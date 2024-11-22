Oregon (OSAA) high school football state semifinals: scores, live updates, what to know for every game (11/22/2024)
The 2024 Oregon high school football season continues Friday and Saturday with third-round playoff games across the state — the semifinals.
Here's what to know for every semifinal matchup:
CLASS 6A OPEN | Bracket
No. 5 Central Catholic (11-0) vs. No. 1 Lake Oswego (10-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Hillsboro Stadium
Last meeting: Central Catholic won 49-28 in the 2019 state championship game.
About Central Catholic: The defending champions are bidding for a fourth title in the past five seasons — the first one in that streak coming against the Lakers. Junior QB Robbie Long enters the game completing 67.6% of his passes (121 for 179) for 1,839 yards and 22 touchdowns, and junior RB Tyson Davis (805 yards, 15 touchdowns) has carried a bigger load this season after the season-ending injury to KK Sombe in camp. “Tyson brings a great deal of physicality to the run game,” coach Charlie Landgraf said. “He has tremendous balance and body control and is able to create a lot of explosive plays.” Another key player to emerge because of injury is junior Cole Thomas, who stepped in when Davis was injured for several weeks and has become indispensable because of his versatility (189 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 62 tackles, 3 interceptions). “Cole is one of the hardest workers on the team and one of the best all-around athletes in our program,” Landgraf said.
About Lake Oswego: The Lakers have one of the favorites for 6A offensive player of the year in junior RB LaMarcus Bell (1,309 yards, 22 touchdowns) and a top transfer in junior QB Hudson Kurland (1,328 yards, 11 touchdowns), but neither would be as successful as they’ve been without the emergence of two offensive linemen who were unknown quantities a year ago — senior guard Amin Alshaati and tackle Jaden Moore. As offensive coordinator Nick Hallberg noted, “If you had told me when they were freshmen, they would be starters on a good offensive line, I would have said you are crazy.” Their work with strength and conditioning coach Mark McLaughlin paid off as they joined returning starters C Noah Uecker, G Jagar Shean and T Jackson Graetz to form “the best offensive line we’ve had in probably five years,” as Hallberg described them. Moore also starts at nose tackle, where he has 19 tackles and two sacks.
No. 3 Sheldon (10-0) vs. No. 2 West Linn (9-1)
7 p.m. Friday, Willamette University, Salem
Last meeting: West Linn won 41-3 in Week 2 of the 2023 season.
About Sheldon: It’s an even-numbered year, and the Irish are back in the semifinals as they were in 2018 and 2022 (no playoffs in 2020). One factor is their ability to avoid injuries — first-year coach Tyler Martell said only senior OL/DL Brody Borrevik, who missed the Grants Pass game in Week 8 with an elbow injury but returned for their two Sprague matchups wearing a brace, of their regular rotation players has been out. Another factor is being able to rest players, as every game has hit a running clock in the second half. First-year starting QB Kelsen Sperry (1,583 yards, 23 touchdowns) finally threw his first interception of the season in the quarterfinal win against the Olympians, and senior RB/LB Mana Tuioti (715 yards, 21 TDs; 84 tackles, 9½ for loss) has made his case as the best two-way player in the state. Another breakthrough player is senior DT Luke Saraceno, who leads the team with 16 tackles for loss, seven sacks and four hurries.
About West Linn: The Lions won the 2022 title by defeating Sheldon in the final and might be the most well-rounded team left in the field, with a balanced offense led by senior QB Baird Gilroy (2,122 yards, 30 touchdowns), junior RB Viggo Anderson (1,152 yards, 13 touchdowns), senior WR Danny Wideman (62 catches, 991 yards, 13 touchdowns) and the Three Rivers League lineman of the year in senior OT Jake Normoyle. There's also a defense led by junior LB Cole Dickson (53 tackles, seven for loss) and senior LB Hudson Hardy (44 tackles, six for loss) and bolstered by senior LB Ryder White (33 tackles, three for loss), who stepped in this season after junior Zach Vandenbrink tore an ACL. Coach Jon Eagle praised White’s work ethic and maturation, adding that “there’s been no dropoff. Ryder has done an amazing job filling in. He’s super dedicated and a great worker.”
