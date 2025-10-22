Pivotal Week 8 Schedule Set to Bring Oregon High School Football Race Into Focus
Two weeks remain in the high school football season in Oregon, and High School on SI Oregon has all the scores you need in one place as we count down to the start of the postseason.
As we head into Week 8, here are five games to watch around the state.
No. 22 Ridgeview (6-1) at No. 7 Mountain View (6-1), Thursday
The Ravens have lost six in a row to the Cougars since their last win in the series in 2015 by a composite score of 284-50 — including 49-3 last season. This year’s winner clinches the Intermountain Conference’s second automatic 5A playoff berth, although the loser should claim one of six available at-large spots.
Can Ridgeview hold Mountain View’s two-headed backfield attack of Angel Valenzuela and Ryder Carpenter, who’ve combined for 22 touchdowns, in check?
No. 12 Tualatin (5-2) at No. 1 West Linn (7-0), Friday
The Lions are coming off a statement win over Lake Oswego in a rematch of last year’s Class 6A Open championship game but can’t afford a letdown in the uber-challenging Three Rivers League against a Timberwolves team looking to bounce back from last week’s loss to Lakeridge.
Tualatin must find a way to slow West Linn junior QB Sloan Baker, who’s enjoying a breakout first season as a starter with 1,720 passing yards and 22 touchdowns while completing over 73% of his passes (103-of-141).
No. 4 Central Catholic (6-1) at No. 6 Nelson (6-1), Friday
The 6A Mt. Hood Conference is on the line, with the Rams looking to win a sixth consecutive title and extend its win streak over conference opponents to 40. The Hawks have never beaten Central Catholic since starting their program in 2021, with last year’s 37-12 loss the closest they’ve come. They need to crack the code against a Rams defense that is allowing a 6A-low 9.9 points per game.
No. 16 Silverton (6-1) at No. 13 Dallas (6-1), Friday
Both teams suffered their first losses last week, with the Foxes falling to Lebanon in 5A Mid-Willamette Conference play and the Dragons in a nonleague matchup with Willamette. However, the MWC title is still very much in play in this game, with Silverton needing to win to keep its hopes of a split championship alive, while a Dallas win sets up a winner-take-all game against Lebanon next week for the crown.
No. 25 Marshfield (7-0) at Henley (4-2), Friday
The Pirates are one of the turnaround stories of the season, with the 2021 Class 4A champions finishing 2-7 last fall — their fewest wins since 2012. Now, they can clinch the Big Sky Conference title by beating last year’s 4A runner-up Hornets, who’ll hope to have senior QB Joseph Janney (1,316 total yards, 15 TDs) back after he missed last week’s game against Ashland due to injury.