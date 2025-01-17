High School

Oregon's top high school boys wrestlers: 190- to 285-pounders

Who are some of the top boys wrestling in Oregon this season from 190-285 pounds?

René Ferrán

South Medford's Bridger Foss looks to go through another season undefeated after winning a 6A state title last February.
South Medford's Bridger Foss looks to go through another season undefeated after winning a 6A state title last February. / Taylor Balkom

We’re taking a weight-by-weight look at some of the best wrestlers in Oregon this season. This list focuses on boys wrestling from 190 to 285 pounds.

Record and weights on trackwrestling.com through Dec. 31.

Aidan Perkins, Pendleton, junior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 17-3

Career record: 95-29

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Bob Mars Invite; 5th, 2024 Pacific Coast Wrestling Championships; 2nd, 2024 4A state

Ashton Swanson, Sweet Home, senior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 21-5

Career record: 121-35

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 3rd, 2024 Rose City; 2024 state champion, 4A 175; 2024 district champion; 3rd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 6th, 2023 Rose City; 5th, 2023 Reser’s TOC

Bodhi Baller, Willamina, junior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 4-5

Career record: 31-24

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Werners Beef; 4th, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion

Brandon Cook, Forest Grove, junior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 20-0

Career record: 90-22

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Werners Beef; 1st, 2024 Garner Ivey Maui Invitational; 1st, 2024 Mountainside Tournament; 2nd, 2024 6A state

Brash Henderson, Silverton, senior

Weight class: 215

2024-25 record: 13-2

Career record: 113-10

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Larry Owings; 2nd, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2024 state champion, 5A 285; 2024 Mid-Willamette district champion; 1st, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 2nd, 2023 5A state; 3rd, 2022 5A state

Brash Henderson
Silverton wrestler Brash Henderson / Taylor Balkom

Brian Cortez, Eagle Point, senior

Weight class: 285

2024-25 record: 16-6

Career record: 71-28 

Career highlights: 5th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 3rd, 2024 5A state; 2024 Midwestern district champion; 5th, 2024 Reser’s TOC

Bridger Foss, South Medford, senior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 11-0

Career record: 126-14

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2024 state champion, 6A 175; 2024 Southwest district champion; 2nd, 2023 6A state; 7th, 2022 Class B state (at Oakes, N.D.)

Brody Buzzard, Harrisburg, junior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 15-2

Career record: 101-13

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 2nd, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2024 state champion, 3A 165; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 2023 state champion, 3A 145

Brody Sahlfeld, Glencoe, senior

Weight class: 285

2024-25 record: 0-0

Career record: 31-14 

Career highlights: 5th, 2024 6A state; 2024 Pacific district champion

Carl Orchard, Corbett, junior

Weight class: 285

2024-25 record: 10-0

Career record: 62-8

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Ranger Classic; 1st, 2024 Gary McDaniel Memorial; 1st, 2024 Molalla Mayhem; 2nd, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2023 3A state

Carson Langford, Dallas, freshman

Weight class: 215

2024-25 record: 14-3

Career highlights: 4th, 2024 Rose City; U15 Pan Am gold medalist, 85kg, freestyle and Greco-Roman; U15 US Open 85kg Greco-Roman national champion

Carter Bennett, Forest Grove, senior

Weight class: 285

2024-25 record: 6-0

Career record: 96-31

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Werners Beef; 1st, 2024 Garner Ivey Maui Invitational; 2nd, 2024 6A state; 2024 Pacific district champion; 4th, 2023 6A state

Cayden Baker, Scappoose, senior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 15-3

Career record: 60-41

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kelly Bledsoe; 2nd, 2024 Muilenburg; 2nd, 2024 Mountainside Tournament; 1st, 2024 Phil White Classic; 6th, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion

Coen Egner, Oakland, senior

Weight class: 215

2024-25 record: 3-2

Career record: 51-42

Career highlights: 4th, 2024 2A/1A state

Colton Bennett, Sweet Home, senior

Weight class: 285

2024-25 record: 19-8

Career record: 76-40

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 4th, 2024 4A state; 5th, 2023 Rose City

Dane Hartmann, Franklin, senior 

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 9-4

Career record: 92-28

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Rick Sanders; 3rd, 2024 6A state; 2024 PIL district champion; 5th, 2023 6A state

David Finch, Lowell, junior

Weight class: 285

2024-25 record: 10-1

Career record: 63-14

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 1st, 2024 Coquille Holiday; 1st, 2024 Sheridan Hall of Fame; 2nd, 2024 2A/1A state; 3rd, 2023 2A/1A state