CLASS 6A | Bracket
No. 16 Newberg (6-5) vs. No. 13 South Medford (7-4)
7 p.m. Friday, Roseburg High School
Last meeting: Newberg won 28-0 in the first round of the 2019 state playoffs.
About Newberg: The Tigers have been the cardiac kids of the bracket, winning each of their first two games in the final minute to reach their first OSAA playoff semifinal since 1960. Junior QB Parker Sellner (2,158 total yards, 22 touchdowns) has developed into a solid dual-threat signal-caller, and senior WR/DB Cole Thomas (32 catches for 436 yards; 68 tackles), junior LB Austin Wilhelm (team-high 71 tackles) and senior DL Austin Phillips (45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks) lead the defense. The Tigers survived an early-season injury to three-year starter Brody Kitchen on the offensive line thanks to two veteran leaders, senior Ethan Hunt and junior Zadek Bowlby. Coach Jeremy Johnson credited the duo with “shouldering the load both schematically in helping get guys going in the right direction on our offensive line as well as playing a massive number of snaps on both sides.” Bowlby earned his spot initially as a freshman in a similar situation, “and the past two years, he has continued to rise on both sides of the ball,” Johnson said.
About South Medford: The Panthers’ game plan is simple — pound the rock to establish the run game, then slip in the occasional pass from junior QB Makana Brown to keep a defense from committing too many bodies to the box. It worked to perfection in their quarterfinal win against Sandy, with senior RB Bridger Foss rushing for 116 of their 335 yards and two touchdowns and catching two passes (both for touchdowns) for 86 yards as Brown went 5 of 5 for 143 yards. South Medford is vying to reach the final of the second-tier OSAA 6A playoffs for the second consecutive season after losing to Sunset in last year’s Columbia Cup championship game.
No. 15 Jesuit (9-2) vs. No. 14 North Medford (7-4)
7 p.m. Friday, Willamette High School, Eugene
Last meeting: Jesuit won 65-7 in the first round of the 2017 state playoffs.
About Jesuit: The Crusaders survived against West Salem last week to keep their season going. Senior QB Trey Cleeland (1,910 yards, 25 touchdowns) missed two weeks with a knee injury — just one of myriad injuries to plague the team this season. Senior RB Dominic Locati went down with an ACL injury in Week 3, and his replacement (sophomore Luke Ortner) suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 7. Starting G/DT Alex Jacquemin is out with a slipped disc in his back, and starting OT/DT Quinn Wicklow (kidney) and WR/DB Joe Stimpson (leg) might return this week — which would help mitigate the possible loss of TE/DE Grady Keljo. Coach Ken Potter, who became the state’s all-time winningest coach this season, pointed to players such as junior Jacob Gorman, who switched from linebacker to defensive end while playing some tight end, as key to their success. “It has been a number of kids changing positions and making do with what we need,” Potter said.
About North Medford: The Black Tornado reached the semifinals thanks to a balanced passing attack directed by junior QB Traeger Healy (2,046 yards, 21 touchdowns), who has four receivers with 20 or more receptions, led by senior WR Easton Curtis (33-414-6), and senior RB Cameron Nix leads the team in rushing (130-873-11) and receiving (27-480-6) yards. They have five players with double-digit tackles for loss, with senior LB Landyn Meeker (93 tackles, 13 for loss) the team leader in overall tackles. Junior LB Joe Castillo (42 tackles, four for loss) isn’t high up on either list, but coach Nathan Chin appreciates his ability to assume multiple roles when they had injuries at several positions early in the season. Castillo still gets action primarily in special packages.
