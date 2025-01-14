High School

Oregon's top high school boys wrestlers: 103- to 126-pounders

Who are some of the top boys wrestling in Oregon this season from 103-126 pounds?

René Ferrán

Thurston's Michael Salas Sanchez and Mountain View's Aiden Nelmes are two of the top lightweight wrestlers in the state this season.
We’re taking a weight-by-weight look at some of the best wrestlers in Oregon this season. This list focuses on boys wrestling from 103 to 126 pounds.

Record and weights on trackwrestling.com through Dec. 31.

Aaron Burke, Sandy, junior

Weight class: 113

2024-25 record: 12-2

Career record: 54-23

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Ranger Classic; 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Larry Owings; 6th, 2024 6A state

Aiden Nelmes, Mountain View, junior

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 15-1

Career record: 73-24 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 1st, 2024 Rose City; 2024 state champion, 5A 106; 2024 Intermountain district title; 4th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 1st, 2023 Rose City; 6th, 2023 5A state

Aldo Duran, Baker/Powder Valley, senior

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 12-0

Career record: 101-25

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Muilenburg; 1st, 2024 Elgin Memorial Classic; 3rd, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2023 4A state; 3rd, 2022 4A state

Andrei Donayri, Harrisburg, sophomore

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 5-3

Career record: 43-12

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Deven Dawson; 2024 state champion, 3A 106

Andres Mendoza, Sprague, junior

Weight class: 113

2024-25 record: 11-5

Career record: 55-13 

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 2nd, 2024 3A state (at Jefferson); 2024 district champion; 6th, 2023 3A state

Anthony Diaz, Oregon City, sophomore

Weight class: 106

2024-25 record: 15-2

Career record: 40-19

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 2nd, 2024 Muilenburg; 1st, 2024 Larry Owings; 3rd, Pacific Coast Championships; 2024 Three Rivers district champion

Archy De La Rosa, Forest Grove, sophomore

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 21-0

Career record: 59-1

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Garner Ivey Maui Invitational; 1st, 2024 Mountainside Tournament; 2nd, 2024 6A state; 2024 Pacific district champion

Bragen Anderson, La Grande, junior

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 9-2

Career record: 80-20 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Ranger Classic; 2nd, 2024 Muilenburg; 2nd, 2024 Hawaii Officials; 2nd, 2024 6A state; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2023 4A state

Braiden Grochowsky, Estacada, junior

Weight class: 113

2024-25 record: 11-0

Career record: 60-20 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Ranger Classic; 4th, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion

Brandon Kojiro, Sunset, senior

Weight class: 113

2024-25 record: 12-6

Career record: 108-36

Career highlights: 6th, 2024 Rose City; 5th, 2024 Pacific Coast Classic; 5th, 2024 6A state; 2024 Metro district champion; 4th, 2023 Rose City; 6th, 2023 6A state

Brayden Martinez, Crater, freshman

Weight class: 106

2024-25 record: 17-4

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2nd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff

Brody Lybarger, Mountainside, senior

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 16-5

Career record: 134-17

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 8th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 1st, 2024 Mountainside Tournament; 5th, 2024 6A state; 2nd, 2023 6A state; 4th, 2022 6A state

Caleb Enoch, Clackamas, sophomore

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 21-1

Career record: 53-7

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 3rd, 2024 Pacific Coast Championships; 2nd, 2024 6A state; 2024 Mt. Hood district champion

Canon Winn
Burns wrestler Canon Winn / Leon Neuschwander

Canon Winn, Burns, senior

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 9-3

Career record: 69-14

Career highlights: Did not wrestle as junior; 2nd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 5th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2023 state champion, 3A 120; 2nd, 2022 3A state

Carsen Atterbury, Dallas, junior

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 7-6

Career record: 65-24 

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 5th, 2024 5A state; 2024 Mid-Willamette district champion; 2nd, 2023 5A state; 2nd, 2023 Reser’s TOC

Carter Dawson, Roseburg, junior

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 1-0

Career record: 70-15 

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 6A state; 3rd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 2023 state champion, 3A 106 (at Glide)

