Roosevelt boys basketball voted High School on SI Oregon Team of the Week (2/17/2025)
Congratulations to the Roosevelt boys basketball team for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Team of the Week for the week of Feb. 3-9.
The Roughriders topped Grant 73-53 in a Portland Interscholastic League showdown at Roosevelt High School. Senior guard Owen Nathan had a triple-double, with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, in the win for Roosevelt, which moved to 11-0 in PIL play and to 14-6 overall.
The Roughriders received 41.46% of the vote, beating out the Dallas girls wrestling team, which finished second with 34.15%. The Southridge girls basketball team was third with 7.32%, and the Silverton girls basketball team was fourth with 4.88%.
We are accepting Oregon Team of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate a team, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
