Oregon (OSAA) high school football playoffs — quick stats, first impressions for every 6A, 5A, 4A matchup
The Oregon high school football playoffs kick off this week. Here's a quick look at every first-round matchup in 6A, 5A and 4A.
6A OPEN
No. 9 Tualatin (6-3) at No. 8 Mountainside (7-2)
Quick stat: After Mountainside had its first four games decided by fewer than eight points, the Mavericks won their first Metro League title by going 5-0 with an average margin of 33.8 points.
First impression: Tualatin’s defense needs to show up better than it did in its three Three Rivers League defeats (44.7 points allowed per game) to have a chance to beat the Mavericks and earn a rematch with top seed Lake Oswego in the quarterfinals.
No. 12 Wells (7-2) at No. 5 Central Catholic (9-0)
Quick stat: Wells won back-to-back outright PIL championships for the first time since 2002-03 to earn its spot in the Open bracket.
First impression: Last year, Central Catholic fed off feeling “snubbed” as a No. 4 seed en route to a second state championship in a three-year span. How will the Rams react to being the 5-seed and having to play in Round 1? The winner plays No. 4 Lakeridge.
No. 11 Clackamas (6-3) at No. 6 Sprague (8-1)
Quick stat: Sprague posted the biggest turnaround among 6A teams, improving from 2-7 a year ago to eight wins and qualifying for the Open bracket.
First impression: This should be a sneaky good game. Cavaliers quarterback Dylan Brower and wide receivers Justin Larsen and Luke Baker will challenge the Olympians secondary, and Sprague’s dynamic duo of quarterback Dukatti Witherspoon and running back Kenya Johnson are a handful for any opponent. The winner gets No. 3 Sheldon.
No. 10 Nelson (7-2) at No. 7 Sherwood (7-2)
Quick stat: Sherwood running back Wilson Medina has rushed for 200 or more yards in four of his past five games, finishing the regular season with 1,717 yards and 27 touchdowns.
First impression: Of the 12 first-round contests in 6A, this game is the only one matching teams with identical records. The Hawks’ only losses are to last year’s 5A (Wilsonville) and 6A (Central Catholic) champions. The winner plays No. 2 West Linn.
6A PLAYOFFS
No. 28 Jefferson (4-5) at No. 13 South Medford (5-4)
Quick stat: The Panthers vaulted to the top seed in the bracket by ending a two-game losing streak in the Black and Blue Bowl with North Medford thanks to a big game from Kellen Lefebvre (141 rushing yards), who is first among equals in a balanced backfield.
First impression: These teams met a year ago in the Columbia Cup first round in a game marred by several incidents that led to officials calling it in the second quarter. Let’s all hope for a calmer affair this year at Spiegelberg Stadium.
No. 21 McMinnville (4-5) at No. 20 Sandy (5-4)
Quick stat: These teams have met seven times in the 101-year history of Sandy’s program, and McMinnville has won all seven — including a 13-7 victory in the 2005 season opener, their previous meeting.
First impression: Two players we didn’t know much about — Grizzlies running back Riley Donahue and Pioneers running back Mataio Olomua — are 1,000-yard rushers who will be critical to their teams’ chances.
No. 24 Sunset (3-6) at No. 17 Grants Pass (5-4)
Quick stat: The Cavemen were the last team in the Columbia Cup field last year. They posted a three-win turnaround behind sophomore quarterback Jordan Rossetta.
First impression: The Apollos, who won last year’s Columbia Cup championship, must find a way to keep Rossetta in check to have a good chance at victory.
No. 25 Oregon City (1-8) at No. 16 Newberg (4-5)
Quick stat: There have been many two-win teams to make the 6A playoffs since the OSAA began fully seeding the bracket in 2010, but Oregon City is the first one-win playoff qualifier.
First impression: The Pioneers enter the playoffs on an eight-game losing streak, with five defeats to Open Division qualifiers and a sixth to Greater St. Helens 4A champion Camas. They won’t be an easy out for the Tigers, who finished second in the Pacific Conference.
No. 23 Westview (4-5) at No. 18 West Salem (5-4)
Quick stat: West Salem junior running back Koen Campos has rushed for 1,307 yards, putting him within striking distance of the single-season school record of Sal Herrera (1,678 in 2009) with a long playoff run.
