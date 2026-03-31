Revealing Oregon’s Top Returning Wide Receivers as Explosive Playmakers Are Ready to Light up 2026

It’s never too early to start thinking about the next high school football season.

High School On SI Oregon is highlighting the top 25 returning wide receivers and tight ends around the state based on their yardage totals from last season.

Stats for Class 6A-3A players courtesy of OreHSSports.com

Luca Blanchet, jr., Aloha

The younger brother of Eastern Oregon commit Bobby Blanchet made the all-league first team last season for the Warriors, catching a team-high 42 passes for 664 yards and four touchdowns.

Bodie Bonar, soph., Thurston

Bonar enjoyed a breakout season for the Colts, finishing fourth among 5A receivers with 816 yards and 11 touchdowns on 56 catches and earning second-team all-state honors for the Midwestern League champs.

David Carter, soph., Ashland

Carter was a pleasant surprise for the Grizzlies, finishing second in 4A with 820 receiving yards on 32 receptions, including 10 touchdowns, to earn second-team all-Big Sky Conference honors.

Cooper Cousin, jr., Canby

Cousin was a starter in the secondary as a sophomore before becoming a two-way standout last fall, making the 5A all-state third team at receiver after catching 48 passes for 1,084 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Marist Catholic's Gabe Dietmeyer | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gabe Dietmeyer, soph., Marist Catholic

Dietmeyer stepped into the void following the graduation of all-state receivers Aaron Bidwell and Christian Guerrero from the 2024 4A state champion, catching a team-high 51 passes for 700 yards and eight touchdowns to earn all-state honorable mention.

Griffin Ellingson, jr., Sunset

Ellington finished in the top 10 among 6A receivers this season while receiving all-state honorable mention, catching 61 passes for 780 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Malachi Garlington, jr., Nelson

Garlington played a major role in the Hawks reaching the 6A semifinals for the first time in school history, earning second-team all-state honors as he caught 41 passes for 804 yards and 18 touchdowns, second-most among 6A receivers.

Ben Greer, jr., South Salem

Greer caught 117 passes — No. 2 on the all-time state list — for a school-record 1,309 yards, making the all-South Central Football Conference first team.

Cascade's Josiah Hawkins | Abigail Dollins / Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josiah Hawkins, jr., Cascade

Hawkins was one of the stars of last year’s 4A state champion, making the all-state first team on both sides of the ball and catching 30 passes for 624 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Grady Hazen, jr., Marist Catholic

Hazen teamed with Dietmeyer to form a dynamic receiving duo for the Spartans, garnering second-team all-league honors himself as he caught 38 passes for 639 yards and six touchdowns.

Brevik Hill, jr., Grants Pass

Hill just missed breaking the school receiving record last season, winning SCFC offensive player of the year honors after catching 87 passes for 1,020 yards and 15 touchdowns to help the Cavemen reach the 6A quarterfinals for the first time since 2014.

Sterling Holland, jr., Crescent Valley

Holland developed into the Raiders’ top threat in the passing game last season, catching a team-high 39 passes for 566 yards and nine touchdowns and earning 4A all-state honorable mention.

Cole Iwamoto, soph., Ashland

The all-Big Sky honorable mention selection hardly looked like a first-year varsity player for the Grizzlies last fall, giving them a big-play threat while averaging almost 21 yards per catch — 585 yards and nine touchdowns on 28 receptions.

Samuel Johnson, jr., South Salem

The Air Saxon attack provides receivers plenty of opportunities to put up monster numbers, and Johnson was no exception, catching 41 passes for 538 yards and three touchdowns last season.

North Salem's Xavior Keller | Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Xavior Keller, jr., North Salem

Keller began showing off his immense potential last season with the Vikings, making the all-SCFC honorable mention list while catching 53 passes for 673 yards and five touchdowns.

Rison McDonald, jr., Mazama

McDonald received all-Big Sky honorable mention last season after he caught 45 passes for 635 yards and four touchdowns for the Vikings.

Josiah Molden, jr., West Linn

Molden — the son of retired NFL cornerback Alex Molden and younger brother of Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden — is a 4-star recruit who will play in the secondary in college, but he showed off his receiving skills last fall, making the 6A all-state first team with a team-high 39 catches for 613 yards and seven touchdowns.

Barry Myles, jr., Sheldon

Myles enjoyed a breakout season for the Irish last fall, when he made the all-SCFC team on both sides of the ball and caught 48 passes for 650 yards and six touchdowns.

Ryan Perkins, jr., Central

Perkins made the all-Mid-Willamette Conference honorable mention list last season after he caught 41 passes for 626 yards and nine touchdowns.

Sam Robbins, soph., Valley Catholic

Robbins was an all-Coastal Range League second-team selection at tight end last year for the Valiants, catching 33 passes for 588 yards and nine touchdowns.

Cavan Rogers, jr., Oregon City

The third-team 6A all-state selection was the big-play threat in the Pioneers offense last season, averaging over 17 yards per reception while catching 40 passes for 695 yards and five touchdowns for the Columbia Cup qualifier.

Tuko Saluskin, jr., Klamath Union

Saluskin upped his game last fall for the Pelicans, nearly doubling his receiving total to 654 yards on 42 catches with eight touchdowns while making the 3A all-state third team.

Davin Snyder, jr., Hood River Valley

The Eagles won a share of their first league championship since 2012, with Snyder leading the team in receiving for the second year in a row with 30 catches for 548 yards and six touchdowns to receive 5A all-state honorable mention.

James Traylor, soph., Grants Pass

Traylor complemented Hill as a speed threat opposite him in the Cavemen passing game, averaging over 23 yards per catch as he made the all-SCFC second team, finishing with 29 receptions for 680 yards and nine touchdowns.

Carter Wachs, jr., Redmond

The reigning 5A state champion in the 100 meters led the Intermountain Conference in receiving — 35 catches for 686 yards and six touchdowns — and made the all-IMC honorable mention list.