Top Oregon Recruit Makes Announcement With Ducks, Texas, Ohio State

The state of Oregon isn't necessarily known for it's top high school football talent, as the Oregon Ducks travel across the country to recruit their class of 2026 and class of 2027 recruits.

However, there's one talented Oregon-based cornerback with the Ducks in his sights: Josiah Molden. Molden, a 247 Sports ranked four-star recruit with an NFL family background, was a target of coach Dan Lanning and crew since his eighth grade year in 2023.

Per Rivals, the West Linn High School junior announced the Ducks as one of his six final teams for his college decision, and visited the Ducks over the weekend of Sat., Jan., 24th, which falls on Oregon's Junior Day recruiting event.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josiah Molden's Top Six Schools

Along with the Ducks, Molden's top six schools picked from his 18 total offers are all powerhouses across the college football landscape.

1. Oregon Ducks (offered May 3, 2023 ((his first college offer))

2. Texas Longhorns (offered Oct. 22, 2025 ((his most recent offer))

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (offered Jun. 12, 2025)

4. USC Trojans (offered Mar. 10, 2025)

5. Miami Hurricanes (offered Jun. 16, 2025)

6. Washington Huskies (offered Jun. 3, 2023 ((his second college offer))

Molden chose this top six over programs like Notre Dame, Utah, Arkansas, Cal, and Oregon's former conference foes, Oregon State.

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) rushes the ball Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josiah Molden Opens Up About Latest Oregon Ducks Visit

After his most recent visit to Eugene, in which the cornerback posted a photo with himself and Lanning with the caption "had a great time in Eugene!! Sco!!", Molden spoke to Max Torres of Scoop Duck about his thoughts on the Ducks.

“Nothing but good things to say about them," Molden shared with Scoop Duck. "The first school who offered me. They’ve been recruiting me very hard and recruiting me very hard consistently. I love all the coaches, Dan Lanning. Like the development piece and all those good things. My sister goes there, and it is pretty close to home. It’s definitely again one of my top schools.”

Molden shared that he met with Lanning for a longer period of time, and also learned about the schooling part of attending Oregon, along with the academic resources available to student athletes.

Had a great time in Eugene!! Sco!!

💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/MHe7Xph2ht — Josiah Molden (@Josiah_Molden) January 25, 2026

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Josiah Molden's Familly Connections

Speaking of Molden's sister, who's a social media influencer sharing her college experience at the University of Oregon, Molden comes from a family of famous faces, especially in football with Oregon ties.

Isaiah Molden's father, Alex Molden, played cornerback at Oregon from 1991-1995, and was apart of the Duck squad to reach the 1995 Rose Bowl, which ended with a 38-20 loss against the Penn State Lions. In 1994, he was an all-conference quarterback selection. After his tenure at Oregon, the elder Molden was selected as the 11th pick in the first round of the 1996 NFL Draft and had tenures with the New Orleans Saints, San Diego Chargers, Washington team, and the Detroit Lions.

Isaiah Molden also has a brother, named Elijah Molden, who currently plays cornerback with the Tennessee Titans after being drafted in 2021. His brother played four seasons at Oregon's rival, Washington, but was recruited by the Ducks leading up to his college decision. Both brothers share the experience of playing football at West Linn.

2025 Junior Season Highlights!!

#1 Player in OR

1st Team All-State CB/WR

1st Team All League CB/WR (U)

39 catches 613 yards

7 TDS

1 INT

35 Tackles

12 PBUs

2 Catches Allowed

*2 Games Missed@wlhs_football pic.twitter.com/wz9skcj5KR — Josiah Molden (@Josiah_Molden) December 10, 2025

Due to his football lineage, Molden displays a aptness for the position he plays. At 6'0 and 175lbs, Molden has a great frame to bring physicality and athleticism immediately to whatever programs he chooses. It's very likely, due to family ties and frequency of visits so far, Oregon will remain a top contender.