First impression: The Wildcats program looked dead in the water in August with no head coach after an incident at Linfield team camp led to the resignation of Jamal Jones. What Dan Weaver has accomplished to get them to the playoffs should net him 6A coach of the year votes.
No. 26 Liberty (4-5) at No. 15 Jesuit (7-2)
Quick stat: Jesuit coach Ken Potter became the state’s all-time winningest coach this season. In his 38th season, he enters the playoffs with a 358-88 mark.
First impression: Potter was one of the most vocal critics of the bifurcation of the 6A playoff structure. Now that his team is in the second tier for the first time, how will the Crusaders fare against a Falcons team that troubled Sherwood for a half in their matchup two weeks ago?
No. 22 Lincoln (6-3) at No. 19 Tigard (2-7)
Quick stat: For two programs with a combined 223 years in existence, it seems odd that this is only the fourth meeting, with Tigard having won the previous matchup in 2018.
First impression: The Tigers reached the quarterfinals of the 6A championship bracket last year, but the bottom fell out for them this season. Can the Cardinals take advantage to notch their first playoff win since 2017?
No. 27 Roosevelt (4-5) at No. 14 North Medford (5-4)
Quick stat: Roosevelt’s most recent playoff win came 11 years ago, when it was a 5A school. The program’s only other playoff victory was in 1985.
First impression: The Roughriders won a winner-take-all game against rival Grant to squeeze in the field. Can they ride that momentum to a win over the Black Tornado, who might not appreciate getting bumped out of Spiegelberg Stadium to play at Southern Oregon University?
CLASS 5A
No. 16 La Salle Prep (6-3) at No. 1 Silverton (8-1)
Quick stat: This is the first time Silverton enters the playoffs as the No. 1 seed since the OSAA started using its rankings to create the bracket in 2010.
First impression: La Salle Prep returns to the 5A playoffs in its first year back after winning the 4A Tri-Valley Conference title last season but faces long odds to beat the Foxes, whose only loss was to 6A top seed Lake Oswego.
No. 9 Willamette (8-1) at No. 8 Summit (5-4)
Quick stat: Of the more than 1,400 winless seasons in state history, Willamette executed just the 19th turnaround to eight or more wins the following year. The state record for wins after a winless campaign is 10, accomplished three times — Cove (1995-96), Crescent Valley (1976-77) and Wahtonka (1980-81).
First impression: The Storm bounced back from an 0-3 start to earn a first-round home game. They’ll need to contend with the Wolverines’ transfer talent to earn a possible rematch from Week 0 against Silverton.
No. 12 Bend (6-3) at No. 5 Wilsonville (7-2)
Quick stat: Wildcats senior Mark Wiepert leads the state with 2,763 passing yards and 39 touchdown passes in his first season behind center after earning first-team all-state honors as a receiver last year.
First impression: Bend limps to the playoffs having lost three of its past four games and faces a Wildcats offense averaging 408.6 yards and 37.7 points per game.
No. 13 Central (7-2) at No. 4 Churchill (8-1)
Quick stat: This is the second meeting between the programs since Churchill opened in 1966. The Lancers won 56-21 in the first round of the 2018 playoffs.
First impression: The Panthers must find a way to slow Churchill senior Ceville Pasi, who has rushed for 1,604 yards and 28 touchdowns to lead the Lancers’ rebound from last year’s 3-6 campaign.
No. 14 Hood River Valley (7-2) at No. 3 Dallas (8-1)
Quick stat: This is the highest seed Dallas has earned since the OSAA began seeding the entire 16-team bracket in 2013.
First impression: Which running back will get loose to make more big plays between Hood River Valley’s Bam Layna (1,114 yards, 14 touchdowns) and the Dragons’ Sean Ward (887 yards, 11 touchdowns)? That will play a key role in who wins this first-round matchup.
No. 11 Hillsboro (7-2) at No. 6 West Albany (7-2)
Quick stat: West Albany enters the postseason with 5A’s top scoring offense, averaging 39.1 points per game.
First impression: Hillsboro will need to pick its poison between 2,000-yard passer Kaden Martirano (21,50 yards, 18 touchdowns) and 1,000-yard rusher Tyler Hart-McNally (1,011 yards, seven touchdowns) in deciding how to slow the Mid-Willamette Conference champions.