CLASS 5A | Bracket
No. 5 Wilsonville (9-2) vs. No. 1 Silverton (10-1)
7 p.m. Friday, McMinnville High School
Last meeting: Silverton won 45-27 in Week 7.
About Wilsonville: Wildcats coach Adam Guenther counts himself lucky that his team has not experienced any significant injuries over the course of the season, which has been critical to the defending state champions making it to the semifinals for the fourth year in a row. Senior QB Mark Wiepert (3,270 yards, 45 touchdowns) has made a seamless transition after being an all-state receiver a year ago, with senior WR Nick Crowley (72-1,278-23) his favorite target among seven who have double-digit receptions. Junior RB Roman Kealoha has come on the past three weeks, rushing for career highs each week — including a 191-yard, three-touchdown performance in their quarterfinal win over Churchill. Another junior, LB Riddick Molatore, leads the team with 99 tackles (10 for loss) and six sacks.
About Silverton: Senior QB Sawyer Teeney has a case for being the state’s top dual-threat signal-caller — he has thrown for 2,467 yards and 30 touchdowns with just one interception and has rushed for 535 yards (just eight behind Daniel Kuenzi for the team lead) and a team-high 12 scores. Senior WR Hudson Waples leads the team with 36 catches for 891 yards and 13 touchdowns, and senior TE Max Mulick (11-176-1) has worked his way in the rotation the second half of the season, with coach Dan Lever adding that “he has made some big plays for us down the stretch.” Another player who stepped in because of injuries is senior OL Colby Wavra, who started a game at center and serves as the team’s long snapper. “He has made an impact rotating on our offensive line and done a fantastic job,” Lever said.
No. 6 West Albany (9-2) vs. No. 2 Mountain View (11-0)
7 p.m. Friday, McNary High School, Keizer
Last meeting: West Albany won 31-7 in the quarterfinals of the 2009 state playoffs.
About West Albany: The Bulldogs are in the semifinals for the first time since 2021, led by senior QB Kaden Maritrano, the Mid-Willamette Conference offensive player of the year who has 2,880 total yards and 35 touchdowns after their quarterfinal win over Dallas. Senior RB Tyler Hart-McNally has 1,414 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Washington State commit Austin Simmons had 45 catches for 828 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior LB Kane Damon leads the team with 79 tackles, stepping in for Tobin Holloway at middle linebacker, and sophomore Zakk Hopkins took over for the three-year starting center after Holloway sustained a season-ending injury in the opener against Bend. Coach Brian Mehl said that while Hopkins was new to the position, “he has settled into his job and assignments and has greatly contributed to our team’s success.”
About Mountain View: The Cougars hope to cap their second consecutive undefeated regular season the same way they did the last time they went unbeaten in back-to-back seasons in 2010-11 — by winning a state title. They’ll lean on senior QB Mason Chambers (2,639 yards, 36 touchdowns) and a two-headed backfield of junior Angel Valenzuela and sophomore Ryder Carpenter, who’ve combined for 1,564 yards and 23 touchdowns. Senior WR Jack Foley, who recently changed his commitment to Washington State, has a team-high 47 catches for 981 yards and 15 touchdowns. Another sophomore, S Carson Bottemiller, leads the team with 80 tackles (seven for loss) and three interceptions, and Valenzuela (14 tackles for loss, seven sacks) and senior DE Langston Belding (12 tackles for loss, seven sacks, seven hurries) are the big-play threats on defense. All of them were known quantities entering the season, but one surprise was junior RT Damian Micheletti, a projected JV player forced into the starting lineup because of injury. Since his insertion, coach Brian Crum said, “he has been a huge addition to our improving offensive line and has provided great stability at that position.”
CLASS 4A | Bracket
No. 5 Scappoose (10-1) vs. No. 1 Marist Catholic (10-1)
1 p.m. Saturday, McMinnville High School
Last meeting: Marist Catholic won 41-28 in Week 3 of the 2007 season.
