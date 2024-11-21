Who was the 2024 Transfer of the Year in Oregon high school football?
Dozens of Oregon high school football players transferred from one school to another during the 2023-24 offseason. SBLive Oregon combed through those transfers and selected 16 of the best to highlight. Vote for your top choice in the poll at the bottom of the page.
2024 OREGON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TRANSFERS OF THE YEAR
DL Antonio Aguilar, Clackamas, senior
Aguilar dominated at the 4A level for Milwaukie last season, and that performance translated to the 6A Mt. Hood Conference, where Aguilar was voted to the all-conference second team.
RB Maveryck Akers, Willamette, junior
Ayers moved north from Roseburg and led the resurgent Wolverines with 1,074 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 173 carries.
LB Lukas Babbitt, Churchill, junior
The transfer from Springfield had a major impact on the Lancers’ Midwestern League title march, winning league defensive player of the year honors and earning second-team all-league honors as a backup tailback.
LB Brody Buzzard, Marist Catholic, junior
Buzzard was a two-time wrestling state champion and top linebacker for Harrisburg. He made an instant impact with the Spartans, leading them with 85 tackles and making the all-Oregon West Conference first team.
WR Truman Brasfield, Crescent Valley, senior
Brasfield moved across town from Corvallis and teamed with freshman quarterback Zeke Thomas as one of the most potent passing combos in the state, catching 90 passes for 1,335 yards and 19 touchdowns.
RB Koen Campos, West Salem, junior
The ex-Crescent Valley standout helped lead the Titans to the 6A playoffs, earning first-team all-South Central Football Conference honors.
LB Justin Craigwell, Lake Oswego, junior
Craigwell came from Sunset and was a first-team all-Three Rivers League inside linebacker (34 tackles, three for loss) for the league champions.
DL Tony Cumberland, Willamette, junior
The University of Oregon commit was as good as advertised coming to the Willamette Valley from the Arizona desert, leading the team in tackles for loss.
LB Killian Eddleman, Lakeridge, junior
Eddleman joined older brother Treyson in coming from Sherwood and shined during his first season with the Pacers, recording a team-best 62 tackles and two sacks and making the all-Three Rivers League first team.
SS Tre Hoffert, Grant, senior
Hoffert arrived from Central Catholic and was one of the top players on the Generals defense, making the all-PIL first team.
LB Will Ingle, West Linn, senior
Ingle returned to the Lions after spending his junior season at Wilsonville and fit right back in on defense, making the all-Three Rivers League first team with 40 tackles (five for loss) and a team-high three sacks. He rushed for six touchdowns.
QB Hudson Kurland, Lake Oswego, junior
Kurland arrived from Sunset and quickly took over the starting job, throwing for 1,143 yards and 11 touchdowns with one interception and completing 67.6% of his passes (71 of 105). He led the Lakers to the No. 1 seed in the 6A Open playoffs and was voted to the all-Three Rivers League second team.
RB Jarrett Martin, Banks, junior
Martin joined the program after starring at Gaston last year and has shined in all three phases (1,417 all-purpose yards, 17 touchdowns, 24 tackles, four interceptions).
QB Kaden Martirano, West Albany, senior
Martirano was a 6A all-state selection at West Salem, and after winning Mid-Willamette Conference offensive player of the year honors (2,150 passing yards, 18 touchdowns; 417 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns), he’ll likely make the 5A all-state team this fall.
QB Tre People, Willamette, senior
The late arrival from Riverside County in California quickly melded with his teammates, showing why he’s a rising prospect and finishing with 1,503 passing yards and 15 touchdowns.
WR Zhaiel Smith, Tualatin, senior
Smith was already well-known as a standout receiver at Central Catholic, but with the Timberwolves, he became a two-way all-Three Rivers League first-team selection, catching 33 passes for 609 yards and seven touchdowns and making 22 tackles at safety.