Casen Villastrigo, Crook County, sophomore

Weight class: 106

2024-25 record: 10-2

Career record: 43-11

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Perry Burlison; 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 3rd, 2024 4A state

Chase Hemphill, Crook County, sophomore

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 12-2

Career record: 49-11

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Perry Burlison; 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 3rd, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2024 Reser’s TOC

Conner Farlow, Hood River Valley, senior

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 17-1

Career record: 97-21

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 1st, 2024 Rick Sanders Invitational; 1st, Moon Valley Invitational; 6th, 2024 5A state; 4th, 2023 5A state; 6th, 2022 5A state

David Wheeler, West Linn, senior

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 10-5

Career record: 100-32

Career highlights: 5th, 2024 Rose City; 4th, 2024 3A state (at Yamhill-Carlton); 2024 district champion

Darion Johnson, West Linn, freshman

Weight class: 113

2024-25 record: 13-3

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Rose City 

Dean Smith, Siletz Valley, senior

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 0-0

Career record: 34-24 

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion

Drew Dawson, Roseburg, junior

Weight class: 113

2024-25 record: 9-2

Career record: 84-14 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2024 state champion, 6A 106; 2024 Southwest district champion; 1st, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2023 3A state (at Glide)

Drew Dawson
Roseburg wrestler Drew Dawson / Taylor Balkom

Duke Wentzel, Crook County, senior

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 12-3

Career record: 77-37 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Perry Burlison; 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 5th, 2024 5A state; 5th, 2023 4A state

Eden Stanton, Willamina, sophomore

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 7-3

Career record: 28-16

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Werners Beef; 1st, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 4th, 2024 2A/1A state

Elijah Borrayo, Lincoln, sophomore

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 8-1

Career record: 41-7

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 2nd, 2024 Larry Owings; 4th, 2024 6A state; 2024 PIL district champion

Hayden Cornell, Burns, sophomore

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 5-4

Career record: 37-17

Career highlights: 4th, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 5th, 2024 3A state

Ivan Hernandez, Thurston, freshman

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 19-4

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 3rd, 2024 Rose City

Jack Olsen, Roseburg, sophomore

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 9-3

Career record: 24-7

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 3rd, 2024 6A state; 2024 Southwest district champion

Jacob Jump, Newberg, freshman

Weight class: 113

2024-25 record: 21-4

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 5th, 2024 Jacob Jump; 1st, 2024 Best of the West

Jak Hopkes, Tillamook, senior

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 13-1

Career record: 91-19 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Werners Beef; 1st, Herrin Holiday Classic; 2nd, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2023 4A state; 4th, 2022 4A state

James Conn, Illinois Valley, junior

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 9-0

Career record: 57-7

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Willie Wilkinson; 1st, 2024 Culver Tournament; 2024 state champion, 2A/1A 106; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2023 2A/1A state

James Conn
Illinois Valley wrestler James Conn / Leon Neuschwander

Jesse Landtroop, Sweet Home, sophomore

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 24-5

Career record: 71-11

Career highlights: 4th, 2024 Perry Burlison; 1st, 2024 Rose City; 2024 state champion, 4A 106; 2024 district champion; 3rd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 2nd, 2023 Rose City

John Henderson, Harrisburg, junior

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 10-5

Career record: 73-34

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Deven Dawson Memorial; 6th, 2024 North Bend Classic; 4th, 2024 3A state

Joshua Andrade, Glencoe, junior

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 7-4

Career record: 65-28 

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 6th, 2024 6A state; 3rd, 2023 Rose City; 6th, 2023 6A state

Justin England, Crook County, senior

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 0-0

Career record: 34-23 

Career highlights: 6th, 2024 4A state

Kaden Williams, Camas Valley, sophomore

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 9-5

Career record: 39-16

Career highlights: 4th, 2024 Culver Tournament; 2nd, 2024 Willie Wilkinson; 1st, 2024 Shamrock Invitational; 3rd, 2024 2A/1A state

Keegan Jefferson, Sweet Home, sophomore

Weight class: 106

2024-25 record: 20-7

Career record: 53-24

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 3rd, 2024 Rose City; 6th, 2024 4A state