About Scappoose: Scappoose has been on a roll since a Week 3 loss to Cascade, winning eight in a row, with only one of those victories by a one-score margin. It was the first of those wins — against Tri-Valley Conference champion Estacada — that proved critical to the team’s success, said coach Sean McNabb. Scappoose was without five starters, including senior QB Max Nowlin (2,629 yards, 35 touchdowns), and sophomore Will Kessi came up big in Nowlin’s absence in the 46-27 victory, throwing for one touchdown and running for two. “He effectively distributed the ball to our playmakers and ran the offense smoothly,” McNabb said. “Although we got Max back the following week, I felt we grew as a team. It was good to see how our players elevated their game during these adverse times.” They also learned more about sophomore RB Elijah Greenan-Biggs, who leads the team with 833 rushing yards and has six touchdowns.
About Marist Catholic: The Spartans haven’t skipped a beat transitioning to first-year coach Zach Loboy this season, with senior QB Nick Hudson ranking among the state leaders regardless of classification with 3,043 yards and 33 touchdowns, completing 68.2% of his passes (206 of 302). He has spread the ball primarily among four receivers, led by seniors Aaron Bidwell (66-1,041-14) and Christian Guerrero (55-753-10). One big difference this year is the emergence of sophomore RB Conner Harvey over the second half of the season — his 953 yards are nearly triple the leading rusher of a year ago, and he’s scored 22 touchdowns. Junior LB Brody Buzzard, a transfer from Harrisburg and two-time state wrestling champion, leads the team with 85 tackles, and junior LB Jackson Skinner has a team-high 7½ sacks.
No. 3 Henley (10-1) vs. No. 2 Cascade (10-1)
4:30 p.m. Saturday, Grants Pass High School
Last meeting: Henley won 33-21 in Week 4 of the 2023 season.
About Henley: From the start of camp, the Hornets’ road to defending their state title has been long and windy. Senior WR/DB Cole Davis tore an ACL during team camp. Coach Matt Green called his loss “a tough blow,” and Green turned to a sophomore, Kai Montag, as his replacement. Montag showed promise during the first month of the season, but in the fifth week, he broke a leg, and they’ve mixed and matched in the secondary since. “Instead of letting these setbacks define our season, we’ve used them as opportunities to grow, persevere and support one another,” Green said. “It’s a testament to the grit and heart of our players.” Through it all, junior QB Joseph Janney (44 total touchdowns) has had a 4A offensive player of the year campaign, with senior WR Mark Carpenter (15 touchdowns) his favorite target.
About Cascade: The Cougars looked dead in the water in Week 8, when they traveled to Marist Catholic without their leading rusher and saw two of their top defenders (DBs Josiah Hawkins and Hunter Anundi) go down with injury. Over the past two playoff games, they’ve righted the ship, and with almost everyone back on board — Hawkins and Anundi returned for the quarterfinal win against Pendleton — they’ll be a tough out. Senior RB Carter Condon has stepped in with the absence of junior Bryce Kuenzi (torn ACL) and rushed for 714 yards and seven touchdowns over the past three weeks, and sophomore LB Jay Erickson has 40 tackles and six pass breakups since entering the lineup for Kuenzi on defense.
CLASS 3A | Bracket
No. 9 North Valley (9-2) vs. No. 4 Vale (11-0)
1 p.m. Saturday, Summit High School, Bend
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the teams.
About North Valley: The Knights pulled the stunner of the playoffs so far, ousting top-seeded Siuslaw 55-22 behind a dominant ground game that pounded the Vikings for 367 yards to advance to their first semifinal since 1986. The trio of seniors Shelby Boughner and John Erkeneff and junior Hayden Taylor have combined for 2,816 yards this season.
