Oregon's top high school boys wrestlers: 190- to 285-pounders
We’re taking a weight-by-weight look at some of the best wrestlers in Oregon this season. This list focuses on boys wrestling from 190 to 285 pounds.
Record and weights on trackwrestling.com through Dec. 31.
Aidan Perkins, Pendleton, junior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 17-3
Career record: 95-29
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Bob Mars Invite; 5th, 2024 Pacific Coast Wrestling Championships; 2nd, 2024 4A state
Ashton Swanson, Sweet Home, senior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 21-5
Career record: 121-35
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 3rd, 2024 Rose City; 2024 state champion, 4A 175; 2024 district champion; 3rd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 6th, 2023 Rose City; 5th, 2023 Reser’s TOC
Bodhi Baller, Willamina, junior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 4-5
Career record: 31-24
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Werners Beef; 4th, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion
Brandon Cook, Forest Grove, junior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 20-0
Career record: 90-22
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Werners Beef; 1st, 2024 Garner Ivey Maui Invitational; 1st, 2024 Mountainside Tournament; 2nd, 2024 6A state
Brash Henderson, Silverton, senior
Weight class: 215
2024-25 record: 13-2
Career record: 113-10
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Larry Owings; 2nd, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2024 state champion, 5A 285; 2024 Mid-Willamette district champion; 1st, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 2nd, 2023 5A state; 3rd, 2022 5A state
Brian Cortez, Eagle Point, senior
Weight class: 285
2024-25 record: 16-6
Career record: 71-28
Career highlights: 5th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 3rd, 2024 5A state; 2024 Midwestern district champion; 5th, 2024 Reser’s TOC
Bridger Foss, South Medford, senior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 11-0
Career record: 126-14
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2024 state champion, 6A 175; 2024 Southwest district champion; 2nd, 2023 6A state; 7th, 2022 Class B state (at Oakes, N.D.)
Brody Buzzard, Harrisburg, junior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 15-2
Career record: 101-13
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 2nd, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2024 state champion, 3A 165; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 2023 state champion, 3A 145
Brody Sahlfeld, Glencoe, senior
Weight class: 285
2024-25 record: 0-0
Career record: 31-14
Career highlights: 5th, 2024 6A state; 2024 Pacific district champion
Carl Orchard, Corbett, junior
Weight class: 285
2024-25 record: 10-0
Career record: 62-8
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Ranger Classic; 1st, 2024 Gary McDaniel Memorial; 1st, 2024 Molalla Mayhem; 2nd, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2023 3A state
Carson Langford, Dallas, freshman
Weight class: 215
2024-25 record: 14-3
Career highlights: 4th, 2024 Rose City; U15 Pan Am gold medalist, 85kg, freestyle and Greco-Roman; U15 US Open 85kg Greco-Roman national champion
Carter Bennett, Forest Grove, senior
Weight class: 285
2024-25 record: 6-0
Career record: 96-31
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Werners Beef; 1st, 2024 Garner Ivey Maui Invitational; 2nd, 2024 6A state; 2024 Pacific district champion; 4th, 2023 6A state
Cayden Baker, Scappoose, senior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 15-3
Career record: 60-41
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kelly Bledsoe; 2nd, 2024 Muilenburg; 2nd, 2024 Mountainside Tournament; 1st, 2024 Phil White Classic; 6th, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion
Coen Egner, Oakland, senior
Weight class: 215
2024-25 record: 3-2
Career record: 51-42
Career highlights: 4th, 2024 2A/1A state
Colton Bennett, Sweet Home, senior
Weight class: 285
2024-25 record: 19-8
Career record: 76-40
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 4th, 2024 4A state; 5th, 2023 Rose City
Dane Hartmann, Franklin, senior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 9-4
Career record: 92-28
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Rick Sanders; 3rd, 2024 6A state; 2024 PIL district champion; 5th, 2023 6A state
David Finch, Lowell, junior
Weight class: 285
2024-25 record: 10-1
Career record: 63-14
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 1st, 2024 Coquille Holiday; 1st, 2024 Sheridan Hall of Fame; 2nd, 2024 2A/1A state; 3rd, 2023 2A/1A state
Dex Dunlap, La Grande, sophomore
Weight class: 215
2024-25 record: 12-3
Career record: 47-16
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Muilenburg; 2nd, 2024 Ranger Classic; 4th, 2024 Hawaii Officials; 4th, 2024 4A state
Dominic Macon, Nelson, senior
Weight class: 285
2024-25 record: 9-0
Career record: 72-12
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Larry Owings; 2024 state champion, 6A 285; 2024 Mt. Hood district champion
