Portland Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-24, 2025
There are 72 games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Thursday, October 23, and Friday, October 24, including many games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include two of Oregon's top-ranked teams, as we have another exciting week of football ahead. Tualatin vs West Linn will spotlight the weekend with a highly anticipated Friday contest.
Portland High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025
There are three games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Thursday, October 23. You can follow every game on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Vernonia 0-6 Rainier 2-5 7:00 PM
Hockinson 1-6 Hudson's Bay 2-5 7:00 PM
Ridgeview 6-1 Mountain View 6-1 7:15 PM
Portland High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 69 games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Friday, October 24, highlighted by Lake Oswego vs Oregon City. You can follow every game on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Heritage 6-1 Evergreen 4-3 4:30 PM
Santiam Christian 5-2 Scio 3-4 5:00 PM
Newport 1-6 Taft 5-2 5:00 PM
Kennedy 5-2 Willamina 2-3 5:00 PM
Gervais 4-3 North Marion 3-4 5:00 PM
Dayton 7-0 Blanchet Catholic 1-6 5:00 PM
Vale 6-1 Burns 7-0 5:00 PM
Valley Catholic 4-3 Banks 7-0 5:00 PM
Salem Academy 2-4 Amity 2-5 5:00 PM
Columbia 1-5 Fort Vancouver 0-7 5:00 PM
Baker 2-5 Molalla 1-6 6:00 PM
Sunset 3-4 Beaverton 5-2 7:00 PM
Roosevelt 4-3 McDaniel 2-5 7:00 PM
Yamhill-Carlton 1-6 Warrenton 4-2 7:00 PM
Philomath 5-2 Marist 3-4 7:00 PM
La Grande 3-4 The Dalles 3-4 7:00 PM
Tillamook 5-2 Gladstone 0-5 7:00 PM
Woodburn 1-6 Estacada 5-2 7:00 PM
Cottage Grove 1-6 Sweet Home 5-2 7:00 PM
Stayton 6-1 Cascade 7-0 7:00 PM
Scappoose 6-1 Astoria 3-4 7:00 PM
Tualatin 5-2 West Linn 7-0 7:00 PM
Willamette 7-0 North Salem 4-3 7:00 PM
Mountainside 4-3 Westview 4-3 7:00 PM
Sherwood 5-2 Liberty 4-2 7:00 PM
Tigard 1-6 Lakeridge 4-3 7:00 PM
Southridge 1-6 Jesuit 5-2 7:00 PM
Jefferson 2-6 Lincoln 6-1 7:00 PM
Glencoe 6-1 Newberg 5-2 7:00 PM
Harrisburg 5-2 Monroe 3-4 7:00 PM
South Albany 2-5 West Albany 4-3 7:00 PM
Parkrose 4-3 Putnam 0-7 7:00 PM
Milwaukie 5-1 La Salle 2-5 7:00 PM
McNary 2-5 Wilsonville 6-1 7:00 PM
Forest Grove 4-3 Hillsboro 6-2 7:00 PM
David Douglas 2-5 Hood River Valley 6-1 7:00 PM
Silverton 6-1 Dallas 6-1 7:00 PM
Central 4-3 Lebanon 5-1 7:00 PM
Centennial 3-4 Gresham 4-3 7:00 PM
Canby 4-3 Ida B. Wells 4-4 7:00 PM
Crook County 2-5 Caldera 2-5 7:00 PM
Redmond 2-5 Bend 3-4 7:00 PM
Aloha 2-5 McKay 0-7 7:00 PM
Franklin 2-5 Grant 3-5 7:00 PM
Cleveland 0-8 Corvallis 2-4 7:00 PM
Clackamas 2-4 Reynolds 1-6 7:00 PM
Century 3-5 McMinnville 1-6 7:00 PM
Nelson 5-1 Central Catholic 6-1 7:00 PM
Sandy 4-2 Barlow 1-6 7:00 PM
Wahkiakum 7-0 Northwest Christian 4-2 7:00 PM
St. Helens 2-5 Seaside 3-4 7:00 PM
North Medford 0-7 South Salem 0-7 7:00 PM
Lake Oswego 6-1 Oregon City 4-3 7:00 PM
Madras 2-5 Elmira 2-4 7:00 PM
West Salem 6-1 South Medford 3-4 7:00 PM
Battle Ground 3-4 Skyview 2-4 7:00 PM
Columbia River 5-1 Washougal 6-1 7:00 PM
White Swan 2-5 Goldendale 2-5 7:00 PM
Ridgefield 3-4 R.A. Long 0-7 7:00 PM
Mark Morris 2-5 Woodland 5-2 7:00 PM
King's Way Christian 2-5 Castle Rock 3-3 7:00 PM
Camas 5-2 Union 2-5 7:00 PM
Kalama 3-3 La Center 6-1 7:00 PM
Prosser 4-3 Ellensburg 3-4 7:00 PM
Shelton 2-5 Prairie 4-3 7:00 PM
Mountain View 0-7 Kelso 6-1 7:00 PM
Morton/White Pass 4-3 Toutle Lake 4-3 8:00 PM