About Vale: The Vikings’ identity is as a hard-nosed team led by senior RB/LB Kase Schaffeld, who has rushed for 1,897 yards and 28 touchdowns and made 69 tackles for a defense that has allowed 9.6 points per game. Their run to their first semifinal since 2021 hasn’t always been smooth. They lost two-way all-state senior TE/LB Damick Eddy for almost two months after he fractured his skull in Week 1 against La Grande. Sophomore RB/LB Tate Cook broke a wrist in Week 0 against Cascade Christian and missed two months, and WR/DB Skyler Cade is less than 100% because of hamstring issues. That forced coach Jeff Aldred to turn to untested players such as sophomore RB/LB Calvin Langori, sophomore WR/DB Maddox Hartley and junior WR/DB Troy Dayton. “Our depth has really been tested this year,” Aldred said. “I’m very pleased with how every member of the team responded and how several other key players fought through nagging aches and pains but continued to perform each game.”
No. 11 Burns (9-2) vs. No. 2 Banks (10-0)
4:30 p.m. Saturday, Summit High School, Bend
Last meeting: Banks won 38-13 in the first round of the 2023 playoffs.
About Burns: For the second consecutive season, a double-digit seed made it to the 3A semifinals, with the Hilanders making the long bus ride from Harney County to the Willamette Valley in successive weeks to defeat league champions Cottage Grove and Santiam Christian. Their defense has overtaken rival Vale to lead 3A in points allowed per game (8.7), led by senior LB Easton Kemper (77 tackles, 27 for loss) and junior DL Joe Weil (75 tackles, 17½ for loss). The offense survived the loss of junior RB Tommy Winn and senior OL Kaden Peasley, mixing and matching beside junior QB Jack Wright (2,041 yards, 24 touchdowns) in the backfield while senior Jacob Zabala took over for Peasley up front.
About Banks: Banks is one win from reaching the final for the second consecutive season, still seeking a second title to go with its 2018 championship. Junior QB/DB Lane Gilbert led back-to-back touchdown drives in the final six minutes last week against Cascade Christian to lead Banks to victory. He has thrown for 1,578 yards and 21 touchdowns, run for 830 yards and 15 touchdowns and made 47 tackles — second to senior OT/DE Luke Bigsby (58 tackles, 27 for loss). Junior Owen Turner has seized his opportunity at outside linebacker after injuries opened a spot in the rotation, with his 36 tackles and 10 for loss ranking among the team leaders. Turner won the 132-pound state wrestling title in February and is listed at 5-foot-9, 150 pounds, but while teams keep challenging him in the run game, “it hasn’t worked out for them,” said coach Cole Linehan. “He holds the edge, plays well in coverage, and if he gets his hands on you, he’s making the tackle.”
CLASS 2A | Bracket
No. 5 St. Paul (11-0) vs. No. 1 Heppner (11-0)
2 p.m. Saturday, Caldera High School, Bend
Last meeting: St. Paul won 26-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2017 state playoffs.
About St. Paul: Like leaves falling in the fall, seeing the Buckaroos on a semifinal line in a state bracket has become an annual thing, with their streak of seven starting with that 2017 victory over the Mustangs. Senior RB Clay Smith has been the catalyst with 1,219 yards and 19 touchdowns, and senior Diego Medina (882 total yards, 14 touchdowns) and sophomore Bryson Britten (10 touchdowns) also have scored 10 or more times. Smith (83 tackles, 7½ for loss) and his younger brother, Wyatt (84 tackles), are the team’s top two tacklers for a defense that allows a 2A-best 7.3 points per game. Coach Tony Smith noted that while the team has not had to deal with any serious injuries, the players have rallied around junior OL/DL Dylan Ostlund, who has played this season despite dealing with a family tragedy. “With his teammates’ support, he has worked through it and continued to improve each week and been a vital part of our success,” Coach Smith said.
