Savannah Dahl of Forest Grove voted High School on SI Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week (3/10/2025)

Dan Brood

Congratulations to Forest Grove’s Savannah Dahl for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 24-March 2.

Dahl, a sophomore wing on the Forest Grove team, scored 30 points, sinking seven 3-pointers, in the Vikings’ 50-42 win at Newberg in a Pacific Conference contest. She tallied 20 points in a 59-49 victory against Sherwood.

Dahl received 51.28% of the vote, beating out Jazzy Davidson, a senior on the Clackamas team, and Brooklynn Summers, a junior on the McMinnville team, who tied for second, each with 7.69%. Ava Bergeson, a junior on the La Salle Prep team, Mazie Reeser, a senior on the Stanfield team, and Taylor Young, a junior on the Crater team, tied for fourth, each with 5.13%.

We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com. 

Dan Brood
DAN BROOD

Dan Brood, who might be the very last of the straight-on place-kickers, has been covering high school sports in Oregon for more than 30 years, winning multiple awards for writing and photography. He started working with SBLive Sports in 2021.

