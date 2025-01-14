Oregon's top high school boys wrestlers: 103- to 126-pounders
We’re taking a weight-by-weight look at some of the best wrestlers in Oregon this season. This list focuses on boys wrestling from 103 to 126 pounds.
Record and weights on trackwrestling.com through Dec. 31.
Aaron Burke, Sandy, junior
Weight class: 113
2024-25 record: 12-2
Career record: 54-23
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Ranger Classic; 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Larry Owings; 6th, 2024 6A state
Aiden Nelmes, Mountain View, junior
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 15-1
Career record: 73-24
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 1st, 2024 Rose City; 2024 state champion, 5A 106; 2024 Intermountain district title; 4th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 1st, 2023 Rose City; 6th, 2023 5A state
Aldo Duran, Baker/Powder Valley, senior
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 12-0
Career record: 101-25
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Muilenburg; 1st, 2024 Elgin Memorial Classic; 3rd, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2023 4A state; 3rd, 2022 4A state
Andrei Donayri, Harrisburg, sophomore
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 5-3
Career record: 43-12
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Deven Dawson; 2024 state champion, 3A 106
Andres Mendoza, Sprague, junior
Weight class: 113
2024-25 record: 11-5
Career record: 55-13
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 2nd, 2024 3A state (at Jefferson); 2024 district champion; 6th, 2023 3A state
Anthony Diaz, Oregon City, sophomore
Weight class: 106
2024-25 record: 15-2
Career record: 40-19
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 2nd, 2024 Muilenburg; 1st, 2024 Larry Owings; 3rd, Pacific Coast Championships; 2024 Three Rivers district champion
Archy De La Rosa, Forest Grove, sophomore
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 21-0
Career record: 59-1
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Garner Ivey Maui Invitational; 1st, 2024 Mountainside Tournament; 2nd, 2024 6A state; 2024 Pacific district champion
Bragen Anderson, La Grande, junior
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 9-2
Career record: 80-20
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Ranger Classic; 2nd, 2024 Muilenburg; 2nd, 2024 Hawaii Officials; 2nd, 2024 6A state; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2023 4A state
Braiden Grochowsky, Estacada, junior
Weight class: 113
2024-25 record: 11-0
Career record: 60-20
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Ranger Classic; 4th, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion
Brandon Kojiro, Sunset, senior
Weight class: 113
2024-25 record: 12-6
Career record: 108-36
Career highlights: 6th, 2024 Rose City; 5th, 2024 Pacific Coast Classic; 5th, 2024 6A state; 2024 Metro district champion; 4th, 2023 Rose City; 6th, 2023 6A state
Brayden Martinez, Crater, freshman
Weight class: 106
2024-25 record: 17-4
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2nd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff
Brody Lybarger, Mountainside, senior
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 16-5
Career record: 134-17
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 8th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 1st, 2024 Mountainside Tournament; 5th, 2024 6A state; 2nd, 2023 6A state; 4th, 2022 6A state
Caleb Enoch, Clackamas, sophomore
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 21-1
Career record: 53-7
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 3rd, 2024 Pacific Coast Championships; 2nd, 2024 6A state; 2024 Mt. Hood district champion
Canon Winn, Burns, senior
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 9-3
Career record: 69-14
Career highlights: Did not wrestle as junior; 2nd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 5th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2023 state champion, 3A 120; 2nd, 2022 3A state
Carsen Atterbury, Dallas, junior
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 7-6
Career record: 65-24
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 5th, 2024 5A state; 2024 Mid-Willamette district champion; 2nd, 2023 5A state; 2nd, 2023 Reser’s TOC
Carter Dawson, Roseburg, junior
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 1-0
Career record: 70-15
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 6A state; 3rd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 2023 state champion, 3A 106 (at Glide)
Casen Villastrigo, Crook County, sophomore
Weight class: 106
2024-25 record: 10-2
Career record: 43-11
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Perry Burlison; 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 3rd, 2024 4A state
Chase Hemphill, Crook County, sophomore
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 12-2