About Heppner: Can the Mustangs keep coach Greg Grant’s swan song going one more week? The longtime coach led his final game on the field named in his honor last week and hopes to add a fourth state title to his resumé before stepping aside at season’s end. They allow just eight points per game, third in 2A, with three youngsters — junior DE Landon McMahon (55 tackles, 12 for loss) and sophomores DL Alakae Rodriguez (57 tackles) and LB Keaton Coiner (49 tackles, 13 for loss) — leading the way. McMahon leads a balanced run game with 588 yards (12 per carry), and Rodriguez has rushed for 540 yards on a team-high 93 carries with 19 touchdowns.
No. 6 Gervais (9-1) vs. No. 2 Oakland (11-0)
4:30 p.m. Saturday, Cottage Grove High School
Last meeting: Oakland won 32-18 in the quarterfinals of the 2023 state playoffs.
About Gervais: It comes as little surprise that the Cougars advanced to their first semifinal since 1951 in a defensive struggle with Stanfield. Gervais has allowed the second-fewest points in 2A (7.6 per game), including five shutouts. The Cougars also rely upon a stout running game led by junior RBs Johnny Mariano, who ran for 109 yards on 14 carries, and Ben Cam, who ran for 68 yards and a touchdown and caught two touchdown passes from sophomore Frank Ojeda.
About Oakland: The Oakers are in the semifinals for the third consecutive season, looking to add a fourth blue trophy to the case. Senior RB/LB Gabe Williamson has been a stalwart during that run — he has 1,452 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns to go with a team-high 96 tackles (19 for loss) and five sacks. Three-year starting LB Corbin Hoover has 87 tackles (18 for loss), and senior DBs Silas Arscott (five interceptions) and Ezra Chouinard (four interceptions) lead the secondary. Hoover has a team-high 18 catches for 485 yards and eight touchdowns as a tight end. The Oakers overcame an early injury to starting RG Tanner Swearingen, with coach Ben Lane using three players —senior Brandon Meier, junior Andrew Mason and freshman Isaac Harris — to fill his shoes. “They all three bring something different to the table,” Lane said.
CLASS 1A 8-MAN | Bracket
No. 4 Crane (8-2) vs. No. 1 Adrian (10-0)
4:30 p.m. Saturday, Eastern Oregon University, La Grande
Last meeting: Adrian won 36-14 in Week 6.
About Crane: The Mustangs are seeking a second consecutive trip to the state final and fifth overall, but they’ve never won a title — only Ontario and Tualatin have made as many title game appearances without having won one. Their offensive numbers are on pace to improve upon last year’s final totals, averaging 179.5 passing and 183.8 rushing yards per game, with a slight uptick in points per game (44.3) while allowing a point more (17.6 vs. 16.5). Senior 3-star TE Cody Siegner is an Oregon State University commit.
About Adrian: The Antelopes won back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2021 (there were no playoffs during the COVID-affected 2020-21 season) but hadn’t been back to the semifinals until this season, when they’ve run roughshod through their schedule, outscoring opponents 579-96, with their closest margin of victory coming against Crane. Senior Colten Bayes is a contender for state player of the year honors on both sides of the ball, leading the team in rushing with 925 yards (15.9 per carry) and 13 touchdowns and receiving (seven catches for 303 yards and four touchdowns), and his nine interceptions lead the state regardless of classification — he’s returned five for touchdowns. Seniors Zeke Bayes (12 tackles for loss, 11 sacks) and Rance Jordan (12 tackles for loss, nine sacks) bookend a dominant defensive line that has helped force 33 turnovers.
No. 3 North Douglas (10-0) vs. No. 2 Crosspoint Christian (9-1)
1 p.m. Saturday, Grants Pass High School
Last meeting: North Douglas won 52-14 in Week 8.