No. 10 Lebanon (6-3) at No. 7 Glencoe (7-2)
Quick stat: Glencoe won its first regular-season conference championship since 2007 and has a home playoff game for the first time since 2009.
First impression: Can Lebanon slow the Crimson Tide’s battering ram, junior Daniel Heninger, who has rushed for 1,705 yards (third in program history) and 16 touchdowns? If not, it could be a long night for the Warriors.
No. 15 Thurston (7-2) at No. 2 Mountain View (9-0)
Quick stat: Mountain View completed back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for the first time since 2010-11. The Cougars won the 5A state title in 2011.
First impression: The past few years, this matchup would have occurred deeper in the postseason. For Thurston to have a chance, senior quarterback Noah Blair (2,005 yards, 23 touchdowns) will need to have a big game.
CLASS 4A
No. 16 Gladstone (4-5) at No. 1 Marist Catholic (8-1)
Quick stat: Gladstone is the first team since the OSAA started seeding the entire bracket in 2013 to earn the No. 16 seed in consecutive seasons.
First impression: Marist Catholic boasts one of the state’s most prolific passing attacks, and during its run to the Oregon West Conference title, sophomore running back Conner Harvey emerged to balance the offense, scoring 15 rushing touchdowns in five games.
No. 9 Stayton (6-3) at No. 8 Estacada (5-4)
Quick stat: This is a rematch from Week 2, when Stayton won 35-21 behind a solid game from Hudson Hughes, who threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another.
First impression: Estacada found its groove during Tri-Valley Conference play to win the title and earn a first-round home game. The Rangers must improve on the four turnovers they had in their first meeting.
No. 12 Hidden Valley (4-5) at No. 5 Scappoose (8-1)
Quick stat: This is the first time these teams have met since Hidden Valley began play in 1977.
First impression: The Mustangs must contend with Scappoose quarterback Max Nowlin, who has passed for 2,063 yards and 26 touchdowns despite missing one game and most of another because of an ankle injury.
No. 13 Tillamook (5-4) at No. 4 Crook County (9-0)
Quick stat: Crook County finished the regular season undefeated for the first time since 1984, when it went 14-0 and won the Class AAA title.
First impression: The Cowboys are unbeaten but didn’t face a team out of conference play of Tillamook’s caliber. How will Cheesemakers sophomore quarterback Kevin Hurliman (1,190 yards, 15 touchdowns) fare in his first playoff start?
No. 14 Seaside (5-4) at No. 3 Henley (8-1)
Quick stat: Since the start of the 2023 postseason, Henley junior quarterback Joe Janney has accounted for 3,296 total yards and 48 touchdowns. He helped lead the Hornets to the state title last year.
First impression: Can Seaside keep Janney in check? If so, the Seagulls will have a chance to knock off the No. 3 seed.
No. 11 La Grande (5-4) at No. 6 Philomath (7-2)
Quick stat: Philomath is the home team in a playoff game for the first time since 2015, when it was the top seed in the bracket.
First impression: Philomath’s high-powered passing attack bogged down on its muddy field last week. This game moving to Corvallis High School’s fast track bodes well for its chances of getting past La Grande.
No. 10 Mazama (5-4) at No. 7 Pendleton (6-3)
Quick stat: These teams met in the first round last season in Klamath Falls, with Mazama winning 24-6.
First impression: The Vikings lost 1,000-yard rusher Kris Baldwin to a knee injury two weeks ago, and their offense struggled in a Southside Series rivalry loss to Henley. They’ll need to find answers fast to get past the battle-tested Buckaroos, whose only defeats are to league champions (Scappoose, Crook County and Weiser, Idaho).
No. 15 Molalla (4-5) at No. 2 Cascade (8-1)
Quick stat: Molalla returns to the postseason for the first time since 2015, looking to earn its first playoff win since 2003.
First impression: Cascade has had two weeks to adjust to life without standout junior running back Bryce Kuenzi, who tried to play through a misdiagnosed torn ACL before being shut down. Carter Condon ran for 278 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-0 win over Sweet Home last week and proved he can be a capable replacement.