Dylan Sharp, Sweet Home, senior
Weight class: 215
2024-25 record: 12-8
Career record: 60-44
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 4A state
Easton Kemper, Burns, senior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 12-2
Career record: 122-11
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 3rd, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2024 state champion, 3A 175; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 3A 170; 2022 state champion, 3A 170
Finnian Clemans, Willamina, senior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 0-0
Career record: 47-27
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion
Gabriel Haines, Central, senior
Weight class: 285
2024-25 record: 0-0
Career record: 33-21
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 5A state
Gavin Sandoval, Crook County, senior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 10-3
Career record: 85-24
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Perry Burlison; 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2024 state champion, 4A 190; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 4A 152; 3rd, 2023 Reser’s TOC; 4th, 2022 5A state; 6th, 2022 Reser’s TOC
Howard Lewelling, Glendale, senior
Weight class: 215
2024-25 record: 10-2
Career record: 56-30
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Shamrock Invitational; 4th, 2024 2A/1A state
Hunter Langham, Harrisburg, senior
Weight class: 285
2024-25 record: 13-2
Career record: 115-46
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 2nd, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 3rd, 2024 3A state; 5th, 2024 Reser’s TOC
Isaac Jordan, Lebanon, senior
Weight class: 285
2024-25 record: 19-2
Career record: 116-39
Career highlights: 7th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2nd, 2024 5A state
Isaac Reynoso, Glencoe, junior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 15-4
Career record: 56-17
Career highlights: 5th, 2024 Rose City; 3rd, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 5th, 2024 6A state; 2024 Pacific district champion
Isaiah Parsons, Canby, senior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 10-0
Career record: 78-16
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Herrin Holiday Classic; 4th, 2024 5A state; 6th, 2024 Reser’s TOC
Isandre De La Torre, South Medford, junior
Weight class: 285
2024-25 record: 10-0
Career record: 58-4
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 3rd, 2024 6A state; 2024 Southwest district champion
Jackson Doman, Canby, senior
Weight class: 215
2024-25 record: 22-0
Career record: 131-19
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Herrin Holiday Classic; 1st, 2024 Larry Owings; 2024 state champion, 5A 215; 2024 NWOC district champion; 1st, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 6th, 2023 5A state
Jacob Mann, Siuslaw, junior
Weight class: 215
2024-25 record: 16-2
Career record: 96-15
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Deven Dawson; 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 4th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 6th, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion
Jaime Cavan, Heppner, senior
Weight class: 215
2024-25 record: 8-3
Career record: 76-24
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Oregon Trail County Championships; 2nd, 2024 Culver Tournament; 3rd, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2023 2A/1A state
James Rolla Camden Roofener, Glencoe, senior
Weight class: 215
2024-25 record: 10-2
Career record: 84-29
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 4th, 2024 6A state; 2024 Pacific district champion; 3rd, 2023 Rose City
Joe Weil, Burns, junior
Weight class: 285
2024-25 record: 10-3
Career record: 82-23
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 5th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2nd, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion
Jonah Cooper, Elmira, sophomore
Weight class: 215
2024-25 record: 4-1
Career record: 28-12
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 6th, 2024 3A state
Joseph Trammell, Sheridan, senior
Weight class: 285
2024-25 record: 9-2
Career record: 65-21
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Deven Dawson Memorial; 5th, 2024 3A state
Kaison Smith, Warrenton, senior
Weight class: 285
2024-25 record: 12-1
Career record: 132-24
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kelly Bledsoe; 1st, 2024 Fast Lube and Oil Invitational; 2nd, 2024 Pacific Coast Championships; 2024 state champion, 3A 215; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2023 3A state
Kase Schaffeld, Vale, senior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 0-0
Career record: 100-30
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 3A state; 6th, 2023 3A state;
Kenai Huff, La Grande, senior
Weight class: 285
2024-25 record: 9-4
Career record: 82-27
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Ranger Classic; 1st, 2024 Muilenburg; 2nd, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 2nd, 2023 4A state
Kenya Johnson, Sprague, senior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 13-4