About North Douglas: When it comes to the Warriors, it’s Hunter Vaughn’s stage, and everyone else merely players. The junior became the school’s career rushing leader this season and enters the game with 3,526 all-purpose yards and 55 touchdowns, including 2,367 rushing yards and 41 rushing scores. He has a team-high 21 tackles for loss and 12 sacks, forcing five fumbles, recovering four, and grabbing four interceptions — he’s returned three fumbles and three interceptions for scores. They have players who make opponents pay for focusing too much attention on Vaughn — junior RB Jaycen Marois would be the lead back for many teams, rushing for 959 yards and 16 touchdowns, and senior LB Wyatt Reed has a team-high 50 tackles (20 for loss, seven sacks) and freshman LB Easton Mast has 49 (15 for loss, four sacks).
About Crosspoint Christian: The Warriors earned the higher seed despite the Week 8 loss and would love to avenge that defeat and earn the program’s first final appearance since Hosanna Christian and Triad merged four years ago. Sophomore RB Junior Gonzalez (907 yards, nine touchdowns) and junior Chris Kelly (730 yards, eight TDs) lead a balanced running attack, and senior QB Kody Sparks (1,400 yards, 25 touchdowns) and sophomore WR Trey Johnston (36 catches for 996 yards and 20 touchdowns) form one of the most potent passing duos in the eight-man ranks. Kelly and Gonzalez also form a dynamic pair of linebackers, with each making a team-high 63 tackles — Kelly also has 15 ½ tackles for loss, four sacks and four interceptions, and Sparks has a team-high five interceptions.
CLASS 1A 6-MAN | Bracket
No. 5 South Wasco County (8-3) vs. No. 1 Powers (10-0)
1 p.m. Saturday, Cottage Grove High School
Last meeting: Powers won 66-29 in Week 0.
About South Wasco County: The Redsides have ridden one of the six-man division’s best passing attacks to their second semifinal in the past three seasons — although they face a tall task to reach their first final since 2005. Senior QB Storm McCoy has thrown for 2,460 yards and 36 touchdowns, with senior Gavin Hagen (984 yards) and junior George Barnett (823 yards) his top targets. Barnett also has five interceptions.
About Powers: The Cruisers are back in the semifinals after a one-year absence, seeking their first final appearance since 2003. Senior WR/DB Patrick Mahmoud is one of the state’s top two-way threats, with his seven interceptions leading the six-man ranks while he has 20 touchdown catches and 772 receiving yards. Senior QB Braden Bushnell has thrown for 1,811 yards with a 32-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and senior RB Rene Sears has 942 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.
No. 6 Prairie City/Burnt River (9-2) vs. No. 2 Harper Charter (9-0)
1 p.m. Saturday, Eastern Oregon University, La Grande
Last meeting: Prairie City/Burnt River won 32-19 in the 2023 league playoffs.
About Prairie City/Burnt River: Junior RB/LB Maison Teel has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Panthers, amassing 2,344 all-purpose yards and 41 touchdowns to go with 12 tackles for loss, five sacks and three interceptions as one of the few returners from last season’s team that graduated five of six starters on both sides of the ball. Junior QB Sawyer Quinton has thrown for 1,075 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushed for 642 yards and nine touchdowns, and freshman RB Carter Watterson has 632 rushing yards and 12 TDs as well as a team-high five interceptions. Another freshman, DE Brogan Rookstool, and junior DL Kingdon Mitchell-Kirby share the team lead with 55 tackles, and Mitchell-Kirby has a team-high 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
About Harper Charter: The youthful Hornets (one senior among 14 players on the roster) have ridden the six-man division’s stingiest defense (129.3 yards and 5.9 points per game) to their first semifinal appearance. Teams just cannot run on the Hornets (1.2 yards per carry, 30.6 per game), with juniors Colt Bentz (82 tackles, 15 for loss), Cope Christensen (76 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, four sacks) and Hoss Johnson (63 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, eight sacks) and sophomore Richard Joyce (79 tackles, 16 pass breakups, seven interceptions) leading the way. Christenen (1,882 total yards, 37 touchdowns) and sophomore Maddox Martinez (1,119 total yards, 22 touchdowns) are the top playmakers, and Joyce has completed 36 of 48 passes for 737 yards and 21 touchdowns.