Kiah Worthington, Newberg, junior

Weight class: 106

2024-25 record: 13-2

Career record: 76-30 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 1st, 2024 Rose City; 2nd, 2024 Best of the West; 3rd, 2024 6A state; 2024 Pacific district champion; 6th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 5th, 2023 Rose City

Kingston Meadors, Newberg, junior

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 19-1

Career record: 76-11 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 1st, 2024 Best of the West; 6th, 2024 Reser’s TOC (at Silverton); 3rd, 2023 5A state

Landyn Fincher, Elgin, sophomore

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 11-2

Career record: 43-5

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Deven Dawson; 1st, 2024 Central Linn Invitational; 3rd, 2024 Muilenburg; 1st, Elgin Memorial Classic; 2nd, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion; 

Liam Butler, Nyssa, sophomore

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 1-0

Career record: 19-19

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 3A state

Lukas Salas-Sanchez, Thurston, freshman

Weight class: 106

2024-25 record: 16-1

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 2nd, 2024 Rose City

Mason Hakki, Thurston, senior

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 15-3

Career record: 100-31 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 2nd, 2024 Rose City; 2nd, 2024 5A state; 6th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 1st, 2023 Rose City

Micah Martinho, Illinois Valley, senior

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 1-1

Career record: 79-7

Career highlights: Returning from knee injury at 2024 district meet; 2023 state champion, 2A/1A 113; 2022 state champion, 2A/1A 113

Michael Salas Sanchez, Thurston, sophomore

Weight class: 113

2024-25 record: 21-0

Career record: 61-5

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 1st, 2024 Rose City; 2nd, 2024 5A state; 2024 Midwestern district champion; 5th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2023 Rose City

Miguel Elenes, Westview, senior

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 4-4

Career record: 91-34 

Career highlights: 5th, 2024 6A state; 2024 Metro district champion; 2nd, 2023 Rose City; 3rd, 2023 6A state

Nathan Ramirez, Dallas, senior

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 16-2

Career record: 42-16

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 5th, 2024 5A state; 6th, 2023 Rose City

Owen Hoyt, West Albany, senior

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 19-5

Career record: 101-25

Career highlights: 5th, 2024 Edmonds Invite; 6th, 2024 Rose City; 3rd, 2024 5A state; 5th, 2023 5A state

Peyton Wafer, Douglas, junior

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 11-3

Career record: 46-29

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Willie Wilkinson; 2nd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 6th, 2024 3A state

Ryder Lee, Redmond, senior

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 9-1

Career record: 85-34

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 3rd, 2024 5A state; 2024 Intermountain district champion; 2nd, 2023 5A state; 5th, 2023 Reser’s TOC; 4th, 2022 5A state

Shae Morrison, Ida B. Wells, freshman

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 10-2

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Rick Sanders Invitational; 3rd, 2024 Mountainside Tournament

Talen Shaffer, Illinois Valley, senior

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 9-2

Career record: 80-40 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Culver Tournament; 5th, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff

Tanner Brumble, Crook County, freshman

Weight class: 113

2024-25 record: 8-3

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 1st, 2024 Culver Tournament;

Tobijah Mauck, Banks, sophomore

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 7-2

Career record: 41-12

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Werners Beef; 2nd, 2024 Muilenburg; 5th, 2024 3A state

Trayton Forbes, Marshfield, junior

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 5-4

Career record: 66-23 

Career highlights: 4th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 4th, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion

Trey Smith, Canby, sophomore

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 23-0

Career record: 63-6

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Herrin Holiday Classic; 1st, 2024 Larry Owings; 3rd, 2024 5A state; 2024 NWOC district champion

Truman Winningham, Thurston, sophomore

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 10-6

Career record: 33-14

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 5th, 2024 Rose City; 6th, 2024 5A state; 4th, 2023 Rose City

Tytus Hardee, Sweet Home, junior

Weight class: 126

2024-25 record: 16-7

Career record: 90-24

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Rose City; 4th, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion; 5th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 5th, 2023 Rose City; 5th, 2023 4A state; 3rd, 2023 Reser’s TOC; 5th, 2022 Rose City