Dex Dunlap, La Grande, sophomore

Weight class: 215

2024-25 record: 12-3

Career record: 47-16

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Muilenburg; 2nd, 2024 Ranger Classic; 4th, 2024 Hawaii Officials; 4th, 2024 4A state

Dominic Macon, Nelson, senior

Weight class: 285

2024-25 record: 9-0

Career record: 72-12

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Larry Owings; 2024 state champion, 6A 285; 2024 Mt. Hood district champion

Domonic Macon
Nelson wrestler Domonic Macon / Taylor Balkom

Dylan Sharp, Sweet Home, senior

Weight class: 215

2024-25 record: 12-8

Career record: 60-44

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 4A state

Easton Kemper, Burns, senior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 12-2

Career record: 122-11

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 3rd, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2024 state champion, 3A 175; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 3A 170; 2022 state champion, 3A 170

Easton Kemper
Burns wrestler Easton Kemper / Leon Neuschwander

Finnian Clemans, Willamina, senior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 0-0

Career record: 47-27

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion

Gabriel Haines, Central, senior

Weight class: 285

2024-25 record: 0-0

Career record: 33-21

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 5A state

Gavin Sandoval, Crook County, senior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 10-3

Career record: 85-24

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Perry Burlison; 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2024 state champion, 4A 190; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 4A 152; 3rd, 2023 Reser’s TOC; 4th, 2022 5A state; 6th, 2022 Reser’s TOC

Howard Lewelling, Glendale, senior

Weight class: 215

2024-25 record: 10-2

Career record: 56-30

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Shamrock Invitational; 4th, 2024 2A/1A state

Hunter Langham, Harrisburg, senior

Weight class: 285

2024-25 record: 13-2

Career record: 115-46

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 2nd, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 3rd, 2024 3A state; 5th, 2024 Reser’s TOC

Isaac Jordan, Lebanon, senior

Weight class: 285

2024-25 record: 19-2

Career record: 116-39

Career highlights: 7th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2nd, 2024 5A state

Isaac Jordan
Lebanon wrestler Isaac Jordan / Taylor Balkom

Isaac Reynoso, Glencoe, junior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 15-4

Career record: 56-17

Career highlights: 5th, 2024 Rose City; 3rd, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 5th, 2024 6A state; 2024 Pacific district champion

Isaiah Parsons, Canby, senior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 10-0

Career record: 78-16

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Herrin Holiday Classic; 4th, 2024 5A state; 6th, 2024 Reser’s TOC

Isandre De La Torre, South Medford, junior

Weight class: 285

2024-25 record: 10-0

Career record: 58-4

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 3rd, 2024 6A state; 2024 Southwest district champion

Jackson Doman, Canby, senior

Weight class: 215

2024-25 record: 22-0

Career record: 131-19

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Herrin Holiday Classic; 1st, 2024 Larry Owings; 2024 state champion, 5A 215; 2024 NWOC district champion; 1st, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 6th, 2023 5A state

Jackson Doman
Canby wrestler Jackson Doman / Taylor Balkom

Jacob Mann, Siuslaw, junior

Weight class: 215

2024-25 record: 16-2

Career record: 96-15

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Deven Dawson; 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 4th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 6th, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion

Jaime Cavan, Heppner, senior

Weight class: 215

2024-25 record: 8-3

Career record: 76-24

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Oregon Trail County Championships; 2nd, 2024 Culver Tournament; 3rd, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2023 2A/1A state

James Rolla Camden Roofener, Glencoe, senior

Weight class: 215

2024-25 record: 10-2

Career record: 84-29

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 4th, 2024 6A state; 2024 Pacific district champion; 3rd, 2023 Rose City

Joe Weil, Burns, junior

Weight class: 285

2024-25 record: 10-3

Career record: 82-23

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 5th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2nd, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion

Jonah Cooper, Elmira, sophomore

Weight class: 215

2024-25 record: 4-1

Career record: 28-12

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 6th, 2024 3A state

Joseph Trammell, Sheridan, senior

Weight class: 285

2024-25 record: 9-2

Career record: 65-21 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Deven Dawson Memorial; 5th, 2024 3A state

Kaison Smith, Warrenton, senior

Weight class: 285

2024-25 record: 12-1

Career record: 132-24

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kelly Bledsoe; 1st, 2024 Fast Lube and Oil Invitational; 2nd, 2024 Pacific Coast Championships; 2024 state champion, 3A 215; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2023 3A state

Kase Schaffeld, Vale, senior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 0-0

Career record: 100-30

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 3A state; 6th, 2023 3A state; 

