost 43-15 to Timberline (Idaho)
Next up: at No. 25 Newberg, Sept. 12
The Hawks couldn’t slow down the combo of QB Jack Brant and WR Hudson Lewis, who connected on four touchdown passes as the WSU commit caught seven balls for 193 yards.
10. Lakeridge Pacers (1-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. No. 12 Mountainside 33-14
Next up: vs. Sandy, Sept. 19
The Pacers bounced back from their Week 0 loss to Nelson despite losing University of Washington commit Ansu Sanoe to a shoulder injury in the second quarter as Colby Owen ran for 144 yards and three touchdowns.
11. Sherwood Bowmen (1-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Roosevelt 31-18
Next up: at No. 1 West Linn, Sept. 12
The Bowmen struggled to put away the Roughriders before pulling out the season-opening victory.
12. Mountainside Mavericks (0-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to No. 10 Lakeridge 33-14
Next up: vs. Oregon City, Sept. 12
Jordan Hicks’ 8-yard touchdown run tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter, but the Mavericks couldn’t find the end zone again until the final moments.
13. Henley Hornets
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. Marist Catholic, Sept. 12
The Hornets found out less than 36 hours before their season opener against Lakeview that the Honkers canceled the game.
14. Silverton Foxes (2-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Thurston 35-6
Next up: vs. South Albany, Sept. 19
The Foxes followed up their close win at Coeur d’Alene in North Idaho by dominating another 5A title contender as Chase Dominguez threw for three touchdowns (two to Logan Uitto) on 11-of-14 passing.
15. Summit Storm (2-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Roseburg 42-7
Next up: at No. 4 Wilsonville, Sept. 12
Dylan Hughes ran for two touchdowns and Andrew Guthrie threw for 167 yards and a touchdown.
16. Sheldon Irish (0-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Lost 51-7 at No. 2 Lake Oswego
Next up: at West Salem, Sept. 12
The Irish couldn’t keep up with the Lakers after closing to within 14-7 on a 40-yard touchdown pass from senior Micah Ritchie-Tuisue to junior Cam Thomas late in the first quarter.
17. West Albany Bulldogs (2-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Bend 22-14
Next up: at Caldera, Sept. 12
The Bulldogs held off the Lava Bears in the fourth quarter, and Tyson Walker returned an interception for a touchdown.
18. Banks Braves (1-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Santiam Christian 41-14
Next up: vs. Seaside, Sept. 12
Senior WR/S Jarrett Martin caught four touchdown passes and returned an interception for another score.
19. Cascade Cougars (2-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Redmond 39-7
Next up: vs. No. 23 Scappoose, Sept. 12
An early goal-line stand ended with a fumble recovery by sophomore LB Brodi Anundi, setting the tone in the Cougars’ victory.
20. Dallas Dragons (1-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. No. 25 Churchill 30-6
Next up: at Ida B. Wells, Sept. 12
Jace Emerson intercepted two passes, Chase Eriksen had 10 tackles and an interception, and Thomas Hess, in his first career start behind center, was 13-of-18 passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns.
21. Grants Pass Cavemen (1-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def No. 24 North Medford 21-18
Next up: at No. 5 Willamette, Sept. 12
The Cavemen held off a late rally after building leads of 14-0 and 21-10, recovering an onside kick with 1:18 to play to secure the victory.
22. Scappoose Indians (2-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Baker 48-0
Next up: at No. 20 Cascade, Sept. 12
Will Kessi threw for 195 yards and four touchdowns, and Shawn Hensley had two interceptions for Scappoose.
23. North Medford Black Tornado (0-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Lost 21-18 to No. 21 Grants Pass
Next up: vs. Sprague, Sept. 12
Traeger Healy hit Liam Rea for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 1:18 left to draw the reigning 6A champions to within 21-18 but couldn’t recover the ensuing onside kick.
24. Newberg Tigers (2-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Canby 50-12
Next up: vs. No. 9 Nelson, Sept. 12
Parker Sellner threw for one touchdown and ran for another, and Ethan Hein scored twice and had a 90-yard kickoff return.
25. Churchill Lancers (1-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Lost 30-6 to No. 20 Dallas
Next up: vs. Roseburg, Sept. 12
Lukas Babbitt ran for a game-high 122 yards on 16 carries, but the Lancers couldn’t overcome three turnovers.
Dropped out
No. 16 Tigard
No. 23 South Medford
No. 24 Ida B. Wells