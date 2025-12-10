Oregon high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025
The 2025 Oregon boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from last night's slate of action.
6A
Barlow 58, Westview 53
Beaverton 72, Franklin 33
Central 70, North Medford 53
Churchill 62, Willamette 32
Corvallis 63, South Salem 47
Crater 64, Grants Pass 62 (OT)
David Douglas 61, McDaniel 42
Forest Grove 62, South Albany 48
Gresham 80, Lakeridge 73
Hillsboro 69, Newberg 49
Jesuit 76, La Salle Prep 30
Lake Oswego 81, Liberty 57
McNary 57, Lincoln 48
Mountainside 64, Ida B. Wells 51
Nelson 73, West Linn 60
North Eugene 61, South Eugene 33
North Salem 75, McMinnville 59
Oregon City 79, West Salem 65
Reynolds 98, Aloha 56
Sheldon 69, Jefferson, Portland 61
Sherwood 60, Benson 59 (OT)
South Medford 78, Glencoe 46
Southridge 77, Camas High School (WA) 70
Sunset 85, Sandy 61
Tigard 43, Century 39
5A
Bend 62, Klamath Union 52
Caldera 63, Hood River Valley 61
Hidden Valley 70, Eagle Point 37
West Albany 48, Thurston 45
4A
Baker 77, Enterprise 59
Estacada 79, Scio 50
Lewiston (ID) 69, Pendleton 49
Mazama 60, La Pine 37
Molalla 64, Stayton 61
Newport 70, Elmira 45
North Marion 53, Riverside, WLWV 46
Philomath 49, Marist Catholic 38
Scappoose 90, Valley Catholic 69
St. Helens 66, Gladstone 58
Sweet Home 66, Cottage Grove 32
The Dalles 102, Corbett 56
Yreka (CA) 59, Phoenix 37
3A
Blanchet Catholic 44, Portland Adventist Acad. 32
Brookings-Harbor 55, Gold Beach 46
Creswell 59, Central Linn 30
Days Creek 78, Coquille 54
Lakeview / Paisley 61, Modoc (CA) 47
Oregon Episcopal 73, Santiam Christian 58
Pleasant Hill 64, Sutherlin 30
Portland Christian 57, De La Salle North Catholic 43
Riddle 65, Rogue River 58
Siuslaw 53, Reedsport 45
Trinity Lutheran 71, Sisters 65
Weed (CA) 65, St. Mary's, Medford 56
Westside Christian 74, Dayton 48
2A
Bonanza 67, Gilchrist 29
Clatskanie 56, Gervais 51
Country Christian 72, Colton 63
Culver 84, North Lake 37
Heppner 63, Condon 42
Lowell 52, Elkton 23
Oakland 65, Kennedy 24
Toledo 86, Chemawa 39
Waldport 45, Alsea 37
Weston-McEwen 54, Elgin 51
1A
Eddyville Charter 42, North Clackamas Christian 33
Glendale 55, Camas Valley 50
Grand View Christian Acad. 63, Livingstone Adventist Acad. 26
Horizon Christian, Hood River 51, Central Christian 45
Klickitat / Glenwood 89, Cornerstone Christian (WA) 47
Lyle / Wishram 53, Damascus Christian 49
Mohawk 48, Falls City / Kings Valley Char. 10
New Hope Christian 72, McKenzie 41
North Douglas 53, Mapleton 41
Pilot Rock 57, Sherman 51
Stevenson High School (WA) 55, Trout Lake 41
Valor Christian / Tualatin Valley Acad. 63, St. Stephen's Acad. 43