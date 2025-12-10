High School

Oregon high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025

Oregon high school basketball
The 2025 Oregon boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from last night's slate of action.

6A

Barlow 58, Westview 53

Beaverton 72, Franklin 33

Central 70, North Medford 53

Churchill 62, Willamette 32

Corvallis 63, South Salem 47

Crater 64, Grants Pass 62 (OT)

David Douglas 61, McDaniel 42

Forest Grove 62, South Albany 48

Gresham 80, Lakeridge 73

Hillsboro 69, Newberg 49

Jesuit 76, La Salle Prep 30

Lake Oswego 81, Liberty 57

McNary 57, Lincoln 48

Mountainside 64, Ida B. Wells 51

Nelson 73, West Linn 60

North Eugene 61, South Eugene 33

North Salem 75, McMinnville 59

Oregon City 79, West Salem 65

Reynolds 98, Aloha 56

Sheldon 69, Jefferson, Portland 61

Sherwood 60, Benson 59 (OT)

South Medford 78, Glencoe 46

Southridge 77, Camas High School (WA) 70

Sunset 85, Sandy 61

Tigard 43, Century 39

5A

Bend 62, Klamath Union 52

Caldera 63, Hood River Valley 61

Hidden Valley 70, Eagle Point 37

West Albany 48, Thurston 45

4A

Baker 77, Enterprise 59

Estacada 79, Scio 50

Lewiston (ID) 69, Pendleton 49

Mazama 60, La Pine 37

Molalla 64, Stayton 61

Newport 70, Elmira 45

North Marion 53, Riverside, WLWV 46

Philomath 49, Marist Catholic 38

Scappoose 90, Valley Catholic 69

St. Helens 66, Gladstone 58

Sweet Home 66, Cottage Grove 32

The Dalles 102, Corbett 56

Yreka (CA) 59, Phoenix 37

3A

Blanchet Catholic 44, Portland Adventist Acad. 32

Brookings-Harbor 55, Gold Beach 46

Creswell 59, Central Linn 30

Days Creek 78, Coquille 54

Lakeview / Paisley 61, Modoc (CA) 47

Oregon Episcopal 73, Santiam Christian 58

Pleasant Hill 64, Sutherlin 30

Portland Christian 57, De La Salle North Catholic 43

Riddle 65, Rogue River 58

Siuslaw 53, Reedsport 45

Trinity Lutheran 71, Sisters 65

Weed (CA) 65, St. Mary's, Medford 56

Westside Christian 74, Dayton 48

2A

Bonanza 67, Gilchrist 29

Clatskanie 56, Gervais 51

Country Christian 72, Colton 63

Culver 84, North Lake 37

Heppner 63, Condon 42

Lowell 52, Elkton 23

Oakland 65, Kennedy 24

Toledo 86, Chemawa 39

Waldport 45, Alsea 37

Weston-McEwen 54, Elgin 51

1A

Eddyville Charter 42, North Clackamas Christian 33

Glendale 55, Camas Valley 50

Grand View Christian Acad. 63, Livingstone Adventist Acad. 26

Horizon Christian, Hood River 51, Central Christian 45

Klickitat / Glenwood 89, Cornerstone Christian (WA) 47

Lyle / Wishram 53, Damascus Christian 49

Mohawk 48, Falls City / Kings Valley Char. 10

New Hope Christian 72, McKenzie 41

North Douglas 53, Mapleton 41

Pilot Rock 57, Sherman 51

Stevenson High School (WA) 55, Trout Lake 41

Valor Christian / Tualatin Valley Acad. 63, St. Stephen's Acad. 43

