High School

Portland Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-24, 2025

Get Portland area schedules and scores as the 2025 Oregon high school football season continues on Thursday, October 23

Ben Dagg

McKay high school huddle
McKay high school huddle / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 72 games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Thursday, October 23, and Friday, October 24, including many games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include two of Oregon's top-ranked teams, as we have another exciting week of football ahead. Tualatin vs West Linn will spotlight the weekend with a highly anticipated Friday contest.

Portland High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025

There are three games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Thursday, October 23. You can follow every game on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Vernonia 0-6 Rainier 2-5 7:00 PM

Hockinson 1-6 Hudson's Bay 2-5 7:00 PM

Ridgeview 6-1 Mountain View 6-1 7:15 PM

Portland High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

There are 69 games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Friday, October 24, highlighted by Lake Oswego vs Oregon City. You can follow every game on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Heritage 6-1 Evergreen 4-3 4:30 PM

Santiam Christian 5-2 Scio 3-4 5:00 PM

Newport 1-6 Taft 5-2 5:00 PM

Kennedy 5-2 Willamina 2-3 5:00 PM

Gervais 4-3 North Marion 3-4 5:00 PM

Dayton 7-0 Blanchet Catholic 1-6 5:00 PM

Vale 6-1 Burns 7-0 5:00 PM

Valley Catholic 4-3 Banks 7-0 5:00 PM

Salem Academy 2-4 Amity 2-5 5:00 PM

Columbia 1-5 Fort Vancouver 0-7 5:00 PM

Baker 2-5 Molalla 1-6 6:00 PM

Sunset 3-4 Beaverton 5-2 7:00 PM

Roosevelt 4-3 McDaniel 2-5 7:00 PM

Yamhill-Carlton 1-6 Warrenton 4-2 7:00 PM

Philomath 5-2 Marist 3-4 7:00 PM

La Grande 3-4 The Dalles 3-4 7:00 PM

Tillamook 5-2 Gladstone 0-5 7:00 PM

Woodburn 1-6 Estacada 5-2 7:00 PM

Cottage Grove 1-6 Sweet Home 5-2 7:00 PM

Stayton 6-1 Cascade 7-0 7:00 PM

Scappoose 6-1 Astoria 3-4 7:00 PM

Tualatin 5-2 West Linn 7-0 7:00 PM

Willamette 7-0 North Salem 4-3 7:00 PM

Mountainside 4-3 Westview 4-3 7:00 PM

Roosevelt 4-3 McDaniel 2-4 7:00 PM

Sherwood 5-2 Liberty 4-2 7:00 PM

Tigard 1-6 Lakeridge 4-3 7:00 PM

Southridge 1-6 Jesuit 5-2 7:00 PM

Jefferson 2-6 Lincoln 6-1 7:00 PM

Glencoe 6-1 Newberg 5-2 7:00 PM

Harrisburg 5-2 Monroe 3-4 7:00 PM

South Albany 2-5 West Albany 4-3 7:00 PM

Parkrose 4-3 Putnam 0-7 7:00 PM

Milwaukie 5-1 La Salle 2-5 7:00 PM

McNary 2-5 Wilsonville 6-1 7:00 PM

Forest Grove 4-3 Hillsboro 6-2 7:00 PM

David Douglas 2-5 Hood River Valley 6-1 7:00 PM

Silverton 6-1 Dallas 6-1 7:00 PM

Central 4-3 Lebanon 5-1 7:00 PM

Centennial 3-4 Gresham 4-3 7:00 PM

Canby 4-3 Ida B. Wells 4-4 7:00 PM

Crook County 2-5 Caldera 2-5 7:00 PM

Redmond 2-5 Bend 3-4 7:00 PM

Aloha 2-5 McKay 0-7 7:00 PM

Franklin 2-5 Grant 3-5 7:00 PM

Cleveland 0-8 Corvallis 2-4 7:00 PM

Clackamas 2-4 Reynolds 1-6 7:00 PM

Century 3-5 McMinnville 1-6 7:00 PM

Nelson 5-1 Central Catholic 6-1 7:00 PM

Sandy 4-2 Barlow 1-6 7:00 PM

Wahkiakum 7-0 Northwest Christian 4-2 7:00 PM

St. Helens 2-5 Seaside 3-4 7:00 PM

North Medford 0-7 South Salem 0-7 7:00 PM

Lake Oswego 6-1 Oregon City 4-3 7:00 PM

Madras 2-5 Elmira 2-4 7:00 PM

West Salem 6-1 South Medford 3-4 7:00 PM

Battle Ground 3-4 Skyview 2-4 7:00 PM

Columbia River 5-1 Washougal 6-1 7:00 PM

White Swan 2-5 Goldendale 2-5 7:00 PM

Ridgefield 3-4 R.A. Long 0-7 7:00 PM

Mark Morris 2-5 Woodland 5-2 7:00 PM

King's Way Christian 2-5 Castle Rock 3-3 7:00 PM

Camas 5-2 Union 2-5 7:00 PM

Kalama 3-3 La Center 6-1 7:00 PM

Prosser 4-3 Ellensburg 3-4 7:00 PM

Shelton 2-5 Prairie 4-3 7:00 PM

Mountain View 0-7 Kelso 6-1 7:00 PM

Morton/White Pass 4-3 Toutle Lake 4-3 8:00 PM

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Oregon