Kenai Huff, La Grande, senior

Weight class: 285

2024-25 record: 9-4

Career record: 82-27

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Ranger Classic; 1st, 2024 Muilenburg; 2nd, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 2nd, 2023 4A state

Kenya Johnson, Sprague, senior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 13-4

Career record: 94-28 

Career highlights: 4th, 2024 Rose City; 2nd, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 3rd, 2024 6A state; 4th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 5th, 2023 Rose City; 5th, 2023 Reser’s TOC

Kenya Johnson
Sprague wrestler Kenya Johnson / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kolby Coxen, Toledo, senior

Weight class: 285

2024-25 record: 10-0

Career record: 98-9

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Central Linn Invitational; 1st, 2024 Culver Tournament; 3rd, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2023 2A/1A state; 3rd, 2022 2A/1A state

Lake Mulberry, Philomath, junior

Weight class: 215

2024-25 record: 9-3

Career record: 63-29

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 5th, 2024 4A state

Landon McMahon, Heppner, junior

Weight class: 215

2024-25 record: 15-2

Career record: 78-24

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Oregon Trail County Championships; 1st, 2024 Culver Tournament; 1st, Elgin Memorial Classic; 1st, 2024 Mac-Hi Christmas; 2nd, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion

Lee Brainard, Oakridge, junior

Weight class: 215

2024-25 record: 5-0

Career record: 41-18

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 3rd, 2024 2A/1A state

Logan Sunnell, Tualatin, senior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 8-1

Career record: 94-21

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Rose City; 2024 state champion, 6A 190; 2024 Three Rivers district champion; 3rd, 2023 6A state; 4th, 2022 Rose City

Logan Sunnell
Tualatin wrestler Logan Sunnell / Taylor Balkom

Lucas Gray, West Linn, senior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 0-0

Career record: 76-37

Career highlights: 6th, 2024 6A state; 2nd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2023 Rose City; 4th, 2023 6A state

Lusiano Lopez, Lake Oswego, senior

Weight class: 285

2024-25 record: 4-0

Career record: 44-10

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Mountainside Tournament; 2024 state champion, 6A 215; 2024 Three Rivers district champion

Lusiano Lopez
Lake Oswego wrestler Lusiano Lopez / Taylor Balkom

Matthew Hinkle, Cascade, junior

Weight class: 215

2024-25 record: 25-3

Career record: 78-23 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Perry Burlison; 2nd, 2024 Rose City; 2nd, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 2nd, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion

Nicholas Lopez, Cascade, senior

Weight class: 285

2024-25 record: 23-6

Career record: 65-29

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Perry Burlison; 2nd, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 3rd, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2023 4A state

Noah Miner, Aloha, junior

Weight class: 285

2024-25 record: 15-1

Career record: 88-24

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 1st, 2024 Rose City; 3rd, 2024 Larry Owings; 2nd, 2024 4A state; 2024 Metro district champion; 2nd, 2023 Rose City

Orinn Hubbard, Redmond, senior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 17-2

Career record: 110-46

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 4th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2nd, 2024 5A state; 2024 Intermountain district champion; 5th, 2024 Reser’s TOC

Paul Clark, Lowell, senior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 3-2

Career record: 68-31

Career highlights: 4th, 2024 Perry Burlison; 3rd, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion

Peighton Rofinot, Thurston, senior

Weight class: 285

2024-25 record: 15-3

Career record: 50-26

Career highlights: 6th, 2024 5A state

Ryder Sawyer, Douglas, junior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 7-3

Career record: 70-30

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Willie Wilkinson; 6th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 4th, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2023 3A state

Sam Platz, Union/Cove, junior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 13-0

Career record: 68-22

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Oregon Trail County Championships; 1st, 2024 Muilenburg; 2nd, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion

Tag Deluca
La Pine wrestler Tag Deluca / Leon Neuschwander

Tag Deluca, La Pine, senior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 6-3

Career record: 71-21

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 2nd, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion; 3rd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 2023 state champion, 3A 160

Tauj Flora, Sutherlin, senior

Weight class: 215

2024-25 record: 3-3

Career record: 77-27

Career highlights: 6th, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 4th, 2024 3A state; 5th, 2023 3A state

Uriel Valdez, Bend, senior

Weight class: 215

2024-25 record: 0-0 (injury)

Career record: 81-36

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 5A state

Walter Dahme, Sherwood, junior

Weight class: 285

2024-25 record: 7-4

Career record: 45-28

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Larry Owings; 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic quarterfinalist; 4th, 2024 6A state

Wyatt Cox, Vale, junior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 4-1

Career record: 57-27

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Wiley Dobbs; 5th, 2024 3A state