Career record: 94-28
Career highlights: 4th, 2024 Rose City; 2nd, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 3rd, 2024 6A state; 4th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 5th, 2023 Rose City; 5th, 2023 Reser’s TOC
Kolby Coxen, Toledo, senior
Weight class: 285
2024-25 record: 10-0
Career record: 98-9
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Central Linn Invitational; 1st, 2024 Culver Tournament; 3rd, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2023 2A/1A state; 3rd, 2022 2A/1A state
Lake Mulberry, Philomath, junior
Weight class: 215
2024-25 record: 9-3
Career record: 63-29
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 5th, 2024 4A state
Landon McMahon, Heppner, junior
Weight class: 215
2024-25 record: 15-2
Career record: 78-24
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Oregon Trail County Championships; 1st, 2024 Culver Tournament; 1st, Elgin Memorial Classic; 1st, 2024 Mac-Hi Christmas; 2nd, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion
Lee Brainard, Oakridge, junior
Weight class: 215
2024-25 record: 5-0
Career record: 41-18
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 3rd, 2024 2A/1A state
Logan Sunnell, Tualatin, senior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 8-1
Career record: 94-21
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Rose City; 2024 state champion, 6A 190; 2024 Three Rivers district champion; 3rd, 2023 6A state; 4th, 2022 Rose City
Lucas Gray, West Linn, senior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 0-0
Career record: 76-37
Career highlights: 6th, 2024 6A state; 2nd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2023 Rose City; 4th, 2023 6A state
Lusiano Lopez, Lake Oswego, senior
Weight class: 285
2024-25 record: 4-0
Career record: 44-10
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Mountainside Tournament; 2024 state champion, 6A 215; 2024 Three Rivers district champion
Matthew Hinkle, Cascade, junior
Weight class: 215
2024-25 record: 25-3
Career record: 78-23
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Perry Burlison; 2nd, 2024 Rose City; 2nd, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 2nd, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion
Nicholas Lopez, Cascade, senior
Weight class: 285
2024-25 record: 23-6
Career record: 65-29
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Perry Burlison; 2nd, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 3rd, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2023 4A state
Noah Miner, Aloha, junior
Weight class: 285
2024-25 record: 15-1
Career record: 88-24
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 1st, 2024 Rose City; 3rd, 2024 Larry Owings; 2nd, 2024 4A state; 2024 Metro district champion; 2nd, 2023 Rose City
Orinn Hubbard, Redmond, senior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 17-2
Career record: 110-46
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 4th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2nd, 2024 5A state; 2024 Intermountain district champion; 5th, 2024 Reser’s TOC
Paul Clark, Lowell, senior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 3-2
Career record: 68-31
Career highlights: 4th, 2024 Perry Burlison; 3rd, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion
Peighton Rofinot, Thurston, senior
Weight class: 285
2024-25 record: 15-3
Career record: 50-26
Career highlights: 6th, 2024 5A state
Ryder Sawyer, Douglas, junior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 7-3
Career record: 70-30
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Willie Wilkinson; 6th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 4th, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2023 3A state
Sam Platz, Union/Cove, junior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 13-0
Career record: 68-22
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Oregon Trail County Championships; 1st, 2024 Muilenburg; 2nd, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion
Tag Deluca, La Pine, senior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 6-3
Career record: 71-21
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 2nd, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion; 3rd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 2023 state champion, 3A 160
Tauj Flora, Sutherlin, senior
Weight class: 215
2024-25 record: 3-3
Career record: 77-27
Career highlights: 6th, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 4th, 2024 3A state; 5th, 2023 3A state
Uriel Valdez, Bend, senior
Weight class: 215
2024-25 record: 0-0 (injury)
Career record: 81-36
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 5A state
Walter Dahme, Sherwood, junior
Weight class: 285
2024-25 record: 7-4
Career record: 45-28
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Larry Owings; 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic quarterfinalist; 4th, 2024 6A state
Wyatt Cox, Vale, junior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 4-1
Career record: 57-27
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Wiley Dobbs; 5th, 2024 3A state