Career record: 49-11
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Perry Burlison; 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 3rd, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2024 Reser’s TOC
Conner Farlow, Hood River Valley, senior
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 17-1
Career record: 97-21
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 1st, 2024 Rick Sanders Invitational; 1st, Moon Valley Invitational; 6th, 2024 5A state; 4th, 2023 5A state; 6th, 2022 5A state
David Wheeler, West Linn, senior
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 10-5
Career record: 100-32
Career highlights: 5th, 2024 Rose City; 4th, 2024 3A state (at Yamhill-Carlton); 2024 district champion
Darion Johnson, West Linn, freshman
Weight class: 113
2024-25 record: 13-3
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Rose City
Dean Smith, Siletz Valley, senior
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 0-0
Career record: 34-24
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion
Drew Dawson, Roseburg, junior
Weight class: 113
2024-25 record: 9-2
Career record: 84-14
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2024 state champion, 6A 106; 2024 Southwest district champion; 1st, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2023 3A state (at Glide)
Duke Wentzel, Crook County, senior
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 12-3
Career record: 77-37
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Perry Burlison; 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 5th, 2024 5A state; 5th, 2023 4A state
Eden Stanton, Willamina, sophomore
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 7-3
Career record: 28-16
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Werners Beef; 1st, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 4th, 2024 2A/1A state
Elijah Borrayo, Lincoln, sophomore
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 8-1
Career record: 41-7
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 2nd, 2024 Larry Owings; 4th, 2024 6A state; 2024 PIL district champion
Hayden Cornell, Burns, sophomore
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 5-4
Career record: 37-17
Career highlights: 4th, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 5th, 2024 3A state
Ivan Hernandez, Thurston, freshman
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 19-4
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 3rd, 2024 Rose City
Jack Olsen, Roseburg, sophomore
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 9-3
Career record: 24-7
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 3rd, 2024 6A state; 2024 Southwest district champion
Jacob Jump, Newberg, freshman
Weight class: 113
2024-25 record: 21-4
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 5th, 2024 Jacob Jump; 1st, 2024 Best of the West
Jak Hopkes, Tillamook, senior
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 13-1
Career record: 91-19
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Werners Beef; 1st, Herrin Holiday Classic; 2nd, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2023 4A state; 4th, 2022 4A state
James Conn, Illinois Valley, junior
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 9-0
Career record: 57-7
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Willie Wilkinson; 1st, 2024 Culver Tournament; 2024 state champion, 2A/1A 106; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2023 2A/1A state
Jesse Landtroop, Sweet Home, sophomore
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 24-5
Career record: 71-11
Career highlights: 4th, 2024 Perry Burlison; 1st, 2024 Rose City; 2024 state champion, 4A 106; 2024 district champion; 3rd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 2nd, 2023 Rose City
John Henderson, Harrisburg, junior
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 10-5
Career record: 73-34
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Deven Dawson Memorial; 6th, 2024 North Bend Classic; 4th, 2024 3A state
Joshua Andrade, Glencoe, junior
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 7-4
Career record: 65-28
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 6th, 2024 6A state; 3rd, 2023 Rose City; 6th, 2023 6A state
Justin England, Crook County, senior
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 0-0
Career record: 34-23
Career highlights: 6th, 2024 4A state
Kaden Williams, Camas Valley, sophomore
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 9-5
Career record: 39-16
Career highlights: 4th, 2024 Culver Tournament; 2nd, 2024 Willie Wilkinson; 1st, 2024 Shamrock Invitational; 3rd, 2024 2A/1A state
Keegan Jefferson, Sweet Home, sophomore
Weight class: 106
2024-25 record: 20-7
Career record: 53-24
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 3rd, 2024 Rose City; 6th, 2024 4A state
Kiah Worthington, Newberg, junior
Weight class: 106
2024-25 record: 13-2
Career record: 76-30
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 1st, 2024 Rose City; 2nd, 2024 Best of the West; 3rd, 2024 6A state; 2024 Pacific district champion; 6th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 5th, 2023 Rose City
Kingston Meadors, Newberg, junior
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 19-1
Career record: 76-11
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 1st, 2024 Best of the West; 6th, 2024 Reser’s TOC (at Silverton); 3rd, 2023 5A state
Landyn Fincher, Elgin, sophomore
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 11-2
Career record: 43-5
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Deven Dawson; 1st, 2024 Central Linn Invitational; 3rd, 2024 Muilenburg; 1st, Elgin Memorial Classic; 2nd, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion;
Liam Butler, Nyssa, sophomore
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 1-0
Career record: 19-19
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 3A state
Lukas Salas-Sanchez, Thurston, freshman
Weight class: 106
2024-25 record: 16-1
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 2nd, 2024 Rose City
Mason Hakki, Thurston, senior
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 15-3
Career record: 100-31
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 2nd, 2024 Rose City; 2nd, 2024 5A state; 6th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 1st, 2023 Rose City
Micah Martinho, Illinois Valley, senior
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 1-1
Career record: 79-7
Career highlights: Returning from knee injury at 2024 district meet; 2023 state champion, 2A/1A 113; 2022 state champion, 2A/1A 113
Michael Salas Sanchez, Thurston, sophomore
Weight class: 113
2024-25 record: 21-0
Career record: 61-5
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 1st, 2024 Rose City; 2nd, 2024 5A state; 2024 Midwestern district champion; 5th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2023 Rose City
Miguel Elenes, Westview, senior
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 4-4
Career record: 91-34
Career highlights: 5th, 2024 6A state; 2024 Metro district champion; 2nd, 2023 Rose City; 3rd, 2023 6A state
Nathan Ramirez, Dallas, senior
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 16-2
Career record: 42-16
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 5th, 2024 5A state; 6th, 2023 Rose City
Owen Hoyt, West Albany, senior
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 19-5
Career record: 101-25
Career highlights: 5th, 2024 Edmonds Invite; 6th, 2024 Rose City; 3rd, 2024 5A state; 5th, 2023 5A state
Peyton Wafer, Douglas, junior
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 11-3
Career record: 46-29
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Willie Wilkinson; 2nd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 6th, 2024 3A state
Ryder Lee, Redmond, senior
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 9-1
Career record: 85-34
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 3rd, 2024 5A state; 2024 Intermountain district champion; 2nd, 2023 5A state; 5th, 2023 Reser’s TOC; 4th, 2022 5A state
Shae Morrison, Ida B. Wells, freshman
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 10-2
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Rick Sanders Invitational; 3rd, 2024 Mountainside Tournament
Talen Shaffer, Illinois Valley, senior
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 9-2
Career record: 80-40
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Culver Tournament; 5th, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff
Tanner Brumble, Crook County, freshman
Weight class: 113
2024-25 record: 8-3
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 1st, 2024 Culver Tournament;
Tobijah Mauck, Banks, sophomore
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 7-2
Career record: 41-12
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Werners Beef; 2nd, 2024 Muilenburg; 5th, 2024 3A state
Trayton Forbes, Marshfield, junior
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 5-4
Career record: 66-23
Career highlights: 4th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 4th, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion
Trey Smith, Canby, sophomore
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 23-0
Career record: 63-6
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Herrin Holiday Classic; 1st, 2024 Larry Owings; 3rd, 2024 5A state; 2024 NWOC district champion
Truman Winningham, Thurston, sophomore
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 10-6
Career record: 33-14
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 5th, 2024 Rose City; 6th, 2024 5A state; 4th, 2023 Rose City
Tytus Hardee, Sweet Home, junior
Weight class: 126
2024-25 record: 16-7
Career record: 90-24
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Rose City; 4th, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion; 5th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 5th, 2023 Rose City; 5th, 2023 4A state; 3rd, 2023 Reser’s TOC; 5th, 2022 Rose